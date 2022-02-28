Resume and Highlights: Spurs 105-118 Grizzlies in NBA Season
Image:NBA

11:45 PMa month ago

Resume

11:34 PMa month ago

Thanks

11:29 PMa month ago

Grizzlies get another win

The Memphis team defeated the Spurs 105-118. With this result, the Grizzlies have their second consecutive victory and move away from their closest rival in third place.
11:24 PMa month ago

4Q 00:00

Finish the game.
11:19 PMa month ago

4Q 01:08

Collins hits a free throw.
11:14 PMa month ago

4Q 02:53

Poeltl scores for Spurs.
11:09 PMa month ago

4Q 03:55

Morant adds two for Grizzlies.
11:04 PMa month ago

4Q 04:36

Morant scores double for Grizzlies.
10:59 PMa month ago

4Q 06:58

Walker scores for Spurs.
10:54 PMa month ago

4Q 08:12

Vassell adds two for Spurs.
10:49 PMa month ago

4Q 08:48

Clarke scores for Grizzlies.
10:44 PMa month ago

4Q 09:22

Clarke scores for Grizzlies.
10:39 PMa month ago

4Q 10:38

Walker shoots and scores three-pointer for Spurs.
10:34 PMa month ago

4Q 11:20

Walker scores for Spurs.
10:29 PMa month ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
10:24 PMa month ago

3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
10:19 PMa month ago

3Q 43.3

Jones scores for Grizzlies.
10:14 PMa month ago

3Q 01:52

Melton hits a double free throw.
10:09 PMa month ago

3Q 02:10

Anderson adds two for Spurs.
10:04 PMa month ago

3Q 03:02

Collins hits double free throw for Spurs.
9:59 PMa month ago

3Q 03:22

Anderson scores for Grizzlies.
9:54 PMa month ago

3Q 04:25

Bane adds two for Grizzlies.
9:49 PMa month ago

3Q 05:23

McDermott shoots and scores three-pointer for Spurs.
9:44 PMa month ago

3Q 06:46

McDermott shoots and scores a triple.
9:39 PMa month ago

3Q 07:32

Bane shoots and scores triple for Grizzlies.
9:34 PMa month ago

3Q 07:50

Murray scores for Spurs.
9:29 PMa month ago

3Q 08:17

Johnson hits a free throw.
9:24 PMa month ago

3Q 09:21

McDermott scores for Spurs.
9:19 PMa month ago

3Q 10:47

Morant adds two for Grizzlies.
9:14 PMa month ago

3Q 10:59

Murray scores double for Spurs.
9:09 PMa month ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
9:04 PMa month ago

2Q 00:00

The second period ends.
8:59 PMa month ago

2Q 31.3

Murray shoots and scores three-pointer for Spurs.
8:54 PMa month ago

2Q 01:43

Melton adds two for Grizzlies.
8:49 PMa month ago

2Q 02:18

Morant scores dunk for Grizzlies.
8:44 PMa month ago

2Q 03:11

Morant shoots and scores triple for Grizzlies.
8:39 PMa month ago

2Q 04:28

Morant shoots and scores a triple.
8:34 PMa month ago

2Q 05:18

Vassell anota para Spurs.
8:29 PMa month ago

2Q 07:00

Johnson anota para Spurs.
8:24 PMa month ago

2Q 08:07

Bane scores for Grizzlies.
8:19 PMa month ago

2Q 09:26

Tillie anota triple para Grizzlies.
8:14 PMa month ago

2Q 09:48

Jones shoots and scores three-pointer for Grizzlies.
8:09 PMa month ago

2Q 10:10

Walker anota para Spurs.
8:04 PMa month ago

2Q 11:09

Jones scores double for Spurs.
7:59 PMa month ago

2Q 11:37

Walker scores two for Spurs.
7:54 PMa month ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
7:49 PMa month ago

1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
7:44 PMa month ago

1Q 56.2

Jones scores for Grizzlies.
7:39 PMa month ago

1Q 02:14

Clarke scores for Grizzlies.
7:34 PMa month ago

1Q 03:18

Walker anota para Spurs.
7:29 PMa month ago

1Q 04:57

Murray hits a double free throw.
7:24 PMa month ago

1Q 05:27

Melton adds triple for Spurs.
7:19 PMa month ago

1Q 07:31

Morant adds two for Grizzlies.
7:14 PMa month ago

1Q 08:26

McDermott shoots and scores a triple.
7:09 PMa month ago

1Q 08:38

Morant adds two for Grizzlies.
7:04 PMa month ago

1Q 09:51

Vassell shoots and scores three-pointer for Spurs.
6:59 PMa month ago

1Q 10:46

Jackson shoots and scores a triple.
6:54 PMa month ago

1Q 11:46

Murray adds two for Spurs.
6:49 PMa month ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
6:44 PMa month ago

