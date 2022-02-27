Highlights: Rockets 98-99 Clippers in NBA
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

10:42 PMa month ago

Key performances

Rockets: Dennis Schroder (11 pts, 8 rebounds, 10 assists). From bench: Garrison Mathews (17 pts), Alperen Sengun (15 pts)

Clippers: Reggie Jackson (26 pts, 9 rebounds, 6 assists), 
Ivica Zubac (14 pts, 15 rebounds). From bench: Isaiah Hartenstein (12 pts)

10:38 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Rockets x Clippers

FG%: 38% x 44.2%

FTs: 11-18 x 20-28

Rebounds: 49 x 66

Assists: 26 x 18

Steals: 8 x 4

Blocks: 0 x 12

Turnovers: 6 x 18

10:35 PMa month ago

Game over

Rockets 98 x 99 Clippers
10:31 PMa month ago

Timeout Houston

Clippers three points ahead with 16 seconds left
10:24 PMa month ago

With the jumper

Reggie Jackson converts from half distance with good defense on him
10:21 PMa month ago

Clock

Less than two minutes to the end
10:18 PMa month ago

Timeout Rockets

Clippers ahead by one
10:15 PMa month ago

From far

Garrison Mathews hits three almost from the logo
10:09 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

6min34s to the end
10:03 PMa month ago

Reggie Jackson

Clippers' point guard is the game's scoring leader right now, with 21
9:55 PMa month ago

End of third quarter

Rockets ahead by 6
9:45 PMa month ago

Slammed it

Christian Wood dunks it hard for Houston
9:40 PMa month ago

Ivica Zubac

Center reaches a double-double: 11 pts and 10 rebounds
9:34 PMa month ago

Timeout Houston

Clippers take the lead again, with one point ahead
9:30 PMa month ago

Highlight play

Dennis Schroder goes inside, dribbles past some defenders and converts on the reverse layup
9:25 PMa month ago

We're back

Second half begins
9:12 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Rockets x Clippers

FG%: 40.9% x 42.5%

FTs: 5-7 x 6-10

Rebounds: 26 x 29

Assists: 13 x 10

Blocks: 0 x 7

Turnovers: 3 x 8

9:08 PMa month ago

Halftime

Rockets 50 x 46 Clippers
9:00 PMa month ago

Timeout Houston

2min27s to halftime
8:58 PMa month ago

3PTs

Rockets 9-19 x 5-17 Clippers
8:51 PMa month ago

Unsportsmanship foul

Jae'Sean Tate commits the hard foul. Extra free throw to Houston, missed by Luke Kennard
8:48 PMa month ago

Alley-oop

Josh Christopher with the high and long distance connection with Jalen Green, that dunks directly
8:46 PMa month ago

Isaiah Hartenstein

Coming off the bench, the center-forward is the scoring leader of the game up to this moment, with ten points
8:43 PMa month ago

Garrison Mathews

Rockets' player starts lumping a little when walking after shocking the defense
8:34 PMa month ago

End of first quarter

Rockets lead by nine
8:29 PMa month ago

Timeout Clippers

Houston is now ahead, by 8
8:25 PMa month ago

Defense

Clippers are defending in zone right now, and Rockets individually
8:20 PMa month ago

Timeout Houston

Clippers ahead by 2
8:14 PMa month ago

Nicolas Batum

Forward converts from half distance against good defense
8:12 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

The game begins
8:10 PMa month ago

Rockets starting five

8:05 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, the game will begin a few minutes after the official time
7:59 PMa month ago

Rockets starters

7:20 PMa month ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. Another night of NBA awaits us.
5:49 PMa month ago

Tune in here Rockets vs Clippers Live Score

The ball goes up at 7pm (ET) in Houston. Do not miss a detail of the match Rockets - Clippers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:44 PMa month ago

How to watch Rockets - Clippers Live Stream?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:39 PMa month ago

What time is Rockets-Clippers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Rockets vs Clippers on February 27th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

Canada: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 1 AM (Monday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8 PM in NBA League Pass

5:34 PMa month ago

Latest games between Rockets vs Clippers

The two teams met only once before tonight in the season. The game happened on February 18th, in Los Angeles, and the Clippers had a big win, with a board by 142 x 111.
5:29 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Rockets vs Clippers

Houston: Kevin Porter Jr. (questionable), Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood

Los Angeles: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac

5:24 PMa month ago

Who will referee the game?

Crew chief: Ed Malloy

Referee: Jacyn Goble

Umpire: Scott Twardoski

5:19 PMa month ago

Clippers remains without PG and Kawhi

The two stars of the team, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, remain out of action and have no timetable to return.

Jay Scrubb (toe) is out for the season.

Jason Preston and Norman Powell (foot) are still unavailable as well, the same that has been in the last few games.

5:14 PMa month ago

Rockets report

John Wall has been working on his conditioning, but is not expected to play for the Rockets at any point this season.

Usman Garuba (right wrist) is still out after going through surgery in January. He will probably be back in the next weeks.

Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) is questionable.

5:09 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Toyota Center

The Rockets vs Clippers match will be played at the stadium Toyota Center, in Houston, with a capacity of 18,300 people.

The home team a 8-18 record there so far in the season, while the LA Clippers are currently 13-18 on the road.

5:04 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Rockets vs Clippers Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the current last positioned in the West Houston Rockets (15-44) hosts the 8th in the same conference, Los Angeles Clippers (31-31).

VAVEL Logo