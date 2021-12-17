Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA
Image: VAVEL

3:30 PM17 hours ago

3:25 PM17 hours ago

What time is Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons of 17th December in several countries:

Argentina: 2:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 1:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 2:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Chile: 1:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 12:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 12:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

USA (ET): 12:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Spain: 6:05 PM

Mexico: 11:05 AM in NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 2:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Peru: 12:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 2:05 PM in NBA Game Pass

3:20 PM17 hours ago

Last games

Due to the pandemic and schedule adjustments they have not met as many times in recent years, although the Pistons hold the advantage of four wins to one loss in the last five games.

Detroit Pistons 112-104 Houston Rockets, 2021

Detroit Pistons 113-100 Houston Rockets, 2021

Houston Rockets 103-102 Detroit Pistons, 2021

Detroit Pistons 115-107 Houston Rockets, 2019

Houston Rockets 111-116 Detroit Pistons, 2018 (overtime)

3:15 PM17 hours ago

Key player Detroit Pistons

At just 20 years old, Cade Cunningham has a promising future and has already earned the trust within the Pistons' roster, either being a starter or having frequency of minutes, highlighting that in the last seven he has averaged more than 30 minutes and, in the most recent four, in three he has collaborated with more than 20 points.
3:10 PM17 hours ago

Key player Houston Rockets

Many of the elements are in a low level and Jae'Sean Tate has not been the exception, however, he has enough talent to make a difference and is expected to gradually begin to reflect it on the court.
3:05 PM18 hours ago

Last lineup Detroit Pistons

41 Saddlq Bey, forward; 6 Hamidou Diallo, forward; 28 Isaiah Stewart, center; 2 Cade Cunningham, point guard; 7 Killian Hayes, point guard.
3:00 PM18 hours ago

Last lineup Houston Rockets

25 Garrison Matthews, small forward; 8 Jae'Sean Tate, small forward; 27 Daniel Theis, center; 7 Armoni Brooks, point guard; 14 D.J. Augustin, point guard.
2:55 PM18 hours ago

Detroit Pistons: Get strong at home

With only two wins at home, much speaks for what the Houston Pistons have suffered in this 2021 season where they are the worst team in the NBA Eastern Conference, however, if they want to resurface they will have to start getting strong at home and take advantage of the double home court they will have during this weekend.
2:50 PM18 hours ago

Houston Rockets: stay alive

In this month of December the Houston Rockets have a positive record and have already won five games that have allowed them to get out of the basement of the conference, although facing one of the worst teams in the league they will have to win to try to get into the middle of the league.
2:45 PM18 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:05 pm ET.
2:40 PM18 hours ago

