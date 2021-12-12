Highlights: Bucks 103-117 Celtics in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Upcoming duels!
The Boston team will face the Warriors on Friday night, while the Bucks will face off against Indiana on Wednesday.
Game over!
The game ends at the TD Garden, victory for the Celtics by a score of 117 to 103.
4Q | 1:52
The figures of the Bucks and Celtics are retired, this will end with victory for the Boston team.
Almost the W!
Important advantage for the Celtics in the last minutes of the game:
4Q | 4:04
Boston timeout, could be the last we see of the Celtics figures, they win it by 12.
4Q | 4:49
Khris Middleton will not return to the court tonight with a knee problem.
30 for Tatum!
Jason Tatum leading his team with 30 points in today's game:
4Q | 7:06
Time out Bucks, the Milwaukee do not find opportunities on offense. Something off Giannis Antetokounmpo, who reaches 17 points.
4Q | 7:57
Jayson Tatum with the double and the Celtics are separated by 11 points. Tatum reaches 30 points.
The 3rd one is gone!
The third period ends with an 11-point advantage for the Celtics.
3Q | 0:40
Khris Middleton has a bad fall and is taken to the locker room to be checked.
Deep shot by Jaylen Brown!
Jaylen Brown's triple to continue increasing the advantage for the Celtics:
Technical
No flagrant foul is called, but it will be a technical foul against Bobby Portis.
3Q | 2:00
The game is stopped for review of a possible flagrant foul by Bobby Portis on Grant Williams.
3Q | 2:03
The Celtics improve and take off by 9 points, the Bucks do not find the way to offense and move away.
3Q | 5:42
Time out of the Celtics, the Bucks are within 3 points and stop their streak.
Jrue getting buckets!
Jrue Holiday started the third quarter warm and is already the Bucks' leading scorer with 13 points:
3Q | 7:48
Time out Bucks, Jason Tatum's triple that forces the game to stop. The Celtics started the second half better and already win it by 8.
For the lead!
Grant Williams' 3-pointer to give the Celtics the lead before the break:
Halftime
We go to halftime with an advantage for the Celtics of 1 point.
2Q |1:16
Jason Tatum with the layup and the game tied at 45.
2Q | 2:04
Robert Williams scores a triple and reduces the lead to 1 possession.
2Q | 2:49
Time out Bucks, the Celtics begin to reduce the difference to 6 points, so the visit slows the game.
Excuse me!
Giannis going through the entire Boston defense, the Bucks star reaches 5 points:
2Q | 6:43
Timeout Celtics, the Bucks begin to separate and the Boston team is struggling to score points.
2Q | 8:37
Very good the defense of the Bucks generating losses in their rivals and that they run out of possession time.
Allen from 3!
Grayson Allen with the triple, the best shooter of the Bucks adding important points:
End of the first!
The first quarter ends with an advantage for the visit of 9 points.
The Alley and the Opp
Great Alley Oop play between Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III:
1Q | 4:05
6-0 run for the Bucks and time out for the Celtics.
1Q | 5:53
Al Horford's triple and the Celtics are separated by 5.
1Q | 7:09
Timeout Bucks, slight advantage of 2 points for the premises and the Milwaukee coaching staff slows the game.
1Q | 7:45
Very even game back and forth, he has not yet managed to dominate a team.
The game start!
Robert Williams III wins the opening jump and the game begins.
Bucks starting 5!
Without any surprise, this is how the Milwaukee Bucks start:
About start!
We are a few minutes away from the start of the preliminary protocols and the presentation of the players.
Boston starting 5!
With the return of Marcus Smart to the main lineup, here's how the Celtics come out:
Good news!
The news is released that players DeMarcus Cousins and Marcus Smart are available for the Bucks and Celtics, respectively.
Injury Report!
The casualties for this game are as follows:
Bucks: DeMarcus Cousins (Duda), Brook Lopez, George Hill, Wesley Matthews and Donte Divicenzo.
Celtics: Marcus Smart (Duda), Patrick Williams and Bruno Fernando.
Milwaukee is here!
The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived at TD Garden:
Last lineups!
In the last game, this is how both teams lined up:
Bucks: Jason Tatum, Dennis Schröder, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams III.
Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Face to face!
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we Go!
We're just under an hour away from the Bucks-Celtics game kick-off at TD Garden. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage at VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be streamed through the NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last duel!
The Celtics already know what it is like to beat the Bucks in the first game of this series of the season in November where they took the victory by a score of 113 to 122 in a very close duel. That is exactly what is expected for this game where those from Milwaukee start as the favorites.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star is going through a great moment leading the team with 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Giannis comes to clear the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his tools on offense. Giannis has had to play Centro this season due to Brook Lopez being absent, but this hasn't affected his productivity. With the addition of DeMarcus Cousins, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more of him every time.
Jason Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is leading the team on offense as a scorer and rebounder with an average of 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Celtics star has connected very well with Jaylen Brown and has made the team better fit in every possible way, he is a very important part of the team's winning streak, but without his scoring partner, his qualifying for the postseason is at risk if these results are maintained.
How does the Bucks arrive?
The Milwaukee team arrives in a great moment and in second place in the Eastern Conference, just one victory away from the Brooklyn Nets. At the moment the team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing very well and they are great contenders to repeat the title obtained last season. With a record of 17 wins and only 10 losses, the Bucks are going as expected and, having taken pressure off with the previous championship, their figures have been showing a high level and expanding their attacking tools.
How does the Celtics get here?
The Celtics enter this second game between the two teams with a negative streak of 3 consecutive losses against the Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The losing streak may be due to the loss of Jaylen Brown, who had a great time with Jason Tatum. The team has found a very interesting dynamic. With a record of 13 wins and 14 losses they are out of postseason spots, a result that was not expected for this season. The Boston team has struggled to find rhythm on offense and basically depends on the moment Tatum goes through. The loss of their second best scorer has made it difficult for the team to get good results, achieving good victories against direct rivals but falling against teams below them in the table.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Boston will host this duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place in the TD Garden, at 6:30 p.m.