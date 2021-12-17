Nueva York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

2:06 AM7 hours ago

2:01 AM7 hours ago

1:56 AM7 hours ago

Games between New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

Boston has won 3 of the last 5 games

2021 Boston Celtics 101-99 NewYork Knicks

2021 Boston Celtics 75-105 NewYork Knicks

2019 Boston Celtics 104-102 NewYork Knicks

2018 Boston Celtics 128-100 NewYork Knicks

2018 Boston Celtics 109-117 NewYork Knicks

1:51 AM7 hours ago

Key player of home team

Jason Tatum is undoubtedly the most important player on the Boston team, averaging 26.2 pts per game, 8.6 rebounds and 3 assists, in his most recent game he had 21 pts, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, so he will try to continue that way.
Photo: Getty images// Maddie Meyer
1:46 AM7 hours ago

Key player of away team

Power forward Julius Randle averages 19.6 pts per game, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists so the offense will be in his hands. If there is a rival for him it is the Celtics because he averages 35 pts 9 assists and an effectiveness of 37% in triples.
Photo: Getty images// Troy Fields
1:41 AM7 hours ago

Boston Celtics

For the Boston team, the outlook is not so encouraging either, after falling to Golden State the Celtics are 1-4 in their last 5 games and only have 1 victory at TD Garden in addition to being 7-5 in home the Celtics will seek to win in order to regain confidence and be in the goal that was planned at the beginning of the season.
1:36 AM7 hours ago

Knicks

Duel in the Atlantic division in search of resurgence both teams and climb positions in the standings
The Knicks are experiencing a bad moment in the season because they have only won 1 of their last 5 games, despite their bad moment.

The Knicks have a good road record, as they are the fourth best team in that category.

1:31 AM7 hours ago

The match will be played at the TD Garden

As New England’s largest sports and entertainment arena, TD Garden is the home of the storied NHL’s Boston Bruins and NBA’s Boston Celtics franchises and hosts over 3.5 million people a year at its world-renowned concerts, sporting events, family shows, wrestling, and ice shows.

 

Since its opening in 1995, TD Garden has hosted over 200 events a year. In 2014, owner and operator Delaware North invested over $70 million for a comprehensive arena-wide renovation to upgrade the fan experience including redesigned concourses, new concession offerings and upgraded technology.

 

The award-winning state-of-the-art TD Garden is a year-round, 19,600-seat arena, fully equipped with three private restaurants – Harbor View, Legends and the Level 5 Bistro – 90 executive suites, 1,100 club seats, a multi-million dollar high definition video scoreboard and complete 360-degree LED technology.

Photo: Getty images// Randy Belice
1:26 AM7 hours ago

VAVEL Logo