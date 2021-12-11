Summary and highlights of the New York Knicks 97-112 Milwaukee Bucks IN NBA 2021
END OF THE GAME: VICTORY FOR THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS

 

Antetokumpo steals the ball and scores: he does it all

 

4Q 5:49

Antetokounmpo's basket, who already has 20 points in this game to give a +19, the maximum advantage for the Bucks in the whole game.
13000 points for Antetokumpo

 

3Q 00:00

We go to the last quarter with a 14-point lead for the Bucks.
3Q 2:50

Matthews scores to bring his team to within ten points, the New York Knicks are not about to let go.
 
3Q 6:11

Antetokoumpo dunk to increase Bucks' lead to 15 points
2Q 8:53

Gremis' triple to put his team 11 behind the rival, leaving them alive in the game.
The third quarter began

The protagonists return to the court 
REST

Source: New York Knicks
2Q 00:34

Triple by Fournier  to reduce the lead to only ten points.
Eight points for Kevin Knox, his team's best player

 

2Q 5:45

Second triple from Bob Portis who is unbeatable
2Q 7:12

Grayson Allen's three-pointer forces Thibodeau to call a timeout as the Bucks begin to pull away from the scoreboard.
2Q 7:38

Kevin Knoss dunk to bring the New York Knicks within 12 points 
This is how the second quarter begins

 

1Q 00:00

The first quarter ends with Antetokoumpo's two free throws that he did not miss;
1Q 00:40

Grimes' recovery and counter-attack to bring the New York Knicks within eight points.
1Q 5:15

Middleton's turnaround and basket to increase the lead for the Milwaukee Bucks
1Q 8:20

Bucks get off to a good start, Middleton scores threes
1Q 10:00

The game begins; the first basket is for the Greek Antetokoumpo
Prepared equipment

Already on the field in no time, the kickoff will take place;
What is at stake for everyone ?

The Milwaukee Bucks could match the Nets for wins, but would remain in second place. While the New York Knicks could get into the playoffs against the Bostons.
And this one for the Milweeke Bucks

 

This is the quintet of the New York Knicks

 

Injures Milwaukee Bucks

Several injures in the last team in NBA: López, Matthew and Ojeleye
Injures of New York Knicks

The team local Can't play Toppin
1 hour

In 1 hour will Be start match in NBA
Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks ?

The match between New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks  will be played at 12:15 ET. and can be followed on NBA

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

What time is the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game ?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries

 Argentina: 11:15 hrs. Bolivia: 11:15 hrs. Brazil: 12:15 hrs. Chile: 11:15 hrs. Colombia: 11:15 hrs. Ecuador: 11:15 hrs. Spain: 18:15 hrs. México: 11:15 hrs. Paraguay: 12: 15 hrs. Peru: 11:15 hrs. Uruguay: 13:15 hrs. England: 15: 15 hrs EEUU:12:15 hrs. Australia: 02:15 hrs. 

Play of the New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors

 

Khis arrives at the clash in top form

 

6:26 PM7 days ago

How are the Milwaukee Bucks coming along?

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a good streak and have won 11 of their last 13 games, losing to the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17 wins and 10 losses, they are in a position to qualify directly for the round of 16 of the Play-Offs. Although the balance playing away from home is lower, since out of the 14 games they have played they have won in eight and have been defeated in six, they are in a position to qualify directly for the round of 16 of the Play-Offs.
How does New York Knicks arrive ?

The New York Knicks are coming off two consecutive losses, tonight against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers, both games played away from home. Of their last six games, they have only won one. They have also lost their last two home games. They are in the twelfth position with a balance of 12 wins and 14 losses, they are one win away from getting into the Play - Offs zone.
Background

This year they have faced each other four times with two victories for each team, a month ago they met in New York and the Milwaukee Bucks won 100-112. While in June and in March in the game held in the city of Milwauke, the victory was won by the New York Knicks.
Headquarters

The match will be played at Madison Square Garden, which is located in New York City;
Preview of the match

New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks face off in the NBA regular season will be the 27th game for the New York Knicks, while the 28th for the Milwaukee Bucks;
 
