Highlights: Detroit Pistons 113-122 Indiana Pacers in NBA 2021

Detroit Pistons 113-122 Indiana Pacers in NBA 2021
Image: WoodTV

9:57 PMa day ago

9:55 PMa day ago

END OF THE MATCH🏀

Game ends with score in favor of Indiana Pacers 122-113 over Detroit Pistons
9:54 PMa day ago

4Q 0:29

Domantas Sabonis scores two points for Pacers and victory seems inevitable
9:53 PMa day ago

4Q 2:06

Timeout by Detroit Pistons
9:52 PMa day ago

4Q 4:28

Detroit scores from the free throw line thanks to Stewart's pinpoint execution
9:46 PMa day ago

4Q 7:46

Saddiq Bey's three-pointer for Detroit Pistons with great technique
9:45 PMa day ago

4Q 9:51

Indiana seemed to slow the pace and control the game through possession.
9:45 PMa day ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The last episode of the match is already being played
9:43 PMa day ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER🏀

Third quarter ends in favor of Indiana Pacers
9:41 PMa day ago

3Q 1:01

Justin Holiday scores for three to extend Indiana's lead to fifteen points
9:40 PMa day ago

3Q 2:21

Caris LeVert has managed to score 24 points for the Pacers, is the great figure of the locals.
9:38 PMa day ago

3Q 4:05

Timeout by Detroit Pistons
9:37 PMa day ago

3Q 6:32

Detroit tries to cut deficit, but misses two key shots
9:29 PMa day ago

3Q 8:35

Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo, the ball will be in favor of the Pistons
9:26 PMa day ago

3Q 11:01

Justin Holiday steals ball for Indiana, tries to score from three but misses
9:13 PMa day ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The third quarter of the Pistons vs Pacers game is already in progress
9:05 PMa day ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

The second quarter ends and we go to halftime.
9:04 PMa day ago

2Q 1:18

Domantas Sabonis scores two points for Pacers from the free throw line
9:03 PMa day ago

2Q 3:47

Timeout by Detroit Pistons
9:02 PMa day ago

2Q 5:38

Cade Cunningham hits a three-pointer for Detroit Pistons with a nice layup from the right wing.
9:01 PMa day ago

2Q 7:03

Timeout by Indiana Pacers
9:00 PMa day ago

2Q 9:45

Saddiq Bey receives in opponent's territory, shoots and scores two points for Pistons
8:55 PMa day ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS🏀

With the Pacers up in the score, the second episode begins.
8:48 PMa day ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER🏀

First quarter ends with Pacers up by three points
8:47 PMa day ago

1Q 0:34

Saddiq Bey scores for three for the Pistons.
8:47 PMa day ago

1Q 2:16

Timeout by Detroit Pistons
8:41 PMa day ago

1Q 5:36

Personal foul on Caris LeVert, it will be a Pacers ball.
8:40 PMa day ago

1Q 8:05

Indiana leads by six points
8:39 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:43

Myles Turner scores two points for Pacers
8:37 PM2 days ago

GAME ON🏀

The engagement is already being played from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
7:01 PM2 days ago

Indiana Pacer starting line-up



6:59 PM2 days ago

Detroit Pistons starting line-up



6:57 PM2 days ago

Everything is ready

In minutes will begin the game between Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season.
2:03 AM2 days ago

1:53 AM2 days ago

1:48 AM2 days ago

Indiana Pacers last line-up

Domantas Sabonis

Caris LeVert

Myles Turner

Malcolm Brogdon

Chris Duarte

1:43 AM2 days ago

Detroit Pistons last line-up

Saddiq Bey

Hamidou Diallo

Isaiah Stewart

Cade Cunningham

Killian Hayes

1:38 AM2 days ago

Indiana Pacers key player

Domantas Sabonis is a Lithuanian/American basketball player who plays the center position. He is the star of Indiana Pacers and in his most recent game he scored 16 points, five assists and 14 rebounds.



1:33 AM2 days ago

Detroit Pistons key player

Cade Cunningham is the star player for the Detroit Pistons. The number two guard has scored a total of 26 points, six assists and eight rebounds in his most recent game. Detroit's scoring hopes are pinned on him.




 

1:28 AM2 days ago

How does Inidiana Pacers arrive?

Indiana Pacers did not have their best performance in the most recent outing. They lost 114-99 to Milwaukee Bucks losing just two quarters, tying one and winning another. The Pacers need to win against the Pistons to continue to dream.
1:23 AM2 days ago

How does Detroit Pistons arrive?

Detroit Pistons comes into this game after losing to Brooklyn Nets 116-104 in a game dominated by the Brooklyn team for three of the four quarters of the game. Now, Detroit will look to get back on track against Indiana Pacers.
1:18 AM2 days ago

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse or better known as the Bankers Life Fieldhouse is a sports venue located in Indianapolis, Indiana and is the home of the Inidiana Pacers. It was opened on November 6, 1999 and has a maximum capacity of 18,345 for basketball games.
1:13 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NBA season Match: Detroit Pistons vs Indiana PacersLive Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
