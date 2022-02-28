Highlights: Cleveland Cavaliers 122-127 Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
End of the match
The match at the Rocket Mortgade Fieldhouse ended with a victory for the visitors. What a end to the game we have seen. Cleveland tried but without reward
Three-pointer by Towns
But what is this. Cleveland tied and on the next play the visitors go back ahead. 10 seconds left. 125-122
Tie
What a finish. Osman scores the three-pointer to tie. The Cavaliers want the win, less than twenty seconds left.
Two points difference
What a game. Two points difference. One minute and a half of time. Possession for the visitors. Well, what a mistake by the Timberwolves who lost the ball and had to foul. It will be free throws for Cleveland
Breathe Timberwolves
What an important three-pointer Beverley just made. After several mistakes, both from the locals and the visitors, Beverley increases his team's score by three points. This is on fire. 116-111
Five minutes
There are five minutes left in the game. The Ocals are down by four points. Five and a half minutes left in regulation time. Right now we are in a timeout.
Love's triple
What a last quarter for the home team. Love just made a great three-pointer to bring his team within seven points. Mortgage FieldHouse is pressing hard
Last quarter
The last twelve minutes of the game remain. The Timberwolves find themselves with a 16-point lead. Will the home side turn the game around?
Cleveland does not give up
Osman's triple to keep his team pressing in this final minute. Thirty seconds to go. 101-88
Timberwolves timeout
Finch called a timeout after Love scored six points, one on a three-pointer and one on a free throw.
Towns foul
Towns fouls Markkanen who can cut two points. He scores them and puts the difference at twenty points.
Cleveland does not wake up
What a mistake by the home team on the ensuing possession. Cleveland gives away two points to the visitors. Earlier, Beverley scored a solo three-pointer. Timberwolves win
Allen's dunk
Cleveland is down on the scoreboard. Player Allen just made a nice dunk to close the gap.
Beginning of the third quarter
The break has not been good for Cleveland who have come out asleep. Minnesota goes on an 8-0 run in this quarter so Bickerstaff calls a timeout.
End of second quarter
Termina el segundo periodo con la remontada de los Minnesota . Revisan una jugada para ver si hay falta. Los visitantes se van, de momento. ganando, 64-61
Three minutes to go
Three minutes to go in the second quarter where it leads by six points. What a comeback. 60-54
Recortan distancia
He hits the free throws. With these scores, the visitors close the gap.
Referees review
The referees review a possible foul by Okoro on the number 12. He is going to signal it. It will be a foul for Timberwolves
Beginning of the second quarter
What a great start for the visitors, who got within four points in the second half. Right now they have a 7-0 in this quarter
End of first quarter
End of the first quarter with Markkanen's shot from three but hit the rim. Cleveland goes to the second period with a nine-point difference, 26-37.
Love's triple
What a three-pointer by Love. He faked the three shot and banked in for the net to sound "chof." The Cavaliers are up by nine points with less than a minute to go in the first quarter
Time-out
The first time-out of the game is called. The home team leads by a difference of ten points, 9-19.
Foul Okoro
The Timberwolves defenders tried to block Okoro's shot but were fouled. The player scores both shots
Triple by Markkanen
First three-pointer of the game, made by Markkanen. Cleveland, at the moment, is leading with a difference of eleven points, 2-13.
0'| Match starts
The game starts at the Mortgage FielHouse. The first possession is for the Cavaliers. The locals wear white and the visitors wear green.
Timberwolves lineup
On the visiting side, Finch has lined up the following starting five. The lineup is as follows: Vanderbilt, Edwards, Karl Anthony Towns, Russell and Beverley.
Confirmed absentees for the visitors
The Timberwolves just confirmed that McKinley Wright will be out for this matchup against the Cavaliers. On the bright side, they get Beasley back.
Cleveland's lineup
Bickerstaff already has a starting lineup to start against the Timberwolves. This is his lineup: Goodwin, Okoro, Markkanen, Mobley and Allen. Now let's go to the Minnesota Timberwolves starting five.
