Resume and Highlights: Team LeBron 163-160 Team Durant in NBA All Star Game 2022

4Q 00:00
4Q 00:00
4Q 00:00
4Q 00:00
4Q 00:00
4Q 00:00
4Q 00:00
4Q 00:00
4Q 12:00
3Q 00:00
3Q 45.6
3Q 01:38
3Q 01:59
3Q 02:47
3Q 03:39
3Q 04:26
3Q 05:12
3Q 06:16
3Q 07:10
3Q 08:00
3Q 08:54
3Q 09:41
3Q 10:33
3Q 11:14
3Q 12:00
2Q 00:00
2Q 56.2
2Q 01:34
2Q 02:27
2Q 02:53
2Q 03:42
2Q 04:33
2Q 05:45
2Q 06:13
2Q 06:52
2Q 07:40
2Q 08:41
2Q 09:44
2Q 10:46
2Q 11:41
2Q 12:00
1Q 00:00
1Q 52.9
1Q 02:09
1Q 03:01
1Q 03:56
1Q 04:33
1Q 06:04
1Q 06:41
1Q 07:37
1Q 08:55
1Q 10:15
1Q 11:36
1Q 12:00
James to equal another record
Ball in his first All Star
The stars are already warming up
4 straight splashes from the #NBAAllStar logo for Steph!
Tipoff 🌟 8:00pm/et on TNT & TBS pic.twitter.com/022HccAXfu
Young talent at the NBA All Star-Game
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Darius Garland and Dejounte Murray, will be present at the NBA party.
Double MVP
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2009.
Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal in 2000
Karl Malone and John Stockton in 1993
Elgin Baylor and Bob Pettit in 1959
Suns present and future
Suns present and future
The highest scores
2016: 369 points (West 196 - East 173)
374 points (West 192 - East 182).
Juan Toscano representing Mexico
Juan Toscano representing Mexico
🏆 @obitoppin1 🏆 pic.twitter.com/saIdY55sOZ
Record Capacity
Cleveland becomes one of the cities with most All-Star Games
Cleveland hosts All-Star Game for the third time
This is how the captains chose
Who leads Team Durant?
Who leads Team LeBron?
These are the players who will be on Team LeBron's bench
These are some of the rules to be followed in the All Star-Game
The winner of each of the first three periods (i.e. the one who scores the most points) will receive a sum for the charity of each team's choice.
At the start of the last period, the clock will be turned off and the scoring goal will be established. Adding up the cumulative score of the team with the most points after those three periods, and adding 24 points to that figure.
The 24 is in memory of Kobe Bryant who immortalized himself by wearing the 24 on his back.
Once the scoring goal is set, the two teams will play a final period to reach that number, and the one that achieves it before the opponent will be the winner of the All-Star Game.
Team Durant
Team LeBron
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic.