Highlights: Trail Blazers 95-132 Warriors in NBA

Key performances
Teams' stats
FG%: 39.7% x 51.1%
FTs: 24-29 x 27-32
Rebounds: 40 x 60
Assists: 16 x 36
Steals: 5 x 10
Game over
Timeout on the floor
Keon Johnson
Timeout on the floor
Bench players on the field
Jordan Poole
End of the third period
Foot foul
Big lead
From far away
Timeout Warriors
Hit with the elbow
Nice pass
Second half begins
Key performances so far
Warriors: Stephen Curry (18 pts, 10 rebounds) *double-double, Klay Thompson (13 pts). From bench: Jonathan Kuminga (10 pts), Otto Porter Jr. (10 pts, 7 rebounds)
Teams stats
FG%: 43.2% x 50%
FTs: 12-15 x 20-24
Rebounds: 23 x 30
Assists: 12 x 18
Steals: 2 x 6
Blocks: 1 x 5
Halftime
Wrong pass
Timeout on the floor
Technical foul
Missed both
Three free throws
Warriors sequence
End of first period
Anfernee Simons
Portland timeout
Stephen Curry
Timeout Warriors
Missed
Ball goes up
Starting lineup being presented
Little delay
Blazers starting lineup
Starting 🖐️
1⃣ @AnferneeSimons
1⃣1⃣ @joshhart
1⃣6⃣ @EllebyCj
2⃣6⃣ @IAmJustise
2⃣4⃣ @DrewEubanks12 #RipCity
Warriors starting five
Starting off the night
Good evening
Trail Blazers vs Warriors
How to watch Blazers - Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Trail Blazers-Warriors match for NBA?
Argentina: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11 PM in NBA League Pass,
Brazil: 12 AM in Band, SporTV 2, 'TNT Sports' on Youtube, 'Gaules' on Twitch
Canada: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10 PM in TNT
Mexico: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 4 AM (Friday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11 PM in NBA League Pass
Latest games between Trail Blazers vs Warriors
The first one happened on November 27th and the score was 118 x 103. The other one occurred on December 9th and the board finished with 104 x 94.
Probable lineups of Trail Blazers vs Warriors
Golden State: Point Guard – Stephen Curry* | Shooting Guard – Klay Thompson | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Jonathan Kuminga | Center – Kevon Looney
*All Star-Game MVP last Sunday, with 16 three pointers scored
Who will referee the game?
Referee: Tre Maddox
Umpire: JT Orr
Portland without Lillard and more
Other players' status:
Out: Nassir Little, Didi Louzada (recently added to the team), Cody Zeller, Joe Ingles, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson
Questionable: Brandon Williams
The match will be played at the Moda Center
The home team has a 16-16 record there so far in the season, while Golden State is currently 16-11 on the road.
Tonight for the NBA, the current 10th placed in the West Portland Trail Blazers host the 2nd, in the same conference, Golden State Warriors
Warriors: Stephen Curry (18 pts, 14 assists) *double-double, Klay Thompson (18 pts). From bench: Jonathan Kuminga (17 pts, 8 rebounds).
- Eight players from Golden State had more than ten points