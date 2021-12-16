Highlights and Best Moments: Spurs 128-126 Jazz in NBA Season
11:58 PM9 hours ago

Highlights

11:26 PM9 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Spurs-Jazz NBA game with a surprise victory for San Antonio.
11:21 PM9 hours ago

Final

Spurs 128-126 Jazz.
11:16 PM9 hours ago

4Q 00:03

Dejounte Murray makes only one of two free throws and the difference is two.
11:11 PM9 hours ago

4Q 00:33

Rudy Gobert takes advantage of the rebound and makes both points.
11:06 PM10 hours ago

4Q 01:01

Donovan Mitchell with another layup and the game tied at 123 points.
11:01 PM10 hours ago

4Q 02:06

Donovan Mitchell with the layup that ties the game.
10:56 PM10 hours ago

4Q 04:29

Mike Conley with the three-pointer and Utah closes to within two points.
10:51 PM10 hours ago

4Q 05:23

Triple by Keldon Johnson and forces Jazz to burn a timeout.
10:46 PM10 hours ago

4Q 07:30

Derrick White sends the arena off with the triple from the corner.
10:41 PM10 hours ago

4Q 08:03

Jordan Clarkson with the layup to turn the game around.
10:36 PM10 hours ago

4Q 11:32

Rudy Gobert scored both points with free throws.
10:31 PM10 hours ago

End of third quarter

Spurs 100-96 Jazz.
10:26 PM10 hours ago

3Q 02:20

Lonnie Walker IV with a double and the game was tied.
10:21 PM10 hours ago

4Q 03:56

Murray's assist and Keldon Johnson's touchdown to pull within one possession.
10:16 PM10 hours ago

3Q 04:44

Keldon Johnson with a double and the difference again is five.
10:11 PM10 hours ago

4Q 06:39

Jakob Poeltl with a double to try to react to the Spurs' good start.
10:06 PM11 hours ago

3Q 09:44

From the corner, Keldon Johnson sharpens the trigger and shoots the triple.
10:01 PM11 hours ago

3Q 11:48

Royce O'Neale's floater to open the second half scoring.
9:56 PM11 hours ago

3Q 12:00

The second half begins between Spurs and Jazz.
9:51 PM11 hours ago

Half time

Spurs 59-73 Jazz.
9:46 PM11 hours ago

2Q 01:13

Rudy Gobert with the dunk.
9:41 PM11 hours ago

2Q 02:52

Rudy Gobert from the free throw line converts both points.
9:36 PM11 hours ago

2Q 04:48

Hassan Whiteside with the jumper and scores both points.
9:31 PM11 hours ago

2Q 06:15

Derrick White with the triple to cut the lead.
9:26 PM11 hours ago

2Q 08:30

Rudy Gobert makes only one of two direct free throws.
9:21 PM11 hours ago

2Q 10:50

Jordan Clarkson with the layup to increase the Jazz lead.
9:16 PM11 hours ago

2Q 11:40

On the first possession and Jordan Clarkson scores twice.
9:11 PM11 hours ago

End of first quarter

Spurs 36-37 Jazz.
9:06 PM12 hours ago

1Q 01:02

Rudy Gobert with the dunk to tighten the game.
9:01 PM12 hours ago

1Q 01:45

Tre Jones makes both points from the free throw line.
8:56 PM12 hours ago

1Q 02:47

Game of give and take and now it's Hassan Whiteside's turn with the basket.
8:51 PM12 hours ago

1Q 04:13

Devin Vassell is still on fire and hits a three-pointer.
8:46 PM12 hours ago

1Q 06:08

Lonnie Walker IV with the triple and the Spurs regain the lead.
8:41 PM12 hours ago

1Q 09:32

O'Neale with the serve and Bojan Bogdanovic with the two points.
8:36 PM12 hours ago

1Q 10:55

Rudy Gobert's first points came courtesy of a double-double.
8:31 PM12 hours ago

1Q 11:40

Doug McDermott with the double to open the game's slate.
8:26 PM12 hours ago

1Q 12:00

The game between Jazz and Spurs begins.
8:21 PM12 hours ago

Utah Jazz Lineup

8:16 PM12 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Spurs and Jazz in the NBA. Stay tuned for more details on the game.
8:11 PM12 hours ago

