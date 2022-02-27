Highlights: Lakers 95-123 Pelicans in NBA
Photo: NBA

1:36 AMa month ago

Key performances

Lakers: Lebron James (32 pts, 6 rebounds), Russell Westbrook (16 pts, 6 rebounds). From bench: Carmelo Anthony (13 pts, 5 rebounds)

Pelicans: CJ McCollum (22 pts, 5 rebounds, 8 assists), Brandon Ingram (19 pts, 8 assists), Jonas Valanciunas (19 pts, 10 rebounds). From bench: Devonte' Graham (12 pts)

1:32 AMa month ago

Teams stats

Lakers x Pelicans

FG%: 41.7% x 51.1%

FTs: 18-20 x 16-25

Rebounds: 47 x 58

Assists: 15 x 29

Steals: 8 x 16

Turnovers: 23 x 15

1:28 AMa month ago

Game over

Lakers 95 x Pelicans 123
1:26 AMa month ago

Time

Last minute
1:19 AMa month ago

LeBron James

Lakers' star reaches 32 points, but his team is still far behind on the board
1:08 AMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

6min42s to the end
1:07 AMa month ago

Hard foul

Lebron pratically hugs Valanciunas to avoid the center to shoot
1:01 AMa month ago

Assists

Lakers 9 x 20 Pelicans
12:54 AMa month ago

End of 3rd period

Pelicans lead by 30!
12:49 AMa month ago

It went away

Dwight Howard tries quick long pass on offense and sends it far away by the baseline
12:40 AMa month ago

Big lead

Pelicans open more than 20 ahead
12:37 AMa month ago

In transition

CJ McCollum advances fast, gets to the perimeter and shoots directly, scoring more three
12:31 AMa month ago

Timeout Lakers

Pelicans with big 17-point lead
12:27 AMa month ago

On the rebound

Dwight Howard dunks on rebound after Westbrook missed layup
12:23 AMa month ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
12:09 AMa month ago

Teams stats

Lakers x Pelicans

FG: 16-40 x 21-45

FTs: 5-5 x 5-10

Rebounds: 28 x 25

Assists: 7 x 10

Steals: 4 x 12

Turnovers: 16 x 8

12:06 AMa month ago

Halftime

Lakers 40 x 51 Pelicans
11:59 PMa month ago

Foul without the ball

Lebron passes too high to Dwight Howard in the lane, he can't reach it, but gets fouled by the defender
11:52 PMa month ago

Timeout Pelicans

Lakers deliver 9-3 sequence
11:44 PMa month ago

CJ McCollum

Point guard advances fast, gets to the lane, makes the step back and converts from half distance
11:37 PMa month ago

End of 1st period

Pelicans lead by four
11:36 PMa month ago

Nice pass

Talen Horton-Tucker with good assist to Lebron, that dunks freely in the lane
11:30 PMa month ago

Timeout

Pelicans take the lead, by 4
11:26 PMa month ago

Defenses

Scoreboard short with less than five minutes left in the first quarter. Defenses playing well.
11:20 PMa month ago

Timeout Lakers

Home team one point ahead
11:17 PMa month ago

Lebron James

Lakers' star receives with his back against the defense, pulls the defender back, makes the spin and converts on the layup
11:11 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

Game begins
11:02 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time
10:47 PMa month ago

Lakers starters

10:46 PMa month ago

Pelicans starting five

10:18 PMa month ago

Good evening

In a few moments, Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the floor to host the New Orleans Pelicans. Stay tuned.
5:52 PMa month ago

Tune in here Lakers vs Pelicans Live Score

The ball goes up at 10pm (ET) in Los Angeles. Do not miss a detail of the match Lakers - Pelicans live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:47 PMa month ago

5:37 PMa month ago

Latest games between Lakers vs Pelicans

This game will be the first one between the teams this season.
5:32 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Lakers vs Pelicans

Los Angeles: Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard

New Orleans: CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas

5:27 PMa month ago

Who will referee the game?

Crew chief: John Goble

Referee: Tom Washington

Umpire: Brandon Adair

5:22 PMa month ago

Pelicans report

The team's biggest star, Zion Williamson, still has no timetable to return with a severe injury on his foot.

Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season after suffering torn ACL and Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.

Larry Nance Jr. underwent surgery on his right knee on February 10th and is expected to need up to six weeks of recovery time.

5:17 PMa month ago

Lakers report

Anthony Davis remains as the team's biggest setback roster wise. He underwent an MRI on February 8th, that revealed a mid-foot sprain, and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Kendrick Nunn (knee) is also unavailable tonight, once more, but will probably be back with the team in early March.

Avery Bradley (knee) is ruled out for the game as well.

5:12 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Lakers vs Pelicans match will be played at the stadium Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, with a capacity of 20,000 people.

The home team has a 18-14 record there in the season, while New Orleans is currently 11-19 on the road.

5:07 PMa month ago

Teams' last games

Lakers come from a loss to their local rival Clippers, by 105 to 102 on February 25th.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Pelicans got a hugh win against the leaders of the West, and the NBA, Phoenix Suns in their last match. They won on the road by 117 to 102.

5:02 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Lakers vs Pelicans Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the current 9th seed in the West, Los Angeles (27-32), hosts the 11th in the same conference, New Orleans Pelicans (24-36).

