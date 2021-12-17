Highlights: Golden State Warriors 111-107 Boston Celtics in NBA 2021
Image: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:48 PM10 hours ago

Thanks

We thank you for your attention during the broadcast of this game and invite you to stay connected with VAVEL.com.
10:16 PM10 hours ago

END GAME🏀

Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics 111-107 on the road
10:14 PM10 hours ago

4Q 0:03.9

SMART SCORES A THREE-POINTER FOR THE CELTICS AND THE HOME SIDE GETS WITHIN TWO POINTS WITH THREE SECONDS LEFT
10:10 PM10 hours ago

4Q 0:10

There is a foul by Stephen Curry on Marcus Smart without the ball and the possession will go to Boston Celtics.

Curry has to leave the game for the moment.

10:06 PM11 hours ago

4Q 0:43

CURRY SCORES FOR GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS AND WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT, THE WARRIORS HAVE A FIVE-POINT LEAD.
10:05 PM11 hours ago

4Q 2:16

Andrew Wiggins scores a three-pointer for Golden State and now the visitors' lead is five points.
10:04 PM11 hours ago

4Q 3:54

MARCUS SMART DOES HIS BEST TO SCORE TWO POINTS AND SUCCEEDS IN DOING SO, IN ADDITION TO GENERATING A PERSONAL FOUL. IT'S TIME FOR THE HOME TEAM
10:03 PM11 hours ago

4Q 5:34

Timeout by Golden State Warriors
10:02 PM11 hours ago

4Q 6:04

Curry tries from three-point range and misses, Warriors player hasn't had a great second half
10:02 PM11 hours ago

4Q 7:14

JAYSON TATUM'S BIG SCORE AND CELTICS PULL WITHIN TWO POINTS OF WARRIORS
10:00 PM11 hours ago

4Q 10:25

Celtics begin to cut deficit with big game in the fourth, now down by three points
9:59 PM11 hours ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS🏀

We reached the last episode of the match
9:58 PM11 hours ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER🏀

Golden State wins the game by seven points for now
9:57 PM11 hours ago

3Q 0:16

Timeout by Golden State Warriors
9:57 PM11 hours ago

3Q 2:18

Kevon Looney scores two points for Warriors
9:55 PM11 hours ago

3Q 5:03

Great tercer quarter for the Boston team, now down by six points
9:54 PM11 hours ago

3Q 6:12

Time out by Boston Celtics
9:53 PM11 hours ago

3Q 9:45

Jaylen Brown offensive foul that means possession for the Warriors.
9:51 PM11 hours ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS🏀

After halftime, third quarter begins in Boston
8:48 PM12 hours ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

Golden State Warriors win game by thirteen points over Boston Celtics
8:45 PM12 hours ago

2Q 0:09

Boston refuses to go down and cuts the deficit. Now they are ten points down in the score
8:44 PM12 hours ago

2Q 1:02

JAYSON TATUM MAKES A THREE-POINTER FOR THE BOSTON CELTICS AND THE CROWD GETS EXCITED, THE HOME TEAM NOW TRAILS BY TWELVE POINTS.
8:40 PM12 hours ago

2Q 3:33

Nice dunk by Robert Williams III to record another two points in Boston's score. Celtics number 44 opens his personal tally on the night.
8:32 PM12 hours ago

2Q 6:04

Boston Celtics timeout. The Warriors are unstoppable and now have a 16-point lead.
8:30 PM12 hours ago

2Q 6:52

Enes Kanter Freedom scores two points for the Boston Celtics thanks to a well-conducted counterattack by the home team.
8:26 PM12 hours ago

2Q 8:26

Timeout by Golden State Warriors
8:23 PM12 hours ago

2Q 10:45

Jayson Tatum scores two points for the Celtics from the free throw line.
8:22 PM12 hours ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The second episode of Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics is already in play
8:16 PM12 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER🏀

With the Warriors up by eight points, the first quarter comes to an end.
8:15 PM12 hours ago

1Q 0:22

Curry scores a three-pointer for the Warriors, setting up his third of the game.
8:14 PM12 hours ago

1Q 2:45

Stephen Curry scores two points for Golden State Warriors after a well-executed counterattack
8:02 PM13 hours ago

1Q 5:15

Langford scores two free throws for Boston
8:01 PM13 hours ago

1Q 5:21

Personal foul by Andrew Wiggins on Romeo Langford, it will be ball for the Celtics.
7:56 PM13 hours ago

1Q 7:03

Tatum tries a three-pointer for Boston but misses. Bad luck for the home team
7:53 PM13 hours ago

1Q 8:24

Golden State Warriors take sizable eight-point lead, Celtics fail to wake up
7:51 PM13 hours ago

1Q 10:03

Andrew Wiggins scores two points from the free throw line.
7:48 PM13 hours ago

GAME ON! 🏀

Kickoff from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
7:35 PM13 hours ago

Boston Celtics line-up

7:33 PM13 hours ago

Golden State Warriors line-up



6:56 PM14 hours ago

Boston Celtics injury report

Sam Hauser OUT due to health and safety protocols, Dennis Schroder OUT due to illness, not related to COVID-19
6:51 PM14 hours ago

Golden State Warriors come to TD Garden

6:35 PM14 hours ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour, the game between Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics, corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season, will begin.
12:57 AMa day ago

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
12:52 AMa day ago

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: NBA App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:47 AMa day ago

What time is Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics match for NBA 2021 season?

Argentina: 21:30 on ESPN
Bolivia: 19:30 on ESPN
Brazil: 21:30 on ESPN
Chile: 21:30 on ESPN
Colombia: 19:30 on ESPN
Ecuador: 19:30 on ESPN
United States (ET): 19:30 on Bally Sports
Spain: 02:30 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 18:30 on ESPN
Paraguay: 21:30 on ESPN
Peru: 19:30 on ESPN
Uruguay: 21:30 on ESPN 
12:42 AMa day ago

Boston Celtics Last line-Up

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Robert Williams

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

12:37 AMa day ago

Golden State Warriors last line-up

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Stephen Curry

Jordan Poole

12:32 AMa day ago

Boston Celtics key player

Jayson Tatum is the great figure of the Boston Celtics this season. During his last performance with Boston, Tatum stood out for scoring 42 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds.
12:27 AMa day ago

Golden State Warriors key player

Stephen Curry is the Golden State Warriors' star player and is the best player in the NBA, for many people. Curry represents the offensive powerhouse of the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors number 30 is an emblem in his point guard position and during the last game he managed to score a total of 22 points, three assists and three rebounds.
12:22 AMa day ago

How does Boston Celtics arrive?

After a string of bad games, Boston Celtics finally managed to win their most recent game against Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 117-103. The Celtics lost the first quarter of the game, leaving a bad feeling, but they came back and took the next three episodes to win the game. Now they will have the difficult task of beating Golden State Warriors at home.
12:17 AMa day ago

How does Golden State Warriors arrive?

In their most recent game, Golden State Warriors defeated New York Knicks by a score of 105-96. This game was marked by the historical record achieved by Stephen Curry, as he became the player with the highest number of three-pointers scored in the history of the NBA. Curry surpassed the mark of 2,973 three-pointers made by Ray Allen.
12:12 AMa day ago

TD Garden

The TD Garden is a multi-purpose arena located in the city of Boston, Massachusetts. It is the home of the Boston Celtics and was opened on September 30, 1995. It has a maximum capacity of 18,624 spectators for basketball games.


 

12:07 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NBA season Match: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
VAVEL Logo