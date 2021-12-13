Highlights: Warriors 102-100 Pacers in NBA 2021
IMAGE: VAVEL

9:45 PM4 days ago

Highlights

9:38 PM4 days ago

4Q 0:02

Game ends, Warriors end Indiana's winning streak and turn the tables on Indiana on the road
9:28 PM4 days ago

4Q 1:20

Curry! Once again, GSW's 30 rises with the triple and the mark to break the record puts him 2 shots away. On the next play he penetrates the half circle in a spectacular way and on the counter he contributes a double.
9:21 PM4 days ago

4Q 3:50

Malcom Brogdon reaches 21 points and sends the Pacers up to 96 as they win it by a difference of 5
9:14 PM4 days ago

4Q 6:28

Half turn and double for Draymond Green
9:10 PM4 days ago

4Q 8:50

Domantas Sabonis continues to lead Indiana to victory, reaching 26 points early in final round
9:01 PM4 days ago

3Q 0:00

The third period ends and the Pacers lead by four. Curry stays within 6 points of Allen's mark
8:52 PM4 days ago

3Q 3:05

Curry hits one more triple, but Caris LeVert responds with the same dose to reach 17 points
8:43 PM4 days ago

3Q 4:56

Curry and Green continue to push and bring GSW closer but a big night from Sabonis keeps the Warriors from turning it around.
8:34 PM5 days ago

3Q 10:00

Sabonis steals the ball but Draymod Green returns on Pacers' fumble and sets up Looney's double-double to bring GSW within six points.
8:17 PM5 days ago

2Q 0:07

Second three-pointer for Stephen Curry who is five away from breaking the record. Indiana ends the second quarter with an eight-point lead. 
8:10 PM5 days ago

2Q 2:50

Sabonis, attentive to the shot, leaps to put his hand on the ball and spikes it to 12 individual points.
8:07 PM5 days ago

2Q 4:00

Curry leaves the court for a medical checkup. GSW. Close game, Damion Lee provides the go-ahead goal from the free throw line.
7:54 PM5 days ago

2Q 8:10

Curry finally scores three-pointers, staying within six shots of the three-point mark. 
7:47 PM5 days ago

2Q 11:03

Martin makes a spectacular double at the buzzer, the ball bounces off the rim and into the basket.
7:43 PM5 days ago

1Q 0:05

Sabonis cashed in from the free throws to send Indiana to 29 at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors are within 4 points of their opponent. Curry continues to need 7 to break the record.
7:35 PM5 days ago

1Q 3:00

Jeremy Lamb chimes in with a drive from the dotted line and Pacers win it on the spot by difference of six.
7:31 PM5 days ago

1Q 5:00

Golden State begins to press and pressure the home team in the zone, but the shots are not effective and the ball does not fall into the net.
7:22 PM5 days ago

1Q 8:00

Curry misses his first three-point shot in the all-time record chase, but he rebounded and, getting all the way to the baseline on a right-handed turnaround, put up two more for GS.
7:17 PM5 days ago

1Q 9:30

Draymond Green contributes a double by sneaking past the home defense but Duarte responds with a triple to continue the lead.
7:13 PM5 days ago

1Q 11:05

Game starts, possession for Indiana Pacers who score the first two of the night through Sabonis.
7:01 PM5 days ago

Almost ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in a few moments we will bring the starting pot, stay tuned.
6:59 PM5 days ago

Starting five Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner y Domantas Sabonis
6:53 PM5 days ago

Golden State starting five

Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
6:46 PM5 days ago

Tonight's losses

The visitors will be without Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Klay Thompson for tonight's game. On the home side, the losses are TJ McConnell and TJ Warren. Justin Holiday and Brad Wanamaker are doubtful.
6:41 PM5 days ago

In home

Pacers star Caris LaVert also makes an appearance at the Indianapolis arena to face a tough Warriors.
6:36 PM5 days ago

Warriors in Fieldhouse

The Golden State Warriors are already at Gainbrige Fieldhouse, bundled up in warm clothes in the 9°C, the visitors arrived in Indianapolis.
6:31 PM5 days ago

Warriors

The Warrios are the NBA's Western Conference runner-up, just behind the Suns. California averages .808 with 21 wins and five losses.
6:26 PM5 days ago

Pacers

The Pacers rank 13th in the NBA's Eastern Conference with 12 wins and 16 losses for a .429 average.
6:21 PM5 days ago

We're back

We're back for the Warriors' home hosting of the Indiana Pacers in yet another NBA regular season showdown.
6:16 PM5 days ago

6:06 PM5 days ago

What time is Warriors vs Pacers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers of 13th December 2021 in several countries:

 

USA (ET): 19:30 PM 

Mexico: 18:30 PM 

6:01 PM5 days ago

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a sports arena located in Indianapolis, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and the WNBA's Indiana Fever.
5:56 PM5 days ago

Last game

In the last meeting between these teams, played in February of this year, the Warriors came out on top at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Sabonis chipped in with 22 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. 
5:51 PM5 days ago

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

For their part, Golden State Warriors come in as the best defensive team in the NBA, allowing an average of 99.9 points per hundred possessions. Offensively, they also rank in the top 5, scoring 111.9 points per 100 possessions. For the Warrios, it is Stephen Curry who has the spotlight on his back as he chases Ray Allen's all-time record of three-pointers, Curry is six shy of the established mark of 2,967, the difference being that the two-time MVP has 500 fewer games than Allen.

 

5:46 PM5 days ago

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have presented complications in recent days and head coach Rick Carlisle will have to comply with the health protocol after testing positive for Covid 19. Even in Carlisle's absence, the Pacers came out inspired under the direction of Lloyd Pierce, who came on as a substitute and led the team to a 106-93 victory over Dallas.

The victory was led by the scoring of Caris LeVert, who finished the night with 26 points, averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last four games. LeVert will be vital in Monday's game against a strong Golden State team.

 

5:41 PM5 days ago

NBA

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Indiana Pacers. The locals come into this matchup with a three-game winning streak, and against the Californians they want to get the fourth.
5:36 PM5 days ago

