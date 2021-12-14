Resume and Highlights: Nets 131-129 Raptors in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Raptors vs Nets define winner in overtime
Injury list for Nets
5 Raptors Starter
5 Starter for Nets
Arrival of Raptors
Drip like I just got out the pool 💧 pic.twitter.com/8E65vQVRs2— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 15, 2021
Good news for Nets
KD is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/0NH4VJCkNO— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 14, 2021
Arrival of Nets
There’s no place like home pic.twitter.com/9FQzG3xGIl— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 14, 2021
Nets retired numbers
Raptors key players
Remembering the Nets past
Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score
How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA ?
USA (ET): 19:30 PM
Mexico: 18:30 PM
Kyrie Irving
The Nets remain optimistic that they can get Kyrie Irving back for this season and given the player's refusal to be vaccinated against Covid, New York's regulations for closed-door events remain extremely strict and do not allow Irving's participation, and the Nets are considering using the player only in away games.
Barclays Center
Last game
Toronto Raptors
Starting with this game against the Raptors, Brooklyn will play five consecutive games at the Barclays Center. Kevin Durant spoke after the game against Detroit mentioning that they must take care of home-court advantage, since James Harden and Paul Millsap could be back in the next few games: "We want to take care of that home court, that's key. We want to start building that advantage for us. That starts in the regular season, with our fans on board, and with us coming out and giving them a great product on the court. That means a lot, so that's the main goal, taking care of home," Durant mentioned for the NBA.