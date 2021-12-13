Highlights: Warriors 102-100 Pacers in NBA 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
4Q 0:02
Game ends, Warriors end Indiana's winning streak and turn the tables on Indiana on the road
4Q 1:20
Curry! Once again, GSW's 30 rises with the triple and the mark to break the record puts him 2 shots away. On the next play he penetrates the half circle in a spectacular way and on the counter he contributes a double.
4Q 3:50
Malcom Brogdon reaches 21 points and sends the Pacers up to 96 as they win it by a difference of 5
4Q 6:28
Half turn and double for Draymond Green
4Q 8:50
Domantas Sabonis continues to lead Indiana to victory, reaching 26 points early in final round
3Q 0:00
The third period ends and the Pacers lead by four. Curry stays within 6 points of Allen's mark
3Q 3:05
Curry hits one more triple, but Caris LeVert responds with the same dose to reach 17 points
3Q 4:56
Curry and Green continue to push and bring GSW closer but a big night from Sabonis keeps the Warriors from turning it around.
3Q 10:00
Sabonis steals the ball but Draymod Green returns on Pacers' fumble and sets up Looney's double-double to bring GSW within six points.
2Q 0:07
Second three-pointer for Stephen Curry who is five away from breaking the record. Indiana ends the second quarter with an eight-point lead.
2Q 2:50
Sabonis, attentive to the shot, leaps to put his hand on the ball and spikes it to 12 individual points.
2Q 4:00
Curry leaves the court for a medical checkup. GSW. Close game, Damion Lee provides the go-ahead goal from the free throw line.
2Q 8:10
Curry finally scores three-pointers, staying within six shots of the three-point mark.
2Q 11:03
Martin makes a spectacular double at the buzzer, the ball bounces off the rim and into the basket.
1Q 0:05
Sabonis cashed in from the free throws to send Indiana to 29 at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors are within 4 points of their opponent. Curry continues to need 7 to break the record.
1Q 3:00
Jeremy Lamb chimes in with a drive from the dotted line and Pacers win it on the spot by difference of six.
1Q 5:00
Golden State begins to press and pressure the home team in the zone, but the shots are not effective and the ball does not fall into the net.
1Q 8:00
Curry misses his first three-point shot in the all-time record chase, but he rebounded and, getting all the way to the baseline on a right-handed turnaround, put up two more for GS.
1Q 9:30
Draymond Green contributes a double by sneaking past the home defense but Duarte responds with a triple to continue the lead.
1Q 11:05
Game starts, possession for Indiana Pacers who score the first two of the night through Sabonis.
Almost ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in a few moments we will bring the starting pot, stay tuned.
Starting five Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner y Domantas Sabonis
Golden State starting five
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Tonight's losses
The visitors will be without Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Klay Thompson for tonight's game. On the home side, the losses are TJ McConnell and TJ Warren. Justin Holiday and Brad Wanamaker are doubtful.
In home
Pacers star Caris LaVert also makes an appearance at the Indianapolis arena to face a tough Warriors.
Warriors in Fieldhouse
The Golden State Warriors are already at Gainbrige Fieldhouse, bundled up in warm clothes in the 9°C, the visitors arrived in Indianapolis.
📍Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/EDWyO0OlSx— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 13, 2021
Warriors
The Warrios are the NBA's Western Conference runner-up, just behind the Suns. California averages .808 with 21 wins and five losses.
Pacers
The Pacers rank 13th in the NBA's Eastern Conference with 12 wins and 16 losses for a .429 average.
We're back
We're back for the Warriors' home hosting of the Indiana Pacers in yet another NBA regular season showdown.
Tune in here Warrios vs Pacers Live Score
Stay here and do not miss a detail of the match Warriors vs Pacers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Warriors vs Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Warriors vs Pacers live on TV, your options is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Warriors vs Pacers match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers of 13th December 2021 in several countries:
USA (ET): 19:30 PM
USA (ET): 19:30 PM
Mexico: 18:30 PM
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a sports arena located in Indianapolis, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and the WNBA's Indiana Fever.
Last game
In the last meeting between these teams, played in February of this year, the Warriors came out on top at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Sabonis chipped in with 22 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
For their part, Golden State Warriors come in as the best defensive team in the NBA, allowing an average of 99.9 points per hundred possessions. Offensively, they also rank in the top 5, scoring 111.9 points per 100 possessions. For the Warrios, it is Stephen Curry who has the spotlight on his back as he chases Ray Allen's all-time record of three-pointers, Curry is six shy of the established mark of 2,967, the difference being that the two-time MVP has 500 fewer games than Allen.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have presented complications in recent days and head coach Rick Carlisle will have to comply with the health protocol after testing positive for Covid 19. Even in Carlisle's absence, the Pacers came out inspired under the direction of Lloyd Pierce, who came on as a substitute and led the team to a 106-93 victory over Dallas.
The victory was led by the scoring of Caris LeVert, who finished the night with 26 points, averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last four games. LeVert will be vital in Monday's game against a strong Golden State team.
NBA
The Golden State Warriors will visit the Indiana Pacers. The locals come into this matchup with a three-game winning streak, and against the Californians they want to get the fourth.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 BA match: Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!
My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL