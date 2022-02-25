Highlights: Wizards 153-157 Spurs in NBA
Photo: NBA

11:19 PMa month ago

Key performances

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (36 pts, 8 rebounds, 7 assists), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (24 pts), Raul Neto (22 pts, 9 assists)

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (31 pts, 13 rebounds, 14 assists), Keldon Johnson (32 pts, 7 rebounds), Jakob Poeltl (28 pts, 11 rebounds, 8 assists). From bench: Lonnie Walker IV (23 pts)

11:11 PMa month ago

Teams' stats

Wizards x Spurs

FG%: 54.6% x 54.3%

FTs: 19-24 x 34-43

Rebounds: 51 x 60

Assists: 36 x 35

Steals: 10 x 6

Blocks: 5 x 3

Turnovers: 13 x 15

Fouls: 29 x 22

11:07 PMa month ago

Game over!!

Wizards 153 x 157 Spurs
11:04 PMa month ago

Timeout Spurs

Raul Neto cuts down the difference to two points with a shot for three. 19 seconds to the end.
11:02 PMa month ago

Spurs close to the win

Poeltl scores two points and put Spurs two possessions ahead
10:58 PMa month ago

Timeout Washington

Dejounte Murray converts for two and gives Spurs a three-point lead. One minute to the end.
10:57 PMa month ago

Less than two minutes to the end

Spurs ahead by 1
10:54 PMa month ago

Daniel Gafford

Center converts on the layup and also picks up the foul. FT is good too.
10:50 PMa month ago

The second overtime period begins

Five more minutes of game, again
10:46 PMa month ago

SECOND OVERTIME!!

Teams remain tied and the game will have another extra period of time!
10:44 PMa month ago

All tied up!

Raul neto ties the board in 145 with two-point shot! 18 seconds to the end. Timeout Spurs
10:42 PMa month ago

Timeout Washington

Murray converts for three and puts Spurs ahead by two with 24 seconds to the end
10:39 PMa month ago

Turnover

Raul Neto steps out of bounds. One minute to the end
10:35 PMa month ago

Keldon Johnson

Spurs' player converts from deep and reacher 32 in the game, his best mark in the career
10:33 PMa month ago

Overtime begins

Five more minutes of game
10:28 PMa month ago

Overtime!!

Wizards tie the board on the last seconds and here we gon to some extra time!!
10:23 PMa month ago

Timeout Spurs

Washington cuts down the lead to 4 with one minute left
10:15 PMa month ago

Spurs sequence

Visiting team goes 9-0 and Washington takes a timeout. 3 minutes until the end.
10:10 PMa month ago

Kyle Kuzma

Wizards' player reaches 30 points in the game. Keldon Johnson has 29 for the Spurs.
10:04 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

7min33s until the end
9:59 PMa month ago

Missed the 3-point chance

Ish Smith picks up a foul when converting on the layup, but misses from the line
9:50 PMa month ago

End of the 3rd quarter

Spurs lead by 1
9:49 PMa month ago

Turnovers on the 3rd quarter

Wizards 7 x 7 Spurs
9:45 PMa month ago

Travelling

Keita Bates-Diop takes an extra step with the ball in his hand and turns it over
9:43 PMa month ago

Triple-double

Dejounte Murray reaches 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
9:35 PMa month ago

Timeout Spurs

San Antonio has its lead cut down to 3
9:32 PMa month ago

Steal

Kuza steals the ball in Dejounte Murray' attempt to pass from inside to the perimeter
9:27 PMa month ago

Timeout Washington

Spurs go 5-0 in the beginning of the quarter
9:22 PMa month ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
9:12 PMa month ago

Key performances so far

Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (18 pts), Kyle Kuzma (14 pts). From bench: Deni Avdija (10 pts)

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (20 pts, 8 rebounds, 8 assists), Keldon Johnson (18 pts), Jakob Poeltl (14 pts)

9:09 PMa month ago

Teams' stats

Wizards x Spurs

FG%: 60% x 59.2%

FTs: 6-10 x 14-19

Rebounds: 18 x 29

Assists: 20 x 18

9:07 PMa month ago

Halftime

Wizards 71 x 75 Spurs
9:00 PMa month ago

Dejounte Murray

Spurs' player has 12 points on in the second quarter
8:55 PMa month ago

Kyle Kuzma

Forward fakes a three, goes inside the lane and picks up a foul when going to the shot. He makes 1 out of 2 from the line
8:45 PMa month ago

Timeout Washington

Spurs tie the game in 42
8:43 PMa month ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Wizards forward is the first to reach double digits in the game, with 11 points
8:36 PMa month ago

8:35 PMa month ago

(should be) 2 and 1

Anthony Gill converts on the short shot, also gets the foul, but misses from the line
8:30 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

2min53s left in the first quarter
8:25 PMa month ago

Crushed it

Jakob Poeltl comes from behind, receives in the lane's entrance and goes fast towards the basket to dunk
8:21 PMa month ago

Clock ran out

Spurs' good defense forces Wizards to run out of time to shoot
8:17 PMa month ago

Spurs timeout

Washington ahead by 4
8:16 PMa month ago

Nasty ball

Jakob Poeltl shoots on the hook, the ball kicks twice on the rim and then goes in
8:12 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

The game begins
8:08 PMa month ago

Spurs starting five

8:05 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, the game will begin a few minutes after the official time
7:58 PMa month ago

Wizards starters

7:38 PMa month ago

Wizards update

Thomas Bryant will be available tonight
7:19 PMa month ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. Here we go into another night of NBA. Stay tuned.
1:42 PMa month ago

Tune in here Wizards vs Spurs Live Score

The ball goes up at 7pm (ET) in Washington. Do not miss a detail of the match Wizards - Spurs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:37 PMa month ago

How to watch Wizards - Spurs Live Stream?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:32 PMa month ago

What time is Wizards-Spurs match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Wizards vs Spurs on February 25th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

Canada: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 1 AM (Saturday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8 PM in NBA League Pass

1:27 PMa month ago

Latest games between Wizards vs Spurs

The two teams met only once in the season before tonight. The game happened on November 29th, 2021, in San Antonio, and the home team won by 116 to 99.
1:22 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Wizards vs Spurs

Washington: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant (questionable)

San Antonio: Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl

1:17 PMa month ago

Who will referee the game?

Crew chief: Tyler Ford

Referee: JB DeRosa

Umpire: Nate Green

1:12 PMa month ago

Spurs report

The visiting team doesn't have any confirmed setbacks roster wise for the game.

Joshua Primo (right wrist soreness) and Romeo Langford (groin) are questionable.

1:07 PMa month ago

Wizards report

Bradley Beal is out for the season after going through surgery on his left wrist.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for the game and Thomas Bryant is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

1:02 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Capital One Arena

The Wizards vs Spurs match will be played at the stadium Capital One Arena, in Washington, with a capacity of 20,356 people.

The home team has a 15-15 record there so far in the season, while San Antonio is currently 12-18 on the road.

12:57 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Wizards vs Spurs Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the Washington Wizards host the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are currently in the 11th position in their conferences, being the East for the first ones and the West in case of the second.

