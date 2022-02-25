Highlights: Wizards 153-157 Spurs in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Teams' stats
FG%: 54.6% x 54.3%
FTs: 19-24 x 34-43
Rebounds: 51 x 60
Assists: 36 x 35
Steals: 10 x 6
Blocks: 5 x 3
Turnovers: 13 x 15
Fouls: 29 x 22
Game over!!
Timeout Spurs
Spurs close to the win
Timeout Washington
Less than two minutes to the end
Daniel Gafford
The second overtime period begins
SECOND OVERTIME!!
All tied up!
Timeout Washington
Turnover
Keldon Johnson
Overtime begins
Overtime!!
Timeout Spurs
Spurs sequence
Kyle Kuzma
Timeout on the floor
Missed the 3-point chance
End of the 3rd quarter
Turnovers on the 3rd quarter
Travelling
Triple-double
Timeout Spurs
Steal
Timeout Washington
Second half begins
Key performances so far
Spurs: Dejounte Murray (20 pts, 8 rebounds, 8 assists), Keldon Johnson (18 pts), Jakob Poeltl (14 pts)
Teams' stats
FG%: 60% x 59.2%
FTs: 6-10 x 14-19
Rebounds: 18 x 29
Assists: 20 x 18
Halftime
Dejounte Murray
Kyle Kuzma
Timeout Washington
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
End of the first quarter
(should be) 2 and 1
Timeout on the floor
Crushed it
Clock ran out
Spurs timeout
Nasty ball
Ball goes up
Spurs starting five
Starting 🖐#PorVida pic.twitter.com/6vLVrhW8oK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2022
Little delay
Wizards starters
Tonight’s starters ⬇️ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/jRku40qEOt — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 25, 2022
Wizards update
Good evening

Latest games between Wizards vs Spurs
Probable lineups of Wizards vs Spurs
San Antonio: Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl
Who will referee the game?
Referee: JB DeRosa
Umpire: Nate Green
Spurs report
Joshua Primo (right wrist soreness) and Romeo Langford (groin) are questionable.
Wizards report
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for the game and Thomas Bryant is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The match will be played at the Capital One Arena
The home team has a 15-15 record there so far in the season, while San Antonio is currently 12-18 on the road.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Wizards vs Spurs Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the Washington Wizards host the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are currently in the 11th position in their conferences, being the East for the first ones and the West in case of the second.
Spurs: Dejounte Murray (31 pts, 13 rebounds, 14 assists), Keldon Johnson (32 pts, 7 rebounds), Jakob Poeltl (28 pts, 11 rebounds, 8 assists). From bench: Lonnie Walker IV (23 pts)