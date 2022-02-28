Highlights: Chicago Bulls 99-112 Miami Heat in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Upcoming games
The Miami team will continue on its way when it visits Milwaukee on Wednesday night, while the Bulls will visit the Hawks on Thursday afternoon.
Game is over
The match ends at the FTX Arena, victory for Miami.
4Q | 4:18
The starters of both teams withdraw from the game, it will be another victory for Miami.
Great effort!
Big showing by Max Strus to score points off the bench in this quarter:
4Q | 5:52
Max Strus hits the 3-pointer and causes Chicago to stop the game, it could be all for the starters. The Heat win it by 23.
Bam, Bam!
Adebayo with the two-handed dunk as Miami leads the game by 20-plus:
4Q | 9:45
The Bulls quickly reduce the difference to 18 and force Miami to stop the game.
End of the 3rd
The third quarter ends, advantage of 24 for Miami. It looks like it will be all for tonight for the Bulls' starters.
3Q | 2:47
Chicago appears to be making one last push for the game but Miami's victory seems inevitable. Advantage of 22.
What a bucket!
Zach Lavine with the fallaway to reduce the Bulls' difference:
3Q | 9:30
Very even start in the FTX Arena, after the break, both teams maintain the same difference.
3Q | 12:00
The 3rd quarter just begin.
Halftime
We go into the break with an advantage of 9 for Miami.
2Q | 2:42
Time out Miami, the Bulls begin to reduce the difference to 7 points.
From the bench!
Gabriel Vincent with great contribution coming off the bench, 13 points for the Heat point guard:
2Q | 6:23
Gabriel Vincent with the triple, Miami's offense unstoppable, they already win it by 19. Time out Chicago.
Big play!
DeMar with the double to reduce the advantage for his team and not give up more difference:
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
End of the 1st
The first quarter ends, advantage of 9 for the Heat.
1Q | 0:50
Great first quarter for Jimmy Butler with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals, setting a new personal best for steals.
With the hammer!
PJ Tucker with the spectacular dunk, after Butler's great pass:
5a
Very erratic Chicago on offense and unforgiving Miami, sale of 13 for the Heat.
1Q | 6:43
Good start for both offenses with points for both teams.
1Q | 9:09
Good start for both offenses with points for both teams.
1Q | 12:00
Nikola Vucevic wins the initial jump and the game begins.
About to start
The previous protocols and the presentation of the game begin.
Miami starting 5!
Without Kyle Lowry in the starting lineup, this is how the Heat come out:
Chicago's starting 5!
With the same five players as last time, this is how the Bulls come out:
Breaking news
The Bulls begin to recover their injured players and today they report that Alex Caruso will be available to play although with restricted minutes.
The Heat is here!
The Heat's heavy artillery is ready for tonight's matchup:
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Heat: Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo.
Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso.
Last lineups
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic, Zach Lavine and Ayo Dosunmu.
Heat: PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson.
Chicago is here!
The Bulls are already at the FTX Arena facilities:
Last duel
This will be the first of two games in the series, as it is a duel between different conferences, its importance is somewhat lost because it does not work as a tiebreaker. However, the victory for both teams is important to climb positions for the postseason. The last result between both teams was a victory for the Bulls by a score of 122 to 114 during the last season
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Heat vs. Bulls game kicks off at FTX Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Heat star is going through a great moment leading the team with 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The Miami forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level, added to the ability of other figures, will be of vital importance to see if they are capable of keeping the NBA title. Butler has gotten more and more experience and now he needs to prove it and lead this team to another NBA Finals. Since the return of several players who were out due to injury, we have begun to see a more leader Jimmy Butler and being an important generator for the team's offense.
How does the Heat get here?
Those from Miami arrive after a 3-game winning streak against the Hornets, Knicks and Spurs. The team has recovered part of what was seen in the 2019-2020 season where they remained runner-up in the NBA, the incorporation of Kyle Lowry brought a better offensive generation to the team. Lowry was a missing piece for the Heat and so, with the talent of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hero and Duncan Robinson, the team is showing a great level and is already in second place in the Eastern Conference. At the moment, the biggest concern is the injuries of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, who are important players for the team, but their other figures have gotten the result in the games and continue to fight at the top of the conference.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Bulls guard is leading the team and is already the top scorer with an average of 28.3 points per game, in addition to 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. DeRozan has managed to establish himself as an important piece of the team and has shown part of the level that he showed us when he was the top figure in Toronto, so much so that he was chosen to be one of the starters in the NBA All-Star Game. This version of the forward is very good and his high level, added to the other figures, can make Chicago reach the top of the NBA.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after a loss against Memphis by a score of 116 to 110, the team has found an interesting dynamic playing around all its great figures and has found its greatest figures in DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine. However, the team has many weapons on offense in the form of Lonzo Ball from distance, Nicola Vucevic in the paint and the offensive generation of Alex Caruso. Chicago has found its rhythm and are clear candidates to fight for the title, however, the team has been affected by injuries, however they remain at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The FTX Arena located in the city of Miami will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for the leadership of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the FTX Arena, at 7:30 p.m.