Highlights: Bulls 110-116 Grizzlies in NBA

Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 41.9% x 44%
FTs: 23-30 x 21-26
Rebounds: 53 x 69
Assists: 17 x 23
Steals: 9 x 5
Blocks: 3 x 10
Turnovers: 9 x 13
Fouls: 17 x 24
Game over
DeRozan ejected as well
Ejected
Clock
Good Bulls sequence
Bulls back in the game
Timeout on the floor
Assists
Brandon Clarke
End of 3rd quarter
Travelling
Denied!
3PTs
Timeout Bulls
Highlight play
We're back
Key performances
Grizzlies: Steven Adams (11 pts, 15 rebounds) - double-double, Ja Morant (16 pts)
Teams' stats
FG%: 41.7% x 45.5%
FTs: 7-11 x 5-7
Rebounds: 28 x 36
Assists: 8 x 14
Fouls: 6 x 10
Halftime
Ja Morant!
Timeout Chicago
Desmond Bane
Timeout Memphis
Missed both
End of the 1st quarter
DeMar DeRozan
Timeout Grizzlies
Steven Adams
Kyle Anderson
Technical Foul
Timeout Bulls
Missed
Ball goes up
Grizzlies starting five
starting 5⃣ vs. @chicagobulls
1⃣2⃣ @JaMorant
2⃣2⃣ @DBane0625
8⃣ @therealZiaire
1⃣3⃣ @jarenjacksonjr
4⃣ @RealStevenAdams @Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/7UwAstiY5r — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 27, 2022
Little delay
Bulls starting lineup
Starters against Memphis.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/bl6To5fW0H — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2022
Good evening
Latest games between Bulls vs Grizzlies
Probable lineups of Bulls vs Grizzlies
Memphis: Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams
Who will referee the game?
Referee: Tre Maddox
Umpire: Matt Boland
Grizzlies report
Yves Pons (thigh) has been ruled out for the game as well.
Bulls report
The match will be played at the United Center
The home team has a 24-8 record there so far in the season, while Memphis is currently 21-10 on the road.
Tonight for the NBA, the current runner-up in the East Chicago Bulls (39-21) hosts the 3rd placed in the West Memphis Grizzlies (41-20).
Grizzlies: Ja Morant (46 pts*), Steven Adams (12 pts, 21 rebounds), Desmond Bane (12 pts, 5 assists). From bench: Tyus Jones (11 pts, 4 assists)
*career's best