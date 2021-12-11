Resume and Highlights: Warriors 117-92 76ers in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
76ers beat Warriors
76ers surprise Warriors and add one more loss in a very entertaining game.
Final Score: 76ers 102- 93 Warriors
4Q 00:00
The duel ends.
4Q 41.5
Kuminga scores a double.
4Q 01:08
Embiid hits double free throw.
4Q 01:55
Porter Jr. scores three-pointer.
4Q 03:02
Curry shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 04:37
Maxey scores and they begin to pull away from the Warriors.
4Q 06:22
Poole hits a double free throw.
4Q 07:24
Curry assists Green and nails it to close the gap.
4Q 08:14
Drummond hits a double free throw.
4Q 09:46
Thybulle leads Sixer with triple.
4Q 10:59
Curry assists Bjelica for a three-pointer.
4Q 11:39
Niang scores triple for Warriors.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 24.3
Korkmaz scores three-pointer.
3Q 01:03
Drummond scores rebound.
3Q 02:14
Milton adds two for Sixers.
3Q 03:13
Harris hits a double free throw.
3Q 04:38
Thybulle scores a triple.
3Q 05:41
Poole is on fire and adds three more.
3Q 06:11
Poole hits a triple.
3Q 07:53
Poole hits a triple.
3Q 08:50
Poole assists Wiggins to score a double.
3Q 09:12
Embiid hits three-pointer.
3Q 09:59
Wiggins scores double.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
End of the first half.
2Q 17.2
Green assists Curry and scores three-pointer.
2Q 39.9
Poole scores for Warriors and they go ahead on the scoreboard.
2Q 01:45
Curry shoots three-pointer and scores for Warriors.
2Q 02:41
Curry scores double for 76ers.
2Q 03:03
Green assists Looney to put two on the scoreboard.
2Q 04:14
Poole hits a technical foul free throw.
2Q 05:08
Wiggins scores for Warriors.
2Q 06:35
Milton assists Harris to add two.
2Q 08:06
Milton scores and adds two.
2Q 09:14
Curry hits double free throw.
2Q 10:06
Harris scores double for Sixers.
2Q 11:46
Curry scores double for Warriors.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 02:23
Poole scores triple for Warriors.
1Q 03:07
Wiggins hits a double.
1Q 03:50
Green scores three-pointer for 76ers.
1Q 06:05
Embiid hits double free throw.
1Q 06:27
Embiid scores double.
1Q 07:11
Harris adds two and now Sixers wins.
1Q 08:51
Maxey scores a three-pointer.
1Q 10:45
Green hits double free throw and Warriors go in front.
1Q 12:00
The first period begins.
Curry brothers prior to the duel
This is how the Curry's gathered minutes before the start of the game.
Family business. @SDotCurry 🤝 @StephenCurry30 #BrotherlyLove | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/7HYle5EJa0— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 12, 2021
Warriors Starting 5
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney.
5 Sixers Starter
Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey.
Curry Rivalry
The Curry brothers will face off tonight and the NBA left this souvenir:
⏪ Throw it back to young Steph and Seth Curry watching their dad Dell compete in the 3-point shootout at 1994 NBA All-Star!— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2021
The Curry Brothers face off tonight as Steph sits 10 3PM from 1st all-time... don't miss @warriors vs. @sixers at 8:30pm/et on ABC. pic.twitter.com/J3QzduLAaf
They broke the streak
76ers lost their winning streak of consecutive games, Thursday night Utah Jazz beat the Sixers, the streak of three in a row started with Hawks, then beat Hornets twice.
Warriors arrive
Stephen Curry arrives at tonight's showdown.
📍 Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/MFdfSdRw9v— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2021
Retro Warriors
The franchise was founded in Philadelphia, specifically in Pennsylvania in 1946, under the name Philadelphia Warriors and being a member of the BAA. The owner was Pat Tyrrell, who owned the Philadelphia Ramblers of the American Hockey League.
Unanimous MVP
In the 2015-2016 campaign, Stephen Curry became the only one to be unanimously named the Most Valuable Player. That's crazy if you think he got the vote of 121 journalists who participated in the voting.
Golden State Warriors Record
In 2016, the Warriors broke the record for most wins in a regular season with 73 wins and 9 losses. The 72-10 record was held by the Chicago Bulls in 1996.
Chase Center
The practically new Chase Center is located in the Mission Bay area in the city of San Francisco, the warriors said goodbye to the Oracle Arena after 42 years, in 2019 they settled in the new arena with a capacity of 18 064 spectators, it is expected that they can achieve many titles in the new home.
76ers Main Lineup
Maxey, Harris, Curry, Embiid, Milton.
Warriors Main Lineup
Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Iguodala.
Face to Face
The last duel between Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors was on November 25 of this year, with great dominance of the Golden State team, they won 116 to 96, Curry gave with 25 points and 10 assists reflecting his great moment.
Philadelphia 76ers time to step out of the shadows
Keeping a franchise in the top positions is always very complicated, the Sixers throughout their history have had ups and downs at different times, the three-time NBA champion team certainly does not spend their best times, but they come from being champions of their division, a small light of hope for the team, at the end of the seventies the Sixers were protagonists in the league but luck was not with them as they lost conference finals and finals for the NBA title, It was not until 1983 when they finally won their third and last NBA championship, for the current NBA season, the Sixers have a record of 14-12 which places them in seventh place, although the season is still long, the conference is very competitive with teams like the Nets, Bulls, Bucks and Heat, so they will have to push the pace to reach a Playoff spot.
Warriors back in contention
The Warriors come from a couple of seasons to forget, in recent years we remember the team playing the NBA Finals however from one moment to another that prominence was gone, the four consecutive finals against Cleveland Cavaliers were truly historic, the Warriors team got three rings in five historic finals, something very complicated to achieve as there are franchises that have failed to reach a single final, but there is always a star in each team, For the Warriors is Stephen Curry who since 2009 has been playing for the Golden State team and has become one of the best players in the league, the injuries of Curry, Thompson and Durant at the time, had diminished the team's performance, causing their absence in Playoffs for two seasons, but it seems that all that is behind them and this season they lead the league with a 21-4 record, everything seems to indicate that the Warriors will be in the Playoffs and if they set their mind to it they could beat their season record.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the 76ers vs Warriors game, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The game will take place at the Chase Center, at 19:30.