We already have the lineups
There is not much time left for the start of the match and we already know the lineups of both teams. First of all, let's go with Cleveland's lineup.
The teams warm up
The teams are warming up at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game has nothing left to start and this is getting color. It's going to be a good game.
The players are at the Stadium
The players took about half an hour ago to play this Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game. Less than an hour left for the start of the game.
Last five Timberwolves visits
The Timberwolves' last five visits to Cleveland have ended with two wins for the visitors, two wins for the home team and a tie that in overtime the Cavaliers won. The last visit lost by two points, 100-98.
We are here
Hello again. Follow the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves online broadcast on VAVEL. The game is less than an hour away, who will win?
Game Schedule
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers ante el Minnesota Timberwolves of 1st March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 PM,
Bolivia: 19:00 PM.
Brazil: 20:00 PM.
Chile: 19:00 PM.
Colombia: 18:00 PM.
Ecuador: 18:00 PM.
USA (ET): 19:00 PM.
Spain: 01:00 AM,
Mexico: 18:00 PM.
Paraguay: 16:00 PM.
Peru: 18:00 PM.
Uruguay: 16:00 PM.
Venezuela: 19:00 PM.
Last five Timberwolves games as visitors.
The Timberwolves away from home are not so easy to beat and this is shown by the stats, as in the last five away games they have finished with three wins (Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Piston) and two losses (Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings).
Cleveland's last five home games
The Cleveland squad takes advantage of their home games to pick up a win. Their last five games have been victories. The opponents were the following: Washington Wizards (92-86), San Antonio Spurs (105-92), Indiana Pacers (98-85), New Orleans Pelicans (93-90) and Milwaukee Bucks (115-99). Very good numbers to put fear into their opponents when they visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Possible Timberwolves lineup
For his part, Chris Finch may field this quintet to visit Cleveland to remain in the fight for a spot in the NBA playoffs. The lineup could be as follows: Edwards, Vanderbilt, Karl Anthony Towns, Russell and Beverley. Wright is doubtful for this game due to discomfort.
Cleveland's possible starting five
Bickerstaff will probably take his main lineup to face the Timberwolves at home. The starting lineup could be: Markkanen, Mobley, Allen, Okoro and Goodwin. Cleveland will be without the following players: Garland due to a back injury, Levert due to a foot injury, and ki with Sexton due to a knee injury. Rondo is doubtful for this game due to discomfort.
How Minnesota is coming
The Timberwolves come in seventh place in the Western Conference with 32 wins and 29 losses. At home they have played 31 games, winning 14 times and losing 17. The last game was the aforementioned game against the Philadelphia 76ers which ended with a loss.
How Cleveland arrives
Cleveland comes into this game in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins and 24 losses. As for their home games they have played 28 games in Cleveland, winning 19 games and losing nine times. Good stats to be a competitive team for the NBA Finals.
Last game for Timberwolves
The Timberwolves in their last game lost by 31 points to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Target Center. Minneapolis witnessed the game score 102-133 with a great performance of Embiid with 34 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. In the first quarter the visitors took a nine-point lead. In the second period they took a seven-point lead. In the penultimate quarter the locals held a little but the strength went away in the last quarter where Doc Rivers' team increased the score by 13 points. Minnesota's best player of the game was Karl Anthony Towns after scoring 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Last game for Cleveland
In the previous meeting they beat the Washington Wizards by six points, which took place on February 27 at 02.00 Spanish time. The score of the game was 92-86 which was played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In the first quarter the Wizards took a five-point lead. The Cleveland squad cut the lead to three points in the second period. The home side went into the final quarter with the score even but in favor of the visitors. The best of the game was Kuzma who scored 34 points, 13 rebounds and offered two assists.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse corresponding to a new NBA matchday. Check out how both teams are performing and the possible lineups for the game, as well as all the information about the match. Follow the online broadcast on VAVEL.