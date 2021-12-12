Nick Lagios Makes His Mark In Capitanes CDMX History

Transitioning from the Mexican Basketball League to the NBA G-League is everything but an easy task to execute.

Capitanes CDMX General Manager Nick Lagios understood the job at hand and led one of the most productive years in the history of the organization.

The Mexico City Capitanes made their debut in the G-League this season by competing in the Showcase Cup against six of the best teams in the league.

Not only did Lagios build a competitive team from scratch, but also managed to leave a mark in the league by acquiring solid players with NBA experience.

Although the organization finished the year with a negative record of four wins and eight losses, there's plenty of positives to take away from this inaugural season.

In their first year as part of the G-League the Capitanes CDMX have already had 2 players (Clark & McKinnie) get called up by NBA teams. The project is just getting started but what a job by General Manager Nick Lagios as well as the entire coaching staff and players.#NBAGLeague pic.twitter.com/qGKDF9EsI7 — Eduardo Villalpando (@eduardovh_mx) December 10, 2021

Call-Ups

It should be noted that in their first year as part of the G-League, Lagios was able to recruit two players that would eventually receive NBA call-ups.

The Maine native was able to sign both Gary Clark and Alfonzo McKinnie, despite not being able to offer them two-way contracts. As Capitanes are not affiliated to any NBA organization, this reflects an astonishing move.

Lagios has been building relationships for years. He was the Basketball Operations Assistant and later the Video Coordinator for the Los Angeles Lakers G-League affiliate, South Bay Lakers.

Congrats to @_Alvo_ for being called up to his hometown team the @chicagobulls !! Couldn't be more excited for him. Good Luck Zo! https://t.co/uiKF0shfqi — Nick Lagios (@Nick_Lagios) December 10, 2021

The project is just getting started but it was a great job made by the American General Manager as well as the entire coaching staff and players.

Capitanes, who are the first NBA G-League team from outside the United States and Canada, also became the first Mexican organization to be part of a major U.S sports league this season.

The Mexico City Capitanes will also compete in next week's NBA G-League Winter Showcase Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada where they will set the tone for the 2022 season.