Highlights: Nets 108-109 Raptors in NBA 2021-2022

Upcoming games
The Toronto team will continue on its way when it hosts Detroit on Thursday night, while the Nets host the Heat on Thursday afternoon.
Game is over
The game ends at the Scotiabank Arena, a victory for Toronto.
4Q | 1:32
Great Raptors offense that with baskets by Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. goes ahead by 3 points.
4Q | 4:49
The game is getting tighter and we have time out for the Nets.
4Q | 6:00
The Raptors cut the distance to 1 possession difference.
4Q | 9:35
3 minutes go by without annotations, both teams are very erratic on offense.
Float!
Cam Thomas with the floater as the Nets start to pull away on the scoreboard:
Deep in his bag of tricks 😯
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
End of the third
The third quarter ends, an 8-point advantage for Brooklyn.
3Q | 1:19
The Nets react and with points from Blake Griffin, they separate again by 7.
3Q | 2:57
Pair of baskets by Chris Boucher and Toronto goes up by 2. Raptors time out.
3Q | 3:35
Brooklyn begins to tighten and manages to separate by 3 with Cam Thomas's jumper.
Great dunk!
Precious Achiuwa with the spectacular dunk so that Toronto continues fighting to go to the front:
Man the fan energy here tonight is somethin so special ✨✨
3Q | 7:29
The match remains even with both teams fighting on both sides. 1 point difference for Toronto.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go to the break, advantage of 4 for the Nets.
2Q | 3:07
Pascal Siakam tied the game at 49 after a two-handed dunk.
2Q | 6:00
Toronto being overtaken by the Nets, the local coaching staff asks for time out to make adjustments. Brooklyn wins it by 2.
2Q | 6:41
Brooklyn turns the game around with a triple by Seth Curry.
2Q | 8:20
Good start to the second quarter for the Nets, who cut the difference to 3 points.
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
Bye to the 1st
The first quarter ends, a 7-point lead for Toronto.
1Q | 2:23
Gary Trent Jr.'s 3-pointer and the Raptors force time out of Brooklyn.
1Q | 4:43
Raptors run 10-3 and the locals move away by 7.
Stepback!
Seth Curry with the stepback to get 2 more from the corner:
Step🔙 Seth
1Q | 6:50
Time out Raptors, the game remains tied and the coaches will begin to make adjustments to separate and take advantage.
1Q | 9:21
The game that starts very evenly with a tie at 7 at the moment.
1Q | 12:00
LaMarcus Aldridge wins the opening jump and starts the game.
About to start
The previous protocols and the presentation of the game begin.
Breaking news
Starting with this game, Raptors fans will be able to attend the game, after the Toronto government allowed attendance at closed events with covid protocols. Congratulations!
Welcome Back!
Nets starting 5!
With Aldridge substituting for Drummon due to injury, this is how the Nets come out:
Tonight's starters 👇
Last result!
This will be the last duel of the series, Brooklyn stayed with the first 2, but last night the Raptors swept the Nets, so if they win today, Toronto could tie the series. Being a duel from the same conference, this could be vital as a possible tiebreaker, so in this duel the victory for Toronto matters, with which it can get as far away from the Nets as possible. The last result was by a score of 133 to 97.
The Raptors appear!
The locals are already at home to face the Nets:
Keep it comfy at the crib
Last lineups!
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch and Malachi Flynn.
Nets: James Johnson, Bruce Brown, Andre Drummond, Patty Mills and Seth Curry.
Brooklyn is here!
The Nets are already at the Scotiabank Arena facilities:
Keeping it cozy
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Nets: Andre Drummond (Duda), Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons.
Raptors: Fred VanVleet (Doubt) and OG Anunoby.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Nets-Raptors game kicks off at Scotiabank Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television on NBA TV and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Fred VanVleet, a must see player
The Toronto guard is leading the team in offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. VanVleet is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and with some chance of being considered for the All-Star game. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Pascal Siakam bringing fruits to a team with few reflectors but worth seeing. The point guard comes after his first appearance in the All-Star Game and we will see him continue to show himself and see how far he can take the Raptors.
How does the Raptors get here?
The Toronto team arrives in a great moment with a record of 32 wins and 27 losses, placing them in postseason positions. The Raptors come off a two-game losing streak against Charlotte and Atlanta. After the 2019 championship, the team is in a period of renewal, some stars have left and those from Toronto are looking to build a new champion team with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet as their main figures. The Raptors' stars are having a great time and added to the talent of players like OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. has made the team is located in postseason positions in the Play-In.
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Nets star is going through a great moment leading the team with 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Nets forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level added to the ability of other figures such as Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, will be of vital importance to see if they are capable of keeping the title of the NBA. With the defensive additions of the team and the loss of Harden, the shooting guard will have more time in possession of the ball and we will be able to see how he leads the offense.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Nets arrive after an important victory against the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 126 to 123, now the team returns to the Barclays Center and will have very important duels and with the loss of Kyrie Irving due to the guidelines of the area, although everything indicates that these regulations will change shortly allowing the point guard to play more duels and help the Nets. The team is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32 wins and 29 losses. Already with the subject of Kyrie Irving come to less, the spotlights have turned completely to the good moment that the team is experiencing at the hands of Seth Curry, Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond. His best weapon is still shooting from a distance, but Brooklyn's defense has improved markedly and he is playing an important part in getting close results and using Irving as a piece to better organize the team's rotation in games away from Barclays Center and as a major boost.
Where's the game?
The Scotiabank Arena located in the city of Toronto, Canada will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for a ticket to the postseason at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Scotiabank Arena, at 7:30 p.m.