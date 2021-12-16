Highlights and Best moments: Lakers 92-110 Timberwolves in NBA 2021
Highlights

The match ends!

Lakers 92-110 Timberwolves.

Another great steal

Beverley again.

 

4Q 3:00

Triple by the Lakers who are still far away from the Timberwolves. 85-108.
4Q 6:39

Timberwolves' three-pointer that already surpasses 100 points.
4Q 9:00

First three-pointer of the game by Isaiah Thomas. 74-93.
4Q 11:30

The last quarter begins with a three-pointer by the Lakers.
The third quarter ends

Lakers 65-85 Timberwolves.
3Q 1:20

Twenty-point difference. The Timberwolves are getting closer to victory.
3Q 2:30

That's 28 points and 9 rebounds for Karl-Anthony who is giving a great exhibition against the Lakers.
3Q 6:27

Alarm bells go off with the Lakers. Anthony Davis hurts his knee after Vanderbitt falls on him.
Grand steal

At the hands of Beasley.
3Q 8:31

Karl-Anthony is unbeatable. He already accumulated 23 points and the Timberwolves extended their lead to 10 points.
3Q 12:00

The third quarter begins.
Halftime

The second quarter ends. Lakers 45-54 Timberwolves.
2Q 1:35

Last minutes of the second quarter. The Lakers continue to take advantage of the fouls and are already three points away from tying.
2Q 6:26

Minnesota does not want to give up the lead and scores a three-pointer. 29-33.
2Q 9:22

First two points by Bazemore to bring the Lakers dangerously close to the Timberwolves.
2Q 11:38

The second quarter begins with a basket by the Lakers.
The first quarter ends

Lakers 16-23 Timberwolves.
1Q 0:57

Great combination between Westbrook and LeBron who scores a great basket.
1Q 2:33

LeBron's three-pointer to close the gap. 10-16.
1Q 5:43

Karl-Anthony's three-pointer, which has already accumulated 10 points in seven minutes.
1Q 9:53

Great combination between Russell and Beverly, for the latter to make a basket.
1Q 12:00

The match has started!
Lineup Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley, D'angelo Russell, Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns.
Warm up!

Both teams are already on the Target Center court warming up for the game that is just minutes away.

 

Lineup Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore.

Minnesota absences

Anthony Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols) and Taurean Prince (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT vs. Lakers.
Lakers absences

Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard for the Wolves game due to health and safety protocols, however, Russell Westbrook will be available for this game against the Timberwolves.
Isaiah Thomas returns

Isaiah Thomas will return to the Lakers for only 10 days. This is due to the plague of covid that abounds the team and the Angelenos sought to reinforce with someone experienced like Thomas.

The arrival

Both teams arrived at the Target Center with their respective health measures in place.

Background

In the history of meetings between these two teams, the balance is in favor of the Lakers with 82 wins and 37 losses. In the last five games, Los Angeles has won four, however, in the most recent meeting between Lakers and Timberwolves, Minnesota won 107-83.
The stadium!

The Target Center is a sports venue located in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota in the United States.  This stadium hosts the NBA games of the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was built in 1990 and has a capacity for 20,500 spectators.
We begin!

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the game between Lakers and Timberwolves at Target Center. The Los Angeles Lakers want to continue their good streak while the Minnesota Timberwolves want to get back to winning ways. Who will do it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA. 
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves match.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live TV and Stream

Key player Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell | Minnesota Timberwolves' big star. At 1.93 meters tall, this point guard is noted for his speed to counterattack and team play. In his most recent game, Russell accumulated 16 points, 7 assists and 8 rebounds.

 

 

Key player Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James | Now recovered from his abdominal injury, Lakers player LeBron James has shown that despite his age, his talent is undeniable. In the last game against the Mavericks, he was a factor in the victory after accumulating 24 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

Last lineup Timberwolves

Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley.
Last lineup Lakers

Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, Wayne Ellington.
How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?

On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves led by Chris Finch are currently in ninth place in their conference with 12 wins and 15 losses. The Minnesota Timberwolves had started their season on the right foot, but the Nuggets stopped the Timberwolves and from that point on, they went on a five-game winless streak. Finch's charges are looking to get back on track and, in their most recent game, Minnesota racked up their ninth win of the season by defeating the Denver Nuggets by a score of 124-107.

How do the Los Angeles Lakers arrive?

The Los Angeles Lakers, coached by Frank Vogel, have had a difficult start to the season amid injuries. The Lakers won 107-104 in their game against the Mavericks and have only lost one game in the last five meetings. They are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a record of 16 wins and 13 losses. Last wednesday, they played again with LeBron James who is slowly starting to get back to his best after his injury. 

 

 

Kick-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves match will be played at the Target Center, in Minnesota. The kick-off is scheduled at 10 pm ET.
Regular season

Tonight, Friday's NBA season 2021-2022 ends with a game between two teams that live similar realities. On one side are the Lakers, who after the return of LeBron, want to rebound in the Western Conference, while Minnesota wants to do the same as they are in mid-table. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NBA match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves!

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
