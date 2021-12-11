Resume and Highlights: Warriors 117-92 76ers in NBA Season
11:15 PM6 days ago

Resume

11:04 PM6 days ago

76ers beat Warriors

76ers surprise Warriors and add one more loss in a very entertaining game. 
Final Score: 76ers 102- 93 Warriors
11:00 PM6 days ago

4Q 00:00

The duel ends.
10:59 PM6 days ago

4Q 41.5

Kuminga scores a double.
10:57 PM6 days ago

4Q 01:08

Embiid hits double free throw.
10:56 PM6 days ago

4Q 01:55

Porter Jr. scores three-pointer.
10:51 PM6 days ago

4Q 03:02

Curry shoots and scores a triple. 
10:46 PM6 days ago

4Q 04:37

Maxey scores and they begin to pull away from the Warriors.
10:42 PM6 days ago

4Q 06:22

Poole hits a double free throw.
10:38 PM6 days ago

4Q 07:24

Curry assists Green and nails it to close the gap.
10:35 PM6 days ago

4Q 08:14

Drummond hits a double free throw.
10:31 PM6 days ago

4Q 09:46

Thybulle leads Sixer with triple.
10:29 PM6 days ago

4Q 10:59

Curry assists Bjelica for a three-pointer.
10:27 PM6 days ago

4Q 11:39

Niang scores triple for Warriors.
10:26 PM6 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
10:24 PM6 days ago

3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
10:23 PM6 days ago

3Q 24.3

Korkmaz scores three-pointer.
10:22 PM6 days ago

3Q 01:03

Drummond scores rebound.
10:19 PM6 days ago

3Q 02:14

Milton adds two for Sixers.
10:18 PM6 days ago

3Q 03:13

Harris hits a double free throw.
10:15 PM6 days ago

3Q 04:38

Thybulle scores a triple.
10:10 PM6 days ago

3Q 05:41

Poole is on fire and adds three more.
10:09 PM6 days ago

3Q 06:11

Poole hits a triple.
10:07 PM6 days ago

3Q 07:53

Poole hits a triple.
10:02 PM6 days ago

3Q 08:50

Poole assists Wiggins to score a double.
10:01 PM6 days ago

3Q 09:12

Embiid hits three-pointer.
10:00 PM6 days ago

3Q 09:59

Wiggins scores double.
9:56 PM6 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
9:42 PM6 days ago

2Q 00:00

End of the first half.
9:41 PM6 days ago

2Q 17.2

Green assists Curry and scores three-pointer. 
9:39 PM6 days ago

2Q 39.9

Poole scores for Warriors and they go ahead on the scoreboard.
9:36 PM6 days ago

2Q 01:45

Curry shoots three-pointer and scores for Warriors.
9:34 PM6 days ago

2Q 02:41

Curry scores double for 76ers.
9:31 PM6 days ago

2Q 03:03

Green assists Looney to put two on the scoreboard.
9:28 PM6 days ago

2Q 04:14

Poole hits a technical foul free throw. 
9:26 PM6 days ago

2Q 05:08

Wiggins scores for Warriors.
9:24 PM6 days ago

2Q 06:35

Milton assists Harris to add two.
9:17 PM6 days ago

2Q 08:06

Milton scores and adds two.
9:15 PM6 days ago

2Q 09:14

Curry hits double free throw.
9:14 PM6 days ago

2Q 10:06

Harris scores double for Sixers.
9:13 PM6 days ago

2Q 11:46

Curry scores double for Warriors.
9:11 PM6 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
9:07 PM6 days ago

1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
9:02 PM6 days ago

1Q 02:23

Poole scores triple for Warriors.
9:00 PM6 days ago

1Q 03:07

Wiggins hits a double.
8:58 PM6 days ago

1Q 03:50

Green scores three-pointer for 76ers.
8:55 PM6 days ago

1Q 06:05

Embiid hits double free throw.
8:51 PM6 days ago

1Q 06:27

Embiid scores double.
8:49 PM6 days ago

1Q 07:11

Harris adds two and now Sixers wins.
8:47 PM6 days ago

1Q 08:51

Maxey scores a three-pointer.
8:45 PM6 days ago

1Q 10:45

Green hits double free throw and Warriors go in front.
8:42 PM6 days ago

1Q 12:00

The first period begins.
8:35 PM7 days ago

Curry brothers prior to the duel

This is how the Curry's gathered minutes before the start of the game.
8:21 PM7 days ago

