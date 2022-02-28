Resume and Highlights: Spurs 105-118 Grizzlies in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following the NBA regular season game, if you want to know more about your favorite team, be sure to follow the live coverage on VAVEL.com.
Grizzlies get another win
The Memphis team defeated the Spurs 105-118. With this result, the Grizzlies have their second consecutive victory and move away from their closest rival in third place.
4Q 00:00
Finish the game.
4Q 01:08
Collins hits a free throw.
4Q 02:53
Poeltl scores for Spurs.
4Q 03:55
Morant adds two for Grizzlies.
4Q 04:36
Morant scores double for Grizzlies.
4Q 06:58
Walker scores for Spurs.
4Q 08:12
Vassell adds two for Spurs.
4Q 08:48
Clarke scores for Grizzlies.
4Q 09:22
Clarke scores for Grizzlies.
4Q 10:38
Walker shoots and scores three-pointer for Spurs.
4Q 11:20
Walker scores for Spurs.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 43.3
Jones scores for Grizzlies.
3Q 01:52
Melton hits a double free throw.
3Q 02:10
Anderson adds two for Spurs.
3Q 03:02
Collins hits double free throw for Spurs.
3Q 03:22
Anderson scores for Grizzlies.
3Q 04:25
Bane adds two for Grizzlies.
3Q 05:23
McDermott shoots and scores three-pointer for Spurs.
3Q 06:46
McDermott shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 07:32
Bane shoots and scores triple for Grizzlies.
3Q 07:50
Murray scores for Spurs.
3Q 08:17
Johnson hits a free throw.
3Q 09:21
McDermott scores for Spurs.
3Q 10:47
Morant adds two for Grizzlies.
3Q 10:59
Murray scores double for Spurs.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
The second period ends.
2Q 31.3
Murray shoots and scores three-pointer for Spurs.
2Q 01:43
Melton adds two for Grizzlies.
2Q 02:18
Morant scores dunk for Grizzlies.
2Q 03:11
Morant shoots and scores triple for Grizzlies.
2Q 04:28
Morant shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 05:18
Vassell anota para Spurs.
2Q 07:00
Johnson anota para Spurs.
2Q 08:07
Bane scores for Grizzlies.
2Q 09:26
Tillie anota triple para Grizzlies.
2Q 09:48
Jones shoots and scores three-pointer for Grizzlies.
2Q 10:10
Walker anota para Spurs.
2Q 11:09
Jones scores double for Spurs.
2Q 11:37
Walker scores two for Spurs.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 56.2
Jones scores for Grizzlies.
1Q 02:14
Clarke scores for Grizzlies.
1Q 03:18
Walker anota para Spurs.
1Q 04:57
Murray hits a double free throw.
1Q 05:27
Melton adds triple for Spurs.
1Q 07:31
Morant adds two for Grizzlies.
1Q 08:26
McDermott shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 08:38
Morant adds two for Grizzlies.
1Q 09:51
Vassell shoots and scores three-pointer for Spurs.
1Q 10:46
Jackson shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 11:46
Murray adds two for Spurs.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Spurs starting 5
This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Record numbers
The Grizzlies are scoring 113.8 points per game, tied for first in the NBA and on pace to set a new single-season franchise record.
Récord de Memphis
Memphis recorded a franchise-record 11 consecutive games with 10+ steals from Nov. 30-Dec. 19.... The last NBA team with a longer streak is the Boston Celtics, who had a 16-game streak from Feb. 25-March 29, 1998.
Grizzlies among the best
The Grizzlies are one of five teams to rank in the NBA top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, joining Golden State, Miami, Milwaukee, and Phoenix.
The new faces of Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs acquired guards Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, a 2022 protected first-round draft pick and the rights to trade 2028 first-round picks to Boston from the Celtics in exchange for guard Derrick White.
Spurs is already in the arena
This is how he prepares for tonight's game:
w̶a̶l̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ hoopin in Memphis 🎶 pic.twitter.com/FgY1wS9k2X— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 28, 2022
Morant the record man
Morant also holds the Grizzlies scoring record for a postseason game with 47 points against Utah Jazz in 2021.
The numbers of his last game
Morant hit 15-of-28 shots from the field to score his personal best in the regular season and fifth 40-point game of the season while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists.
We continue
Welcome to the rebroadcast of San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies, tonight Grizzlies will be looking for their second consecutive win to keep the third place that seems not to let go, meanwhile Spurs are looking to spoil the record of Memphis as San Antonio does not have much chance of accessing the Playoffs.
Stay tuned for live coverage of San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies live, as well as the latest information from the FedExForum. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
FedExForum
With a seating capacity of 18,165, the FedExForum was inaugurated in 2004 to host home games of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and the NCAA's Memphis Tigers, and has hosted various sporting events such as the WWE.
San Antonio Spurs Main Lineup
Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Jacob Poeltl, Devin Vassell.
Memphis Grizzlies Main Lineup
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams.
Watch out for this Spurs player
Dejounte Murray, the young player coming from the University of Washington is being one of the most outstanding for his team, the San Antonio Spurs guard is averaging this season: 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists, he is undoubtedly a factor for the Spurs not to be further down in the conference.
Watch out for this Grizzlies player
Ja Morant, the young guard of the Grizzlies has had a spectacular season having his team in third place in the conference, being fundamental for his team, his season numbers are: 25 points and 6.9 assists, being one of the best in Memphis.
Face to face
This season Grizzlies and Spurs have met twice, both times ended with a score in favor of Grizzlies by 118-105 and 118-110, for this third game of the series it is expected that the score will be similar, since what both teams have done this season gives us an indication.
San Antonio Spurs
One of the franchises with the highest winning percentage in the league, in 1997 came one of the players who would change the history of the Spurs, Tim Duncan became after his arrival in the first selection of the draft in a pillar to achieve the first title of San Antonio Spurs in the NBA in 1999, in 2003 the Spurs of Tim Duncan and Manu Ginóbili achieved their second NBA crown, also Duncan got to be MVP of the Finals and previously was the season, without a doubt it was already a historic, after the last title in 2014, players like Duncan and Ginóbili were retiring from the court, leaving a great legacy in the team, the San Antonio Spurs have not been able to find a solid team to replicate what was done in the championship seasons, currently they are located in the twelfth position in the Western Conference with a negative record of 24-37, practically their Playoffs chances have been forgotten, however, they only have to finish the campaign in the best way and give a better show for their fans.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies is one of the youngest teams in the NBA since it was founded in 1995, with the name of Vancouver Grizzlies, in his short stay in the league have had in their ranks great players, one of them Paul Gasol, in recent years the team has performed well playing Playoffs in the 2020-21 season, Their performance has been so outstanding that they recently broke the franchise record by winning eleven consecutive games, they are currently in third place in the Western Conference, with a positive record of 42-20, they are undoubtedly living a good stage that undoubtedly motivates them to seek the NBA championship.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the FedExForum, at 8:00 pm ET.