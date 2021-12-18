Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Costing $89 million, the venue took three years to build, the pavilion is one of the government's works to improve sports facilities, the arena hosts Oklahoma City Thunder, Oklahoma City Blazers and Oklahoma City Yard Dawgz home games.
Thunder main lineup
Alexander, Dort, Giddey, Bazley, Earl.
Clippers Main Lineup
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann.
Face to face
Clippers and Thunder are living very different realities, while the team from Los Angeles have superstar Kawhi Leonard in their ranks, the Oklahoma Thunder are sunk at the bottom of the Western Conference and with three straight losses, Clippers are undoubtedly the favorite but nothing is written.
Los Angeles Clippers
The beginnings of the Clippers date back to 1970 in the city of Buffalo, where they remained for a brief period of 8 years, thanks to a constant change of owners and poor results, the team moved to the city of San Diego now with the name of Clippers, in his first season the team got its first positive record after 13 years, but in the 1981-82 season, the team was sold and in 1984 moved to Los Angeles, the team spent much time in the shadows until in 2011 managed to unite Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, the team began to be protagonist in the PLayoffs reaching the conference semifinals but still did not make the leap to play an NBA finals, in the 2019-20 season Kawhi Leonard arrived along with Paul George, they got the pass to Playoffs but fell to Denver Nuggets in the semifinals, For the 2020-21 season the team managed to reach their first conference finals, but Chris Paul and the Suns beat them 4-2, the Clippers are currently ranked fifth with a positive record of 16-13, the team has high chances of qualifying for the Playoffs and will be a tough opponent for anyone who faces them.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder's history begins in Seattle with the extinct Seattle Supersonics in 1967, being a practically new team at the end of the 70's they won their first and only NBA title, by the beginning of the 80's the team is sold and along with its sale comes the decline of the team, However, in the 90's the team achieved a record number of league wins but failed in the first round of the Playoffs, for the 2007-08 season, the team closed the season with only 20 wins, the bad results and the excessive expenses led Seattle Supersonics to change city, Oklahoma City was the chosen city and the Thunder was born, the team improved economically and was being built, a young James Harden joined the team to share the court with Kevin Durant, as the seasons went by the team was improving economically and athletically, reaching its first final in the 2011-12 season, in which they faced the Miami Heat of LeBron James, which ended with the championship and being MVP of the finals, prior to this season the team lost great players such as Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, among other great players, currently is the worst team in the western conference with a negative record of 8-19 and have just lost 3 consecutive games.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Thunder vs Clippers live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The game will take place at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, at 8:00 pm.