Highlights: Bulls 110-116 Grizzlies in NBA
11:42 PMa month ago

Key performances

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan (31 pts, 7 rebounds), Zach LaVine (28 pts, 6 assist.). From bench: Coby White (15 pts)

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (46 pts*), Steven Adams (12 pts, 21 rebounds), Desmond Bane (12 pts, 5 assists). From bench: Tyus Jones (11 pts, 4 assists)

*career's best

11:37 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Bulls x Grizzlies

FG%: 41.9% x 44%

FTs: 23-30 x 21-26

Rebounds: 53 x 69

Assists: 17 x 23

Steals: 9 x 5

Blocks: 3 x 10

Turnovers: 9 x 13

Fouls: 17 x 24

11:32 PMa month ago

Game over

Bulls 110 x 116 Grizzlies
11:29 PMa month ago

DeRozan ejected as well

By technicall foul
11:26 PMa month ago

Ejected

Desmond Bane passes the fouls limit. 15 seconds to the end.
11:21 PMa month ago

Clock

Less than two minutes to the end. Grizzlies ahead by 1.
11:14 PMa month ago

Good Bulls sequence

Home team goes 14-0
11:08 PMa month ago

Bulls back in the game

Grizzlies' lead gets cut down to six points
11:03 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

7min47s left in the game
11:01 PMa month ago

Assists

Bulls 14 x 23 Grizzlies
10:57 PMa month ago

Brandon Clarke

Grizzlies' player goes to the locker room after getting hit in the eye
10:52 PMa month ago

End of 3rd quarter

Memphis with big 16-point lead
10:48 PMa month ago

Travelling

Ja Morant with the turnover
10:42 PMa month ago

Denied!

Steven Adams with big block against Vucevic
10:37 PMa month ago

3PTs

Bulls 7-16 x 5-16 Grizzlies
10:30 PMa month ago

Timeout Bulls

Memphis goes 6-0 in the beggining of the quarter
10:29 PMa month ago

Highlight play

Jaren Jackson Jr. delivers good block on defense, Ja Morant gets it, advances fast and finishes with beautiful layup
10:24 PMa month ago

We're back

Third quarter in action
10:15 PMa month ago

Key performances

Bulls: Javonte Green (12 pts), Zach LaVine (12 pts)

Grizzlies: Steven Adams (11 pts, 15 rebounds) - double-double, Ja Morant (16 pts)

10:11 PMa month ago

Teams' stats

Bulls x Grizzlies

FG%: 41.7% x 45.5%

FTs: 7-11 x 5-7

Rebounds: 28 x 36

Assists: 8 x 14

Fouls: 6 x 10

10:08 PMa month ago

Halftime

Bulls 52 x 59 Grizzlies
10:06 PMa month ago

Ja Morant!

Memphis' guard with beautiful spin in the air before the layup shot!
10:00 PMa month ago

Timeout Chicago

Memphis opens significant lead, of 14
9:54 PMa month ago

Desmond Bane

Guard with the two-point mid range jump shot
9:49 PMa month ago

Timeout Memphis

Visiting team is ahead by seven points
9:46 PMa month ago

Missed both

Tristan Thompson misses two from the line
9:39 PMa month ago

End of the 1st quarter

Memphis ahead by 9
9:37 PMa month ago

DeMar DeRozan

Bulls star begins badly the game: 0-4 from the field
9:32 PMa month ago

Timeout Grizzlies

2min46s left in the 1st quarter
9:30 PMa month ago

Steven Adams

Center is already close to a double-double, with nine points and 11 rebounds
9:26 PMa month ago

Kyle Anderson

Anderson converts on half distance with a step back
9:24 PMa month ago

Technical Foul

DeMar DeRozan complains with the referees and the foul is called
9:18 PMa month ago

Timeout Bulls

Home team takes an early timeout
9:15 PMa month ago

Missed

Steven Adams misses right below the basket
9:13 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

The game begins
9:04 PMa month ago

Grizzlies starting five

9:04 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, the game will begin a few minutes after the official time
8:36 PMa month ago

Bulls starting lineup

8:18 PMa month ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. So stay tuned.
5:58 PMa month ago

Tune in here Bulls vs Grizzlies Live Score

The ball goes up at 8pm (ET) in Chicago. Do not miss a detail of the match Bulls - Grizzlies live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:53 PMa month ago

How to watch Bulls - Wizards Live Stream?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:48 PMa month ago

What time is Bulls-Grizzlies match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Bulls vs Grizzlies on February 26th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 10 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10 PM in SporTV 2

Canada: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 2 AM (Sunday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

5:43 PMa month ago

Latest games between Bulls vs Grizzlies

The two teams met only once in the season before tonight. The game happened on January 17th, in Memphis, and the home team won by 119 to 106.
5:38 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Bulls vs Grizzlies

Chicago: Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Memphis: Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

5:33 PMa month ago

Who will referee the game?

Crew chief: David Guthrie

Referee: Tre Maddox

Umpire: Matt Boland

5:28 PMa month ago

Grizzlies report

Dillon Brooks (ankle) remains out, but will probably be back with the team in the beggining of March.

Yves Pons (thigh) has been ruled out for the game as well.

5:23 PMa month ago

Bulls report

Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball remain out of action indefinitely. The first ones have injuries on the wrist and the third is recovering from a knee surgery.
5:18 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the United Center

The Bulls vs Grizzlies match will be played at the stadium United Center, in Chicago, with a capacity of 23,500 people.

The home team has a 24-8 record there so far in the season, while Memphis is currently 21-10 on the road.

5:13 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Bulls vs Grizzlies Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the current runner-up in the East Chicago Bulls (39-21) hosts the 3rd placed in the West Memphis Grizzlies (41-20).

