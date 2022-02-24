Highlights: Trail Blazers 95-132 Warriors in NBA
Photo: NBA

1:47 AMa month ago

Key performances

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons (24 pts), Justise Winslow (14 pts)

Warriors: Stephen Curry (18 pts, 14 assists) *double-double, Klay Thompson (18 pts). From bench: Jonathan Kuminga (17 pts, 8 rebounds).

- Eight players from Golden State had more than ten points

1:43 AMa month ago

Teams' stats

Trail Blazers x Warriors

FG%: 39.7% x 51.1%

FTs: 24-29 x 27-32

Rebounds: 40 x 60

Assists: 16 x 36

Steals: 5 x 10

1:40 AMa month ago

Game over

Trail Blazers 95 x 132 Warriors
1:32 AMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

2min30s left in the game
1:27 AMa month ago

Keon Johnson

Portland's guard passes through some defenders, dribbling them down, and converts on the layup
1:21 AMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

7min41s until the end
1:20 AMa month ago

Bench players on the field

The two teams begin the last period with their starters on the bench and looks like they will keep it that day, with Warriors big lead being kept
1:17 AMa month ago

Jordan Poole

Warriors' player steals on defense and advances freely to finish on offense with a dunk
1:07 AMa month ago

End of the third period

Golden State with big lead of 27
1:03 AMa month ago

Foot foul

Klay Thompson tries to pass by a defender and he ends up shooting the ball with his foot
1:00 AMa month ago

Big lead

Warriors open 23 ahead. Four minutes left in the third quarter.
12:55 AMa month ago

From far away

Wiggins converts for three almost from the logo
12:48 AMa month ago

Timeout Warriors

Visiting team leads by 16
12:47 AMa month ago

Hit with the elbow

Simons hits Wiggins on the face with his elbow, even without wanting too, and commits the foul
12:43 AMa month ago

Nice pass

Curry gives a no-look assist with a bounced pass to Gary Payton II and he scores on the layup
12:40 AMa month ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
12:28 AMa month ago

Key performances so far

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons (21 pts), Justise Winslow (10 pts)

Warriors: Stephen Curry (18 pts, 10 rebounds) *double-double, Klay Thompson (13 pts). From bench: Jonathan Kuminga (10 pts), Otto Porter Jr. (10 pts, 7 rebounds)

12:25 AMa month ago

Teams stats

Trail Blazers x Warriors

FG%: 43.2% x 50%

FTs: 12-15 x 20-24

Rebounds: 23 x 30

Assists: 12 x 18

Steals: 2 x 6

Blocks: 1 x 5

12:22 AMa month ago

Halftime

Blazers 57 x 70 Warriors
12:19 AMa month ago

Wrong pass

Curry misses bounced pass to teammate by the left
12:13 AMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

Three minutes until halftime
12:09 AMa month ago

Technical foul

Portland commits a technical and Curry converts the free throw
12:03 AMa month ago

Missed both

Andrew Wiggins misses both free throws after going to the line
11:58 PMa month ago

Three free throws

Curry picks up a foul when trying for three and goes for the line. He converts all free throws.
11:53 PMa month ago

Warriors sequence

Golden State go 9-3 in the beginning of the second period and take over the lead
11:45 PMa month ago

End of first period

Blazers ahead by one
11:41 PMa month ago

Anfernee Simons

Portland's player is the first to reach double digits, with ten points
11:35 PMa month ago

Portland timeout

Warriors cut down the difference from 10 to six
11:32 PMa month ago

Stephen Curry

Warriors' star scores for the first time just now, with five minutes left in the first period, but converts two shots in a row: one for three and one for two points
11:25 PMa month ago

Timeout Warriors

Steve Kerr stops the game after Portland opened four ahead
11:21 PMa month ago

Missed

Gary Payton II misses right below the basket
11:17 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

The match begins
11:14 PMa month ago

Starting lineup being presented

The game will begin shortly
11:01 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, the game will begin a few minutes after the official time
10:55 PMa month ago

Blazers starting lineup

10:52 PMa month ago

Warriors starting five

10:12 PMa month ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. Stay tuned.
7:21 PMa month ago

Tune in here Trail Blazers vs Warriors Live Score

The ball goes up at 10pm (ET) in Portland. Do not miss a detail of the match Blazers - Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:16 PMa month ago

How to watch Blazers - Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Trail Blazers - Warriors live on TV, your options are: TNT.

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:11 PMa month ago

What time is Trail Blazers-Warriors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Blazers vs Warriors on February 24th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 12 AM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 11 PM in NBA League Pass, 
Brazil: 12 AM in Band, SporTV 2, 'TNT Sports' on Youtube, 'Gaules' on Twitch

Canada: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10 PM in TNT

Mexico: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 4 AM (Friday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11 PM in NBA League Pass

7:06 PMa month ago

Latest games between Trail Blazers vs Warriors

The two teams met twice before tonight in the season, both being held last year in Golden State's home - Chase Center - and being won by the Warriors.

The first one happened on November 27th and the score was 118 x 103. The other one occurred on December 9th and the board finished with 104 x 94.

7:01 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Trail Blazers vs Warriors

Portland: Point Guard – Anfernee Simmons | Shooting Guard – Josh Hart | Small Forward – CJ Elleby | Power Forward – Justise Winslow | Center – Greg Brown

Golden State: Point Guard – Stephen Curry* | Shooting Guard – Klay Thompson | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Jonathan Kuminga | Center – Kevon Looney

*All Star-Game MVP last Sunday, with 16 three pointers scored

6:56 PMa month ago

Who will referee the game?

Crew chief: Tony Brothers

Referee: Tre Maddox

Umpire: JT Orr

6:51 PMa month ago

Portland without Lillard and more

The home won't be able to count with its biggest star for today's game: Damian Lillard. The PG remains out of the team after going through surgery on the abdomen in January.

Other players' status:

Out: Nassir Little, Didi Louzada (recently added to the team), Cody Zeller, Joe Ingles, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson

Questionable: Brandon Williams

6:46 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Moda Center

The Trail Blazers vs Warriors match will be played at the stadium Moda Center, in Portland, with a capacity of 19,980 people.

The home team has a 16-16 record there so far in the season, while Golden State is currently 16-11 on the road.

6:41 PMa month ago

Tonight for the NBA, the current 10th placed in the West Portland Trail Blazers host the 2nd, in the same conference, Golden State Warriors

VAVEL Logo