Warriors Starting 5

Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney.
8:16 PM7 days ago

5 Sixers Starter

Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey.
8:11 PM7 days ago

Curry Rivalry

The Curry brothers will face off tonight and the NBA left this souvenir:
8:06 PM7 days ago

They broke the streak

76ers lost their winning streak of consecutive games, Thursday night Utah Jazz beat the Sixers, the streak of three in a row started with Hawks, then beat Hornets twice. 
8:01 PM7 days ago

Warriors arrive

Stephen Curry arrives at tonight's showdown.
7:56 PM7 days ago

Retro Warriors

The franchise was founded in Philadelphia, specifically in Pennsylvania in 1946, under the name Philadelphia Warriors and being a member of the BAA. The owner was Pat Tyrrell, who owned the Philadelphia Ramblers of the American Hockey League.
7:51 PM7 days ago

Unanimous MVP

In the 2015-2016 campaign, Stephen Curry became the only one to be unanimously named the Most Valuable Player. That's crazy if you think he got the vote of 121 journalists who participated in the voting.
7:46 PM7 days ago

Golden State Warriors Record

In 2016, the Warriors broke the record for most wins in a regular season with 73 wins and 9 losses. The 72-10 record was held by the Chicago Bulls in 1996.
7:41 PM7 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for 76ers vs Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage. 
7:36 PM7 days ago

Where and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.

76ers vs Warriors can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:31 PM7 days ago

Chase Center

The practically new Chase Center is located in the Mission Bay area in the city of San Francisco, the warriors said goodbye to the Oracle Arena after 42 years, in 2019 they settled in the new arena with a capacity of 18 064 spectators, it is expected that they can achieve many titles in the new home.
7:26 PM7 days ago

76ers Main Lineup

Maxey, Harris, Curry, Embiid, Milton.
7:21 PM7 days ago

Warriors Main Lineup

Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Iguodala.
7:16 PM7 days ago

Face to Face

The last duel between Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors was on November 25 of this year, with great dominance of the Golden State team, they won 116 to 96, Curry gave with 25 points and 10 assists reflecting his great moment.
7:11 PM7 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers time to step out of the shadows

Keeping a franchise in the top positions is always very complicated, the Sixers throughout their history have had ups and downs at different times, the three-time NBA champion team certainly does not spend their best times, but they come from being champions of their division, a small light of hope for the team, at the end of the seventies the Sixers were protagonists in the league but luck was not with them as they lost conference finals and finals for the NBA title, It was not until 1983 when they finally won their third and last NBA championship, for the current NBA season, the Sixers have a record of 14-12 which places them in seventh place, although the season is still long, the conference is very competitive with teams like the Nets, Bulls, Bucks and Heat, so they will have to push the pace to reach a Playoff spot.
Last game 76ers/Image:Sixers
7:06 PM7 days ago

Warriors back in contention

The Warriors come from a couple of seasons to forget, in recent years we remember the team playing the NBA Finals however from one moment to another that prominence was gone, the four consecutive finals against Cleveland Cavaliers were truly historic, the Warriors team got three rings in five historic finals, something very complicated to achieve as there are franchises that have failed to reach a single final, but there is always a star in each team, For the Warriors is Stephen Curry who since 2009 has been playing for the Golden State team and has become one of the best players in the league, the injuries of Curry, Thompson and Durant at the time, had diminished the team's performance, causing their absence in Playoffs for two seasons, but it seems that all that is behind them and this season they lead the league with a 21-4 record, everything seems to indicate that the Warriors will be in the Playoffs and if they set their mind to it they could beat their season record.
Warriors celebration/Image:Warriors
7:01 PM7 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the 76ers vs Warriors game, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The game will take place at the Chase Center, at 19:30.
VAVEL Logo