Spurs starting 5

This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Spurs starting 5/Image:spurs
6:39 PMa month ago

Record numbers

The Grizzlies are scoring 113.8 points per game, tied for first in the NBA and on pace to set a new single-season franchise record.
6:34 PMa month ago

Récord de Memphis

Memphis recorded a franchise-record 11 consecutive games with 10+ steals from Nov. 30-Dec. 19.... The last NBA team with a longer streak is the Boston Celtics, who had a 16-game streak from Feb. 25-March 29, 1998.
6:29 PMa month ago

Grizzlies among the best

The Grizzlies are one of five teams to rank in the NBA top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, joining Golden State, Miami, Milwaukee, and Phoenix.
6:24 PMa month ago

The new faces of Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs acquired guards Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, a 2022 protected first-round draft pick and the rights to trade 2028 first-round picks to Boston from the Celtics in exchange for guard Derrick White.
6:19 PMa month ago

Spurs is already in the arena

This is how he prepares for tonight's game:
6:14 PMa month ago

Morant the record man

Morant also holds the Grizzlies scoring record for a postseason game with 47 points against Utah Jazz in 2021.
6:09 PMa month ago

The numbers of his last game

Morant hit 15-of-28 shots from the field to score his personal best in the regular season and fifth 40-point game of the season while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists.
6:04 PMa month ago

We continue

Welcome to the rebroadcast of San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies, tonight Grizzlies will be looking for their second consecutive win to keep the third place that seems not to let go, meanwhile Spurs are looking to spoil the record of Memphis as San Antonio does not have much chance of accessing the Playoffs.
5:59 PMa month ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies live, as well as the latest information from the FedExForum.
5:54 PMa month ago

Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

5:49 PMa month ago

FedExForum

With a seating capacity of 18,165, the FedExForum was inaugurated in 2004 to host home games of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and the NCAA's Memphis Tigers, and has hosted various sporting events such as the WWE.
5:44 PMa month ago

San Antonio Spurs Main Lineup

Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Jacob Poeltl, Devin Vassell.
5:39 PMa month ago

Memphis Grizzlies Main Lineup

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams.
5:34 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Spurs player

Dejounte Murray, the young player coming from the University of Washington is being one of the most outstanding for his team, the San Antonio Spurs guard is averaging this season: 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists, he is undoubtedly a factor for the Spurs not to be further down in the conference. 
5:29 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Grizzlies player

Ja Morant, the young guard of the Grizzlies has had a spectacular season having his team in third place in the conference, being fundamental for his team, his season numbers are: 25 points and 6.9 assists, being one of the best in Memphis.
5:24 PMa month ago

Face to face

This season Grizzlies and Spurs have met twice, both times ended with a score in favor of Grizzlies by 118-105 and 118-110, for this third game of the series it is expected that the score will be similar, since what both teams have done this season gives us an indication. 
5:19 PMa month ago

San Antonio Spurs

One of the franchises with the highest winning percentage in the league, in 1997 came one of the players who would change the history of the Spurs, Tim Duncan became after his arrival in the first selection of the draft in a pillar to achieve the first title of San Antonio Spurs in the NBA in 1999, in 2003 the Spurs of Tim Duncan and Manu Ginóbili achieved their second NBA crown, also Duncan got to be MVP of the Finals and previously was the season, without a doubt it was already a historic, after the last title in 2014, players like Duncan and Ginóbili were retiring from the court, leaving a great legacy in the team, the San Antonio Spurs have not been able to find a solid team to replicate what was done in the championship seasons, currently they are located in the twelfth position in the Western Conference with a negative record of 24-37, practically their Playoffs chances have been forgotten, however, they only have to finish the campaign in the best way and give a better show for their fans.
Spurs at play/Image: spurs
5:14 PMa month ago

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies is one of the youngest teams in the NBA since it was founded in 1995, with the name of Vancouver Grizzlies, in his short stay in the league have had in their ranks great players, one of them Paul Gasol, in recent years the team has performed well playing Playoffs in the 2020-21 season, Their performance has been so outstanding that they recently broke the franchise record by winning eleven consecutive games, they are currently in third place in the Western Conference, with a positive record of 42-20, they are undoubtedly living a good stage that undoubtedly motivates them to seek the NBA championship.
Grizzlies in action/Image:memgrizz
5:09 PMa month ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the FedExForum, at 8:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo