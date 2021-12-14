Highlights: Heat 100-96 76ers in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT

10:47 PM2 days ago

Summary!

9:28 PM2 days ago

Thanks for following the game!

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Miami Heat 100-96 Philadelphia 76ers game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
9:27 PM2 days ago

Upcoming duels!

The Philadelphia team will face the Nets on Thursday night, while the Heat will face off against Orlando on Friday.
9:25 PM2 days ago

End of the game

The game ends at the Wells Fargo Center, victory for Miami by 4 points.
9:20 PM2 days ago

4Q | 1:24

Tobias Harris ties the game with a triple.
9:19 PM2 days ago

4Q | 1:32

Time out Philadelphia, after a foul, Joel Embiid fell ill and presents discomfort in his left ankle.
9:15 PM2 days ago

4Q | 2:40

Tobias Harris with the double and the foul, game of 1 possession.
9:13 PM2 days ago

Green moment!

Danny Green scoring important points for the 76ers, seeking victory until the end:
9:11 PM2 days ago

4Q | 3:59

Time out Miami, Danny Green's triple to put the game to 4 points. Important moment for Philly.
9:09 PM2 days ago

4Q | 5:12

Danny Green's 3-pointer to bring the 76ers closer to 7.
9:04 PM2 days ago

4Q | 7:01

Consecutive triples from PJ Tucker and time out from Philly.
9:03 PM2 days ago

4Q | 8:20

PJ Tucker's triple to stop the 76ers ambushes, 8 times for Miami.
8:57 PM2 days ago

4Q | 9:43

Timeout Heat, Philly cut the difference to 7 points starting the last period.
8:55 PM2 days ago

Joel from 3!

Embiid trying to get the Sixers into the game:
8:49 PM2 days ago

The 3rd one is gone!

The third quarter ends, Miami remains in front with an 11-point advantage.
8:47 PM2 days ago

3Q | 1:03

The 76ers improve, it seems that we will continue to see their figures a little more. Difference of 11.
8:43 PM2 days ago

3Q | 3:12

Timeout Miami, every time Philly tries to get closer or pick up the pace, the visiting team slows them down to avoid losing the lead.
8:38 PM3 days ago

3Q | 4:50

Very bad Philadelphia defense tonight, they are allowing a lot of second chances and they can't stop the Heat.
8:37 PM3 days ago

Great performance by Gabe Vincent!

Gabe Vincent, one of the best we've seen from the Miami bench tonight:
8:32 PM3 days ago

3Q | 10:15

Miami's 10-2 run and the game returns by 19 points.
8:12 PM3 days ago

Halftime!

We go to halftime with an 11-point advantage for Miami, great perimeter game and with great use of second chances.
8:11 PM3 days ago

Great Sub!

Very good Tyrese Maxey with 10 points off the 76ers bench:
8:10 PM3 days ago

2Q | 0:28

Lowry with the triple over Embiid and puts the difference at 11.
8:05 PM3 days ago

2Q | 2:35

Philly tries, but fails to reduce the difference to less than 10 points.
7:59 PM3 days ago

Gabe back to back 3's!

Gabe Vincent contributing a pair of triples from the bench:
7:58 PM3 days ago

2Q | 6:12

Philly answers with the help of Tobias Harris and they cut the difference to 12.
7:52 PM3 days ago

2Q | 8:18

Gabe Vincent with 2 triples in a row and Miami's team separated by 19 points.
7:50 PM3 days ago

2Q | 10:20

Timeout 76ers, the Heat responded quickly with 4 points and the locals stopped the game.
7:42 PM3 days ago

End of the first!

The first period ends with an advantage of 11 points. Great first quarter for Duncan Robinson.
7:34 PM3 days ago

Lowry with 2 more!

Good start for Miami on both sides of the court:
7:27 PM3 days ago

1Q | 5:15

Duncan Robinson with free throws giving Miami a 7-point lead.
7:22 PM3 days ago

Embiid territory!

Joel Embiid showing why he is one of the leading scorers under the paint of all league:
7:19 PM3 days ago

1Q | 7:44

The game is tied at 9 points, somewhat slow the time it is taking for both teams to find their rhythm.
7:17 PM3 days ago

1Q | 9:30

Interesting duel tonight between the two offensive models that have the most presence in the league, on the one hand the 76ers with their system of attacking the basket mostly, while Miami with its style of perimeter shots.
7:13 PM3 days ago

1Q | 11:13

Embiid opens the scoring for the match with an offensive rebound and the basket.
7:12 PM3 days ago

The game start!

Dwayne Dedmond wins the opening jump and starts the game.
7:04 PM3 days ago

Not at 100%

It appears that Joel Embiid will have restricted minutes in today's game.
6:55 PM3 days ago

Colors of today

The Philadelphia team will come out in their traditional colors of white with blue details, while Miami will come out in their red jersey.
6:50 PM3 days ago

About to start!

We are just minutes away from beginning pregame protocols and game presentation.
6:47 PM3 days ago

Philly starting 5!

With the return of Joel Embiid, this is how the 76ers come out:
6:41 PM3 days ago

Miami starting 5!

Without the main figures of the Heat, this is how they come out in front of Philly:
6:31 PM3 days ago

Philly in da house!

The locals arrived, Seth Curry and company are already at the Wells Fargo Center:
6:25 PM3 days ago

Injury Report!

The casualties for this game are as follows:
76ers: Joel Embiid (Doubt), Jaden Springer and Georges Niang.
Heat: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Hero, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Moris.
6:18 PM3 days ago

Last 76ers lineup!

In the last game, that's how Philly's lined up: Andre Dummond, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz.
6:14 PM3 days ago

Face to face

A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
6:06 PM3 days ago

Last Miami lineup!

Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon were the players who started the game against the Bulls.
6:02 PM3 days ago

Let’s go!

We're just under an hour away from the Heat vs. 76ers game kicking off at the Wells Fargo Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage at VAVEL.
12:43 AM3 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Do not miss details of the game with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
12:38 AM3 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast in streaming through the NBA League Pass and on television on the NBA TV channel.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
12:33 AM3 days ago

Jimmy Butler, a must see player!

The Heat star is going through a great time leading the team with 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Miami forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level, added to the capacity of other figures, will be of vital importance to see if they are able to stay with the NBA title. Butler has gained more and more experience and now he needs to prove it and take this team to other NBA Finals.
Photo: Heat
Photo: Heat
12:28 AM3 days ago

Joel Embiid, a must see player!

The 76ers pivot is leading the team with an average of 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Embiid has managed to establish himself as an important piece of the team and has become the leader on the court. Philly's center is an important part of Ben Simmons not being missed and he has carried the team on his shoulders, making Doc Rivers center his game around him. This version of Embiid is very good and his great level, added to the other pieces that surround him, can get the 76ers to the next round.
Photo: 76ers
Photo: 76ers
12:23 AM3 days ago

How does the Heat get here?

Those from Miami arrive after winning against the Bulls. The team has recovered part of what was seen in the 2019-2020 season where they stayed with the NBA runner-up, the incorporation of Kyle Lowry brought a better generation to the team on offense. Lowry was a missing piece for the Heat and so with the talents of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hero and Duncan Robinson, the team is showing a great level and is already in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. At the moment, the biggest concern is the injuries of Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Bam Adebayo, who are important players for the team, but their young figures have pushed through a few games and continue to fight at the top of the conference.
12:18 AM3 days ago

How does the 76ers arrive?

The Philadelphia team comes after an important victory against the Warriors by a score of 102-93. The team has missed Ben Simmons little, since his place is being taken by Seth Curry and he is doing very well. The 76ers come in with a record of 15 wins and 12 losses, placing sixth in the Eastern Conference. The team has implemented a game with many tall players such as Embiid and Drummond, surrounded by good shooters such as Tobias Harris and Seth Curry, we still do not know if they will move some pieces from here to the close of the transfer market, but we cannot rule out the exit by Ben Simmons for a substitute player to complement the Joel Embiid-centric game.
12:13 AM3 days ago

Where’s the game?

The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will host this duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and opened in 1996.
Photo: Wells Fargo Center
Photo: Wells Fargo Center
12:08 AM3 days ago
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m.
12:03 AM3 days ago

Welcome!

undefined
VAVEL Logo