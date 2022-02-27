Highlights: Lakers 95-123 Pelicans in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 41.7% x 51.1%
FTs: 18-20 x 16-25
Rebounds: 47 x 58
Assists: 15 x 29
Steals: 8 x 16
Turnovers: 23 x 15
Game over
Time
LeBron James
Timeout on the floor
Hard foul
Assists
End of 3rd period
It went away
Big lead
In transition
Timeout Lakers
On the rebound
Second half begins
Teams stats
FG: 16-40 x 21-45
FTs: 5-5 x 5-10
Rebounds: 28 x 25
Assists: 7 x 10
Steals: 4 x 12
Turnovers: 16 x 8
Halftime
Foul without the ball
Timeout Pelicans
CJ McCollum
End of 1st period
Nice pass
Timeout
Defenses
Timeout Lakers
Lebron James
Ball goes up
Little delay
Lakers starters
Starting Unit#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/4VyV7W2PwV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 28, 2022
Pelicans starting five
First 5 on the floor 🖐️#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/CXxZ6Zr2z3 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 28, 2022
Good evening
Tune in here Lakers vs Pelicans Live Score
How to watch Lakers - Pelicans Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Lakers-Pelicans match for NBA?
Argentina: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11 PM in NBA League Pass,
Brazil: 12 AM in ESPN
Canada: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10 PM in ESPN
Mexico: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 4 AM (Monday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11 PM in NBA League Pass
Latest games between Lakers vs Pelicans
Probable lineups of Lakers vs Pelicans
New Orleans: CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas
Who will referee the game?
Referee: Tom Washington
Umpire: Brandon Adair
Pelicans report
Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season after suffering torn ACL and Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.
Larry Nance Jr. underwent surgery on his right knee on February 10th and is expected to need up to six weeks of recovery time.
Lakers report
Kendrick Nunn (knee) is also unavailable tonight, once more, but will probably be back with the team in early March.
Avery Bradley (knee) is ruled out for the game as well.
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena
The home team has a 18-14 record there in the season, while New Orleans is currently 11-19 on the road.
Teams' last games
Meanwhile, on the same day, the Pelicans got a hugh win against the leaders of the West, and the NBA, Phoenix Suns in their last match. They won on the road by 117 to 102.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Lakers vs Pelicans Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the current 9th seed in the West, Los Angeles (27-32), hosts the 11th in the same conference, New Orleans Pelicans (24-36).
Pelicans: CJ McCollum (22 pts, 5 rebounds, 8 assists), Brandon Ingram (19 pts, 8 assists), Jonas Valanciunas (19 pts, 10 rebounds). From bench: Devonte' Graham (12 pts)