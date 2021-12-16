Highlights: Detroit Pistons 113-122 Indiana Pacers in NBA 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH🏀
Game ends with score in favor of Indiana Pacers 122-113 over Detroit Pistons
4Q 0:29
Domantas Sabonis scores two points for Pacers and victory seems inevitable
4Q 2:06
Timeout by Detroit Pistons
4Q 4:28
Detroit scores from the free throw line thanks to Stewart's pinpoint execution
4Q 7:46
Saddiq Bey's three-pointer for Detroit Pistons with great technique
4Q 9:51
Indiana seemed to slow the pace and control the game through possession.
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The last episode of the match is already being played
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER🏀
Third quarter ends in favor of Indiana Pacers
3Q 1:01
Justin Holiday scores for three to extend Indiana's lead to fifteen points
3Q 2:21
Caris LeVert has managed to score 24 points for the Pacers, is the great figure of the locals.
3Q 4:05
Timeout by Detroit Pistons
3Q 6:32
Detroit tries to cut deficit, but misses two key shots
3Q 8:35
Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo, the ball will be in favor of the Pistons
3Q 11:01
Justin Holiday steals ball for Indiana, tries to score from three but misses
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The third quarter of the Pistons vs Pacers game is already in progress
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
The second quarter ends and we go to halftime.
2Q 1:18
Domantas Sabonis scores two points for Pacers from the free throw line
2Q 3:47
Timeout by Detroit Pistons
2Q 5:38
Cade Cunningham hits a three-pointer for Detroit Pistons with a nice layup from the right wing.
2Q 7:03
Timeout by Indiana Pacers
2Q 9:45
Saddiq Bey receives in opponent's territory, shoots and scores two points for Pistons
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS🏀
With the Pacers up in the score, the second episode begins.
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER🏀
First quarter ends with Pacers up by three points
1Q 0:34
Saddiq Bey scores for three for the Pistons.
1Q 2:16
Timeout by Detroit Pistons
1Q 5:36
Personal foul on Caris LeVert, it will be a Pacers ball.
1Q 8:05
Indiana leads by six points
1Q 10:43
Myles Turner scores two points for Pacers
GAME ON🏀
The engagement is already being played from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacer starting line-up
Detroit Pistons starting line-up
Everything is ready
In minutes will begin the game between Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season.
What time is Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA 2021 season?
Argentina: 21:00 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 19:00 PM on Star+
Brazil: 21:00 PM on Star+
Chile: 21:00 PM on Star+
Colombia: 19:00 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 19:00 PM on Star+
United States (ET): 19:00 PM on Bally Sports and Star+
Spain: 3:00 AM on Star+
Mexico: 18:00 PM on Star+
Paraguay: 21:00 PM on Star+
Peru: 19:00 AM on Star+
Uruguay: 21:00 PM on Star+
Indiana Pacers key player
Domantas Sabonis is a Lithuanian/American basketball player who plays the center position. He is the star of Indiana Pacers and in his most recent game he scored 16 points, five assists and 14 rebounds.
Detroit Pistons key player
Cade Cunningham is the star player for the Detroit Pistons. The number two guard has scored a total of 26 points, six assists and eight rebounds in his most recent game. Detroit's scoring hopes are pinned on him.
How does Inidiana Pacers arrive?
Indiana Pacers did not have their best performance in the most recent outing. They lost 114-99 to Milwaukee Bucks losing just two quarters, tying one and winning another. The Pacers need to win against the Pistons to continue to dream.
How does Detroit Pistons arrive?
Detroit Pistons comes into this game after losing to Brooklyn Nets 116-104 in a game dominated by the Brooklyn team for three of the four quarters of the game. Now, Detroit will look to get back on track against Indiana Pacers.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse or better known as the Bankers Life Fieldhouse is a sports venue located in Indianapolis, Indiana and is the home of the Inidiana Pacers. It was opened on November 6, 1999 and has a maximum capacity of 18,345 for basketball games.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NBA season Match: Detroit Pistons vs Indiana PacersLive Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com