Resume and Highlights: Nets 131-129 Raptors in NBA Season
10:29 PM3 days ago

Resume

10:15 PM3 days ago

Raptors vs Nets define winner in overtime

Nets started as favorites in this game, however this day they had many absences in the team so it was a little weakened, however they managed to win 131-129 against Toronto Raptors.
10:11 PM3 days ago

TE 00:00

End of match.
10:08 PM3 days ago

TE 3.3

Mills scores free throw.
10:05 PM3 days ago

TE 10.3

Duke Jr. hits double.
10:00 PM3 days ago

TE 01:57

Trent Jr adds two.
9:57 PM3 days ago

TE 02:45

Durant hits double.
9:56 PM3 days ago

TE 04:01

Durant shoots and scores a double.
9:55 PM3 days ago

TE 5:00

Overtime begins.
9:51 PM3 days ago

4Q 13.1

Mills scores a three-pointer to tie the game.
9:46 PM3 days ago

4Q 02:12

Barnes scores double for Raptors.
9:39 PM3 days ago

4Q 04:43

Mills scores double for Nets.
9:37 PM3 days ago

4Q 05:54

Mills scores double free throw.
9:33 PM3 days ago

4Q 07:12

Kevin Durant assists Mills for a three.
9:31 PM3 days ago

4Q 08:39

Durant assists Edwards for a three-pointer.
9:29 PM3 days ago

4Q 09:18

Siakam hits double.
9:28 PM3 days ago

4Q 10:13

Durant hits double free throw.
9:23 PM3 days ago

4Q 11:42

Edwards scores double for Nets.
9:22 PM3 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
9:19 PM3 days ago

3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
9:19 PM3 days ago

3Q 01:53

Durant hits a three-pointer.
9:13 PM3 days ago

3Q 03:09

Boucher scores double for Raptors.
9:11 PM3 days ago

3Q 04:10

VanVleet hits a double free throw.
9:08 PM3 days ago

3Q 04:21

Durant scores the technical foul free throw.
9:07 PM3 days ago

3Q 05:00

Barnes scores three-pointer and now Raptors win it.
9:06 PM3 days ago

3Q 05:51

Trent Jr scores a double for Raptor to pull within one.
9:03 PM3 days ago

3Q 06:24

Van Vleet scores a double.
9:02 PM3 days ago

3Q 08:09

Claxton scores double for Nets.
8:57 PM3 days ago

3Q 09:14

Griffin scores a three-pointer now with assistance from Edwards.
8:56 PM3 days ago

3Q 09:51

Barnes scores double free throw.
8:55 PM3 days ago

3Q 10:52

Durant assists Griffin and scores from three.
8:54 PM3 days ago

3Q 11:40

Mills scores double for Nets.
8:53 PM3 days ago

3Q 12:00

The second half begins.
8:37 PM4 days ago

2Q 00:00

End of the first half.
8:36 PM4 days ago

2Q 32.0

Kessler scores a double.
8:33 PM4 days ago

2Q 02:11

Griffin scores double free throw.
8:31 PM4 days ago

2Q 02:35

Mills scores a triple.
8:29 PM4 days ago

2Q 02:52

Siakam scores double for Raptors.
8:27 PM4 days ago

2Q 03:24

Watanabe hits a double free throw.
8:25 PM4 days ago

2Q 04:49

Durant hits double free throw for Nets.
8:23 PM4 days ago

2Q 05:31

Trent Jr scores a double-double for the Raptors.
8:21 PM4 days ago

2Q 06:33

Thomas scores double for Nets.
8:18 PM4 days ago

2Q 08:14

Van Vleet shoots and scores a triple.
8:15 PM4 days ago

2Q 10:10

Flynn scores three-pointer for Raptors.
8:13 PM4 days ago

2Q 10:42

Mills assists Edwards to shoot and scores a three-pointer.
8:11 PM4 days ago

2Q 11:23

Duke Jr scores double for Nets.
8:09 PM4 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
8:07 PM4 days ago

