Highlights: Heat 100-96 76ers in NBA 2021-2022

Summary!
Thanks for following the game!
Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Miami Heat 100-96 Philadelphia 76ers game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Upcoming duels!
The Philadelphia team will face the Nets on Thursday night, while the Heat will face off against Orlando on Friday.
End of the game
The game ends at the Wells Fargo Center, victory for Miami by 4 points.
4Q | 1:24
Tobias Harris ties the game with a triple.
4Q | 1:32
Time out Philadelphia, after a foul, Joel Embiid fell ill and presents discomfort in his left ankle.
4Q | 2:40
Tobias Harris with the double and the foul, game of 1 possession.
Green moment!
Danny Green scoring important points for the 76ers, seeking victory until the end:
that's a whole lotta Green. 💸 pic.twitter.com/aW8k2dySuO— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 16, 2021
4Q | 3:59
Time out Miami, Danny Green's triple to put the game to 4 points. Important moment for Philly.
4Q | 5:12
Danny Green's 3-pointer to bring the 76ers closer to 7.
4Q | 7:01
Consecutive triples from PJ Tucker and time out from Philly.
4Q | 8:20
PJ Tucker's triple to stop the 76ers ambushes, 8 times for Miami.
4Q | 9:43
Timeout Heat, Philly cut the difference to 7 points starting the last period.
Joel from 3!
Embiid trying to get the Sixers into the game:
flick + swish. pic.twitter.com/9jmVFEiUxq— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 16, 2021
The 3rd one is gone!
The third quarter ends, Miami remains in front with an 11-point advantage.
3Q | 1:03
The 76ers improve, it seems that we will continue to see their figures a little more. Difference of 11.
3Q | 3:12
Timeout Miami, every time Philly tries to get closer or pick up the pace, the visiting team slows them down to avoid losing the lead.
3Q | 4:50
Very bad Philadelphia defense tonight, they are allowing a lot of second chances and they can't stop the Heat.
Great performance by Gabe Vincent!
Gabe Vincent, one of the best we've seen from the Miami bench tonight:
GABE IS COOKIN' TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/arxQePOB8b— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 16, 2021
3Q | 10:15
Miami's 10-2 run and the game returns by 19 points.
Halftime!
We go to halftime with an 11-point advantage for Miami, great perimeter game and with great use of second chances.
Great Sub!
Very good Tyrese Maxey with 10 points off the 76ers bench:
10 points in five minutes for @TyreseMaxey. 😲 pic.twitter.com/RirlIwnk9Z— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 16, 2021
2Q | 0:28
Lowry with the triple over Embiid and puts the difference at 11.
2Q | 2:35
Philly tries, but fails to reduce the difference to less than 10 points.
Gabe back to back 3's!
Gabe Vincent contributing a pair of triples from the bench:
Gabe back-to-back beyond the arc 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YRhjppvmOU— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 16, 2021
2Q | 6:12
Philly answers with the help of Tobias Harris and they cut the difference to 12.
2Q | 8:18
Gabe Vincent with 2 triples in a row and Miami's team separated by 19 points.
2Q | 10:20
Timeout 76ers, the Heat responded quickly with 4 points and the locals stopped the game.
End of the first!
The first period ends with an advantage of 11 points. Great first quarter for Duncan Robinson.
Lowry with 2 more!
Good start for Miami on both sides of the court:
The block from K.Z. ➡️ the jumper from Kyle pic.twitter.com/O3iw3YMxPY— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 16, 2021
1Q | 5:15
Duncan Robinson with free throws giving Miami a 7-point lead.
Embiid territory!
Joel Embiid showing why he is one of the leading scorers under the paint of all league:
TUFF JOEL. 😈 pic.twitter.com/Vbs9oi4TP2— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 16, 2021
1Q | 7:44
The game is tied at 9 points, somewhat slow the time it is taking for both teams to find their rhythm.
1Q | 9:30
Interesting duel tonight between the two offensive models that have the most presence in the league, on the one hand the 76ers with their system of attacking the basket mostly, while Miami with its style of perimeter shots.
1Q | 11:13
Embiid opens the scoring for the match with an offensive rebound and the basket.
The game start!
Dwayne Dedmond wins the opening jump and starts the game.
Not at 100%
It appears that Joel Embiid will have restricted minutes in today's game.
Colors of today
The Philadelphia team will come out in their traditional colors of white with blue details, while Miami will come out in their red jersey.
About to start!
We are just minutes away from beginning pregame protocols and game presentation.
Philly starting 5!
With the return of Joel Embiid, this is how the 76ers come out:
tonight's starting five:— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 15, 2021
• @MatisseThybulle
• @Tobias31
• @JoelEmbiid
• @SDotCurry
• @TyreseMaxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/6j44bhq11m
Miami starting 5!
Without the main figures of the Heat, this is how they come out in front of Philly:
T-30 minutes ‘til tip. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/AzP5VR4aCk— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2021
Philly in da house!
The locals arrived, Seth Curry and company are already at the Wells Fargo Center:
2974 & counting...@SdotCurry 🤝 @StephenCurry30 | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/0K6HB7g1EI— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 15, 2021
Injury Report!
The casualties for this game are as follows:
76ers: Joel Embiid (Doubt), Jaden Springer and Georges Niang.
Heat: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Hero, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Moris.
Last 76ers lineup!
In the last game, that's how Philly's lined up: Andre Dummond, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz.
Face to face
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Last Miami lineup!
Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon were the players who started the game against the Bulls.
Let’s go!
We're just under an hour away from the Heat vs. 76ers game kicking off at the Wells Fargo Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage at VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Do not miss details of the game with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast in streaming through the NBA League Pass and on television on the NBA TV channel.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Heat star is going through a great time leading the team with 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Miami forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level, added to the capacity of other figures, will be of vital importance to see if they are able to stay with the NBA title. Butler has gained more and more experience and now he needs to prove it and take this team to other NBA Finals.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The 76ers pivot is leading the team with an average of 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Embiid has managed to establish himself as an important piece of the team and has become the leader on the court. Philly's center is an important part of Ben Simmons not being missed and he has carried the team on his shoulders, making Doc Rivers center his game around him. This version of Embiid is very good and his great level, added to the other pieces that surround him, can get the 76ers to the next round.
How does the Heat get here?
Those from Miami arrive after winning against the Bulls. The team has recovered part of what was seen in the 2019-2020 season where they stayed with the NBA runner-up, the incorporation of Kyle Lowry brought a better generation to the team on offense. Lowry was a missing piece for the Heat and so with the talents of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hero and Duncan Robinson, the team is showing a great level and is already in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. At the moment, the biggest concern is the injuries of Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Bam Adebayo, who are important players for the team, but their young figures have pushed through a few games and continue to fight at the top of the conference.
How does the 76ers arrive?
The Philadelphia team comes after an important victory against the Warriors by a score of 102-93. The team has missed Ben Simmons little, since his place is being taken by Seth Curry and he is doing very well. The 76ers come in with a record of 15 wins and 12 losses, placing sixth in the Eastern Conference. The team has implemented a game with many tall players such as Embiid and Drummond, surrounded by good shooters such as Tobias Harris and Seth Curry, we still do not know if they will move some pieces from here to the close of the transfer market, but we cannot rule out the exit by Ben Simmons for a substitute player to complement the Joel Embiid-centric game.
Where’s the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will host this duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and opened in 1996.
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m.
Welcome!
