Highlights: Rockets 98-99 Clippers in NBA

Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 38% x 44.2%
FTs: 11-18 x 20-28
Rebounds: 49 x 66
Assists: 26 x 18
Steals: 8 x 4
Blocks: 0 x 12
Turnovers: 6 x 18
Game over
Timeout Houston
With the jumper
Clock
Timeout Rockets
From far
Timeout on the floor
Reggie Jackson
End of third quarter
Slammed it
Ivica Zubac
Timeout Houston
Highlight play
We're back
Teams stats
FG%: 40.9% x 42.5%
FTs: 5-7 x 6-10
Rebounds: 26 x 29
Assists: 13 x 10
Blocks: 0 x 7
Turnovers: 3 x 8
Halftime
Timeout Houston
3PTs
Unsportsmanship foul
Alley-oop
Isaiah Hartenstein
Garrison Mathews
End of first quarter
Timeout Clippers
Defense
Timeout Houston
Nicolas Batum
Ball goes up
Rockets starting five
#Rockets starters vs the Clippers
Little delay
Rockets starters
Starting 5 vs. Rockets
1 » Reggie Jackson
2 » Terance Mann
3 » Marcus Morris
4 » Nicolas Batum
5 » Ivica Zubac
Good evening
Latest games between Rockets vs Clippers
Probable lineups of Rockets vs Clippers
Los Angeles: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac
Who will referee the game?
Referee: Jacyn Goble
Umpire: Scott Twardoski
Clippers remains without PG and Kawhi
Jay Scrubb (toe) is out for the season.
Jason Preston and Norman Powell (foot) are still unavailable as well, the same that has been in the last few games.
Rockets report
Usman Garuba (right wrist) is still out after going through surgery in January. He will probably be back in the next weeks.
Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) is questionable.
The match will be played at the Toyota Center
The home team a 8-18 record there so far in the season, while the LA Clippers are currently 13-18 on the road.
Tonight for the NBA, the current last positioned in the West Houston Rockets (15-44) hosts the 8th in the same conference, Los Angeles Clippers (31-31).
Clippers: Reggie Jackson (26 pts, 9 rebounds, 6 assists),
Ivica Zubac (14 pts, 15 rebounds). From bench: Isaiah Hartenstein (12 pts)