Highlights: Golden State Warriors 111-107 Boston Celtics in NBA 2021

60 LIVE UPDATES
END GAME🏀
Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics 111-107 on the road
4Q 0:03.9
SMART SCORES A THREE-POINTER FOR THE CELTICS AND THE HOME SIDE GETS WITHIN TWO POINTS WITH THREE SECONDS LEFT
4Q 0:10
There is a foul by Stephen Curry on Marcus Smart without the ball and the possession will go to Boston Celtics.
Curry has to leave the game for the moment.
4Q 0:43
CURRY SCORES FOR GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS AND WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT, THE WARRIORS HAVE A FIVE-POINT LEAD.
4Q 2:16
Andrew Wiggins scores a three-pointer for Golden State and now the visitors' lead is five points.
4Q 3:54
MARCUS SMART DOES HIS BEST TO SCORE TWO POINTS AND SUCCEEDS IN DOING SO, IN ADDITION TO GENERATING A PERSONAL FOUL. IT'S TIME FOR THE HOME TEAM
4Q 5:34
Timeout by Golden State Warriors
4Q 6:04
Curry tries from three-point range and misses, Warriors player hasn't had a great second half
4Q 7:14
JAYSON TATUM'S BIG SCORE AND CELTICS PULL WITHIN TWO POINTS OF WARRIORS
4Q 10:25
Celtics begin to cut deficit with big game in the fourth, now down by three points
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS🏀
We reached the last episode of the match
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER🏀
Golden State wins the game by seven points for now
3Q 0:16
Timeout by Golden State Warriors
3Q 2:18
Kevon Looney scores two points for Warriors
3Q 5:03
Great tercer quarter for the Boston team, now down by six points
3Q 6:12
Time out by Boston Celtics
3Q 9:45
Jaylen Brown offensive foul that means possession for the Warriors.
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS🏀
After halftime, third quarter begins in Boston
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
Golden State Warriors win game by thirteen points over Boston Celtics
2Q 0:09
Boston refuses to go down and cuts the deficit. Now they are ten points down in the score
2Q 1:02
JAYSON TATUM MAKES A THREE-POINTER FOR THE BOSTON CELTICS AND THE CROWD GETS EXCITED, THE HOME TEAM NOW TRAILS BY TWELVE POINTS.
2Q 3:33
Nice dunk by Robert Williams III to record another two points in Boston's score. Celtics number 44 opens his personal tally on the night.
2Q 6:04
Boston Celtics timeout. The Warriors are unstoppable and now have a 16-point lead.
2Q 6:52
Enes Kanter Freedom scores two points for the Boston Celtics thanks to a well-conducted counterattack by the home team.
2Q 8:26
Timeout by Golden State Warriors
2Q 10:45
Jayson Tatum scores two points for the Celtics from the free throw line.
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The second episode of Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics is already in play
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER🏀
With the Warriors up by eight points, the first quarter comes to an end.
1Q 0:22
Curry scores a three-pointer for the Warriors, setting up his third of the game.
1Q 2:45
Stephen Curry scores two points for Golden State Warriors after a well-executed counterattack
1Q 5:15
Langford scores two free throws for Boston
1Q 5:21
Personal foul by Andrew Wiggins on Romeo Langford, it will be ball for the Celtics.
1Q 7:03
Tatum tries a three-pointer for Boston but misses. Bad luck for the home team
1Q 8:24
Golden State Warriors take sizable eight-point lead, Celtics fail to wake up
1Q 10:03
Andrew Wiggins scores two points from the free throw line.
GAME ON! 🏀
Kickoff from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston Celtics line-up
#BOSvsGSW 🔜 pic.twitter.com/iXPD9rUqpB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2021
Golden State Warriors line-up
Boston Celtics injury report
Sam Hauser OUT due to health and safety protocols, Dennis Schroder OUT due to illness, not related to COVID-19
Golden State Warriors come to TD Garden
📍 Boston pic.twitter.com/ThtQC3qhso — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 17, 2021
Everything is ready
In less than an hour, the game between Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics, corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season, will begin.
What time is Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics match for NBA 2021 season?
Argentina: 21:30 on ESPN
Bolivia: 19:30 on ESPN
Brazil: 21:30 on ESPN
Chile: 21:30 on ESPN
Colombia: 19:30 on ESPN
Ecuador: 19:30 on ESPN
United States (ET): 19:30 on Bally Sports
Spain: 02:30 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 18:30 on ESPN
Paraguay: 21:30 on ESPN
Peru: 19:30 on ESPN
Uruguay: 21:30 on ESPN
Boston Celtics Last line-Up
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Golden State Warriors last line-up
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Boston Celtics key player
Jayson Tatum is the great figure of the Boston Celtics this season. During his last performance with Boston, Tatum stood out for scoring 42 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds.
Golden State Warriors key player
Stephen Curry is the Golden State Warriors' star player and is the best player in the NBA, for many people. Curry represents the offensive powerhouse of the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors number 30 is an emblem in his point guard position and during the last game he managed to score a total of 22 points, three assists and three rebounds.
How does Boston Celtics arrive?
After a string of bad games, Boston Celtics finally managed to win their most recent game against Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 117-103. The Celtics lost the first quarter of the game, leaving a bad feeling, but they came back and took the next three episodes to win the game. Now they will have the difficult task of beating Golden State Warriors at home.
How does Golden State Warriors arrive?
In their most recent game, Golden State Warriors defeated New York Knicks by a score of 105-96. This game was marked by the historical record achieved by Stephen Curry, as he became the player with the highest number of three-pointers scored in the history of the NBA. Curry surpassed the mark of 2,973 three-pointers made by Ray Allen.
TD Garden
The TD Garden is a multi-purpose arena located in the city of Boston, Massachusetts. It is the home of the Boston Celtics and was opened on September 30, 1995. It has a maximum capacity of 18,624 spectators for basketball games.
