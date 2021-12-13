Resume and Highlights: Hornets 96 -120 Mavericks in NBA Season
Image:VAVEL

Resume

Mavericks defeat Hornets in a duel they dominated from start to finish

Final score: Charlotte Hornets 96- 120 Dallas Mavericks
4Q 00:00

Match ends.
4Q 37.4

Bruke scores triple for Mavericks.
4Q 02:51

Marjanovic adds two more for Mavs.
4Q 04:53

Hardaway adds double for Mavs.
4Q 05:49

Rozier adds two for Hornets and they close to 20.
4Q 06:54

Oubre scores three-pointer for Hornets.
4Q 08:13

Washington scores for Hornets.
4Q 10:36

Burke assists Green to add two.
4Q 11:38

Washington scores double for Hornets.
4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
3Q 03:45

Finney-Smith scores for Mavs.
3Q 05:55

Finney-Smith scores three-pointer for Mavs.
3Q 06:40

Bridges scores and adds two.
3Q 08:44

Hayward shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 09:24

Rozier scores double for Hornets.
3Q 10:25

Oubre shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 10:50

Bridges scores double for Hornets.
3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
2Q 00:00

End of the first half.
2Q 48.0

Brunson scores a double.
2Q 02:12

Kleber scores triple for Mavs.
2Q 03:08

Porzingis hits a double free throw.
2Q 04:05

Hayward hits double free throw.
2Q 04:49

Bouknight adds two for Hornets.
2Q 05:33

Oubre hits free throw.
2Q 06:29

Hardaway shoots and scores triple for Mavs.
2Q 06:52

Bouknight hits a free throw.
2Q 08:34

Hardaway scores double for Mavs.
2Q 09:58

Bridges assists Oubre to add two.
2Q 10:45

Hardaway adds two for Mavs.
2Q 11:22

Thor scores double for Hornets.
2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
1Q 56.3

Thor assists Roziers and scores a triple.
1Q 01:42

Hardaway scores three-pointer.
1Q 02:06

Bruke adds two for Mavericks.
1Q 03:23

Hardaway assists Bruke for a three.
1Q 04:55

Porzingis shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 05:33

Hayward assists Oubre to add two.
1Q 06:07

Oubre scores rebound.
1Q 07:41

Porzingis hits a double free throw.
1Q 08:38

Brunson adds two for the Mavericks.
1Q 09:30

Porzingis adds triple.
1Q 10:09

Porzingis scores the first two points.
1Q 12:00

The duel begins.
Dallas Mavericks starting 5

This is how the Mavericks team will take the court:

Brunson, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Porzingis, Powell.

Mavericks Injury Update

Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will miss tonight's game against Charlotte.
Hornets Injury Update

PJ Washington (illness, not COVID) is questionable, LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Ish Smith are on NBA health and safety protocols and are out.
Arrival of Mavericks

This is how the Dallas Mavericks team arrives for tonight's game.
Mavericks retired numbers

The ceiling of the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, has hung the numbers of point guard Brad Davis (15) and shooting guard Rolando Blackman (22), two of the most iconic players in the team's history.
Luca Doncic the favorite of Dallas

Coming from Real Madrid Basketball, the Slovenian Luka Dončić landed at the end of the 2018 season in the Dallas team. With his arrival, Dončić has become in just a few months a benchmark in his franchise and in the history of the NBA, surpassing with just 20 years old names like LeBron James or Magic Johnson by achieving the record of player under 21 years old with more triple-doubles.
2010-11 Mavericks Record

Five years after a runner-up finish against the Miami Heat, the Dallas Mavericks made history in the 2010-11 season, posting an excellent 57-25 overall record and placing third in the Western Conference. In the face of the bad omens foreseen by the pundits with their early elimination, the Mavs headed to the finals against the Heat, knocking out none other than the Los Angeles Lakers and the Thunder.
Stay tuned to follow Hornets vs Mavericks live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hornets vs Mavericks live, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Hornets vs Mavericks live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Hornets vs Mavericks can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

American Airlines Center

Near downtown Dallas Texas is located the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, this enclosure was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators, the construction was a little controversial since they began to charge taxes in the state in hotels and rental cars to give life to this enclosure. 
Hornets Main Lineup

Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr.
Mavericks Main Lineup

Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Brunson.
Face to face

The Dallas Mavericks this season have been constant in not being constant since in the last duels they have not been able to have a winning streak and now they could get it against Hornets, since on Sunday, December 12 they managed to defeat Thunder with a score of 103-84.
Charlotte Hornets came from a couple of lost games against 76ers, but those two defeats didn't deter them and last Friday they got the victory against Kings in a very close game.

 

Dallas Mavericks

One of the youngest franchises in the NBA is also one of the ten most valuable franchises in the United States, the franchise has managed to stand out despite the fact that the state of Texas has many successful franchises in both NBA and other sports, the team always had high expectations for its fans but could not make that leap in quality, not being a constant in the Playoffs in the 1987-88 season, the team began to show signs of champion in the Playoffs, but the Lakers crossed their path and left them out, After that season they went through dark times, by 2011, 5 years after being runner-up to Miami Heat the Mavericks took revenge and won their first NBA title, this being their greatest achievement so far, in the current season they have Luka Doncic Slovenian player who has shown that he can compete with the great figures of the league, currently the Dallas Mavericks are in seventh place with a balance of 13-13 only behind the Los Angeles Lakers.
Last duel mavs/Image:dallasmavs
Charlotte Hornets

The team from the city of Charlotte like many NBA teams has had city changes, the team started in 1988 as Charlotte Hornets, but by 2002 they took the franchise to New Orleans, in 2004 the NBA decided to add a new franchise in Charlotte called Bobcats, the team spent ten years with the same name until 2014 when they could recover the nickname Hornets, the last few years have not been successful for the team, their greatest achievement was arguably returning to their name that saw them born in Charlotte, In addition the legend Michael Jordan who was a partner of the team in 2010 became the majority shareholder so now the King had his own basketball franchise, for the current season things are not looking so bad as they are located in the eighth position of the Eastern Conference with a positive record of 15-13 and could fight for a place in the playoffs, but before thinking about a playoff they need to finish the campaign in a good way.
Last duel Hornets/Image:hornets
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Hornets vs Mavericks live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center, at 8:30 PM.
VAVEL Logo