1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
8:06 PM4 days ago

1Q 33.2

Durant assists Claxton and they take the lead.
8:04 PM4 days ago

1Q 02:23

Mykhailiuk scores double for Raptors.
8:01 PM4 days ago

1Q 03:00

Claxton scores double for Nets.
7:59 PM4 days ago

1Q 04:47

Durant assists Griffin and scores two for Nets.
7:57 PM4 days ago

1Q 05:51

Duke Jr. scores dunk.
7:56 PM4 days ago

1Q 06:23

Durant hits double free throw.
7:55 PM4 days ago

1Q 06:47

Van Vleet again shoots a triple.
7:51 PM4 days ago

1Q 07:08

Claxton scores double for Nets.
7:50 PM4 days ago

1Q 07:51

Boucher nails it for Raptors.
7:48 PM4 days ago

1Q 08:40

Durant assists Mills and scores three-pointer.
7:46 PM4 days ago

1Q 09:41

Duke Jr scores two for Nets.
7:45 PM4 days ago

1Q 10:26

Siakam scores two for the Raptors.
7:44 PM4 days ago

1Q 11:25

Van Vleet anota triple para Raptors.
7:42 PM4 days ago

1Q 12:00

The meeting begins.
7:38 PM4 days ago

Injury list for Nets

Joe Harris, Lamarcus Aldridge, Deandre´Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Harden, James Johnson, Paul Millsap.
7:32 PM4 days ago

5 Raptors Starter

 Vanvleet, Trent JR, Barnes, Siakam, Boucher.
7:27 PM4 days ago

5 Starter for Nets

Mills, Duke JR, Durant, Griffin, Claxton.
7:22 PM4 days ago

Arrival of Raptors

This is how the Raptors arrived for tonight's matchup.
7:17 PM4 days ago

Good news for Nets

Durant Durant is available for tonight's game.
7:12 PM4 days ago

Arrival of Nets

Brooklyn Nets is already at the stadium for their duel against Raptors.
7:07 PM4 days ago

Nets retired numbers

Barclays Center hangs six numbers that were retired by the Nets: Drazen Petrovic 3, Jason Kidd 5, John Williamson 23, Bill Melchionni 25, Julius Erving 32, Buck Williams 52. In addition to these legends, the Nets had the likes of Nate Archibald, Rick Barry and Vince Carter.
7:02 PM4 days ago

Raptors key players

No retired jersey, just the NBA championship pennant. However, Raptors history was written by the likes of Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Hakeem Olajuwon, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard.
6:57 PM4 days ago

Remembering the Nets past

In 1978, and due to low revenues on Long Island, the team moved to New Jersey, changing its name to the New Jersey Nets. There it remained for 35 years, until 2012 when the franchise moved to Brooklyn to play at the Barclays Center.
6:52 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
6:47 PM4 days ago

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets live on TV, your options is: ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:42 PM4 days ago

What time is Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA ?

This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets of 14th December 2021 in several countries:

USA (ET): 19:30 PM

Mexico: 18:30 PM 

6:37 PM4 days ago

Kyrie Irving


The Nets remain optimistic that they can get Kyrie Irving back for this season and given the player's refusal to be vaccinated against Covid, New York's regulations for closed-door events remain extremely strict and do not allow Irving's participation, and the Nets are considering using the player only in away games.
6:32 PM4 days ago

Barclays Center

The game will take place at the Barclays Center, a sports arena located in Brooklyn, NY and home of the Nets. It has a capacity of 17,732 for basketball, 15,795 for ice hockey and 19,000 for concerts. In addition to basketball and field hockey, it has hosted WWE, Summer Slam, etc. events.
6:27 PM4 days ago

Last game

The last game they played between these two teams was on November 7 of this year and the Nets came away with the victory in Toronto 116-103.
6:22 PM4 days ago

Toronto Raptors

On the side of the Toronto Raptors, they are in position number 10 in the same conference, with 13 games won and 14 against. Of their last 5 games they have won 4, against Bucks 97-93, against Wizards 102-90, Knicks 90-87 and Kings 124-101, against Thunder was the only loss by a difference of one unit 110-109.

Starting with this game against the Raptors, Brooklyn will play five consecutive games at the Barclays Center. Kevin Durant spoke after the game against Detroit mentioning that they must take care of home-court advantage, since James Harden and Paul Millsap could be back in the next few games: "We want to take care of that home court, that's key. We want to start building that advantage for us. That starts in the regular season, with our fans on board, and with us coming out and giving them a great product on the court. That means a lot, so that's the main goal, taking care of home," Durant mentioned for the NBA.

6:17 PM4 days ago

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets lead the NBA Eastern Conference with 19 wins and eight losses with a percentage of .704. Of their last five games they have won three and lost twice. The losses came at the hands of the Bulls 111-107 and Rockets 114-104. The wins came against the Mavericks 99-102, Hawks 105-113 and Pistons 104-116, the latter just on December 12.
6:12 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2021 NBA match: Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
