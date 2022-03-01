Best moments and Highlights: Atlanta Hawks 98-107 Boston Celtics in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Watch the best plays of Boston win.
00:00 4Q
The match ends, the score is 98-107.
00:35 4Q
Danilo Gallinari scores sinking
1:16 4Q
Robert Williams III scores sinking
3:47 4Q
Grant Williams triples from right
7:09 4Q
Bogdan Bogdanovic makes the 2 free throws
10:16 4Q
Al Horford scores alley oop layup to tie the game
00:00 3Q
The third quarter ends the score is 78-82
3:55 3Q
Derrick White scores foul and counts
4:50 3Q
Clint Capela scores sinking and increases the lead to 4 points
8:15 3Q
Jayson Tatum makes both free throws
00:00 2Q
The second quarter ends the score is 65-51
1:00 2Q
Clint Capela scores sinking
2:52 2Q
Trae Young makes both free throws
3:33 2Q
Marcus Smart makes the 2 free throws
7:09 2Q
Bogdan Bogdanovic makes the 2 free throws
9:41 2Q
Al Horford triples from right
00:00 1Q
The first quarter ends the score is 28-19.
00:01 1Q
Delon Wright makes all 3 free throws
1:42 1Q
Marcus Smart makes a triple from