Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA

Tune in here Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons Live Score in NBA 2021
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons match in NBA.
What time is Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons of 17th December in several countries:
Argentina: 2:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 2:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Chile: 1:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 12:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
USA (ET): 12:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Spain: 6:05 PM
Mexico: 11:05 AM in NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 2:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Peru: 12:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:05 PM in NBA Game Pass
Last games
Due to the pandemic and schedule adjustments they have not met as many times in recent years, although the Pistons hold the advantage of four wins to one loss in the last five games.
Detroit Pistons 112-104 Houston Rockets, 2021
Detroit Pistons 113-100 Houston Rockets, 2021
Houston Rockets 103-102 Detroit Pistons, 2021
Detroit Pistons 115-107 Houston Rockets, 2019
Houston Rockets 111-116 Detroit Pistons, 2018 (overtime)
Key player Detroit Pistons
At just 20 years old, Cade Cunningham has a promising future and has already earned the trust within the Pistons' roster, either being a starter or having frequency of minutes, highlighting that in the last seven he has averaged more than 30 minutes and, in the most recent four, in three he has collaborated with more than 20 points.
Key player Houston Rockets
Many of the elements are in a low level and Jae'Sean Tate has not been the exception, however, he has enough talent to make a difference and is expected to gradually begin to reflect it on the court.
Last lineup Detroit Pistons
41 Saddlq Bey, forward; 6 Hamidou Diallo, forward; 28 Isaiah Stewart, center; 2 Cade Cunningham, point guard; 7 Killian Hayes, point guard.
Last lineup Houston Rockets
25 Garrison Matthews, small forward; 8 Jae'Sean Tate, small forward; 27 Daniel Theis, center; 7 Armoni Brooks, point guard; 14 D.J. Augustin, point guard.
Detroit Pistons: Get strong at home
With only two wins at home, much speaks for what the Houston Pistons have suffered in this 2021 season where they are the worst team in the NBA Eastern Conference, however, if they want to resurface they will have to start getting strong at home and take advantage of the double home court they will have during this weekend.
Houston Rockets: stay alive
In this month of December the Houston Rockets have a positive record and have already won five games that have allowed them to get out of the basement of the conference, although facing one of the worst teams in the league they will have to win to try to get into the middle of the league.
Kick-off time
The Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NBA: Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.