Spurs starting lineup

This is the lineup that Gregg Charles Popovich sends to the field:
8:06 PM13 hours ago

Upcoming Spurs Games

While the Spurs will have three more visits against the Kings, Clippers and Lakers in the NBA.
8:01 PM13 hours ago

Upcoming Jazz Games

The Utah Jazz will still have 4 more home games against the Spurs, Wizards, Hornets and Timberwolves.
7:56 PM13 hours ago

Contrasts

While the Spurs' Zach Collins, AP, is out due to injury, shooting guard Jared Butler was activated for tonight and could get some minutes on the court.
7:51 PM13 hours ago

Thus they arrived

That's how the Spurs arrived in a state as cold as Utah is right now.
7:46 PM13 hours ago

Probabilities

According to ESPN's site, the Utah Jazz are more than 88% favorites to win tonight, while the Spurs are only given 12% odds.
7:41 PM13 hours ago

The return home

Jakob, who played in his college days in this city, will return to his former home and this is what he said:
7:36 PM13 hours ago

Utah is here

Due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in the United States, players have had to abide by the health protocol and so was the arrival of the Utah Jazz to their stadium:

7:31 PM13 hours ago

To raise

While the Spurs are in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 10-17 record, they lost at home to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
7:26 PM13 hours ago

Unstoppable

The Utah Jazz come into this game unstoppable with eight straight wins, most recently last Wednesday's 124-103 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
7:21 PM13 hours ago

Start

Attractive clash coming up next when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Utah Jazz in the NBA. We begin with coverage of the game.
7:16 PM13 hours ago

Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Live Score in NBA 2021

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match in NBA.
7:11 PM13 hours ago

What time is San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz of 17th December in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 10:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 11:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Chile: 10:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 9:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 9:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

USA (ET): 9:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Spain: 3:05 AM

Mexico: 8:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 11:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Peru: 9:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 11:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

7:06 PM14 hours ago

Last games

The Jazz have the measure of the Spurs with four wins in the last five meetings, highlighting that the three times they have played this year the wins have gone to Utah; in addition, the Spurs in their most recent two visits have not been able to overcome the 100-point barrier.

San Antonio Spurs 94-126 Utah Jazz, 2021

San Antonio Spurs 99-110 Utah Jazz, 2021

Utah Jazz 130-109 San Antonio Spurs, 2021

San Antonio Spurs 112-118 Utah Jazz, 2020

Utah Jazz 111-119 San Antonio Spurs, 2021

7:01 PM14 hours ago

Key player Utah Jazz

The season that Rudy Gobert is having is being more than outstanding, due to the fact that he is in the top 5 of the league in rebounds per game with 14.6, blocks per game with 2.2 and shooting percentage from the field with 73.4 %.

6:56 PM14 hours ago

Key player San Antonio Spurs

Between game losses and injuries, Austrian Jakob Pöltl has had a hard time consolidating himself in the Spurs starting lineup, although a few days ago in the game against the Pelicans he had his most outstanding performance of the season by scoring 24 points in 34 minutes, in addition to 12 rebounds and 3 assists.

6:51 PM14 hours ago

Last lineup Utah Jazz

44 Bojan Bogdanovic, forward; 23 Royce O'Neale, forward; 27 Rudy Gobert, center; 45 Donovan Mitchell, point guard; 11 Mike Conley Jr, point guard.
6:46 PM14 hours ago

Last lineup San Antonio Spurs

17 Doug McDermott, forward; 3 Keldon Johnson, forward; 25 Jakob Poltl, center; 5 Dejounte Murray, point guard; 4 Derrick White, point guard.
6:41 PM14 hours ago

Utah Jazz: dominating the conference

The Utah Jazz are having a good season where they are at the top of the standings in the Western Conference, highlighting that they have had good results against franchises of the same conference with a 10-2 record, highlighting that they just beat the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday.
6:36 PM14 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs: improving as visitors

The San Antonio Spurs are having a very complicated campaign and are in the middle of the table in the Western Conference, however, they have not had good luck as visitors and have only won 4 of 12 games, so they will try to add their fifth victory of the season in that condition.
6:31 PM14 hours ago

Kick-off time

The San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Utah, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:05 pm ET.
6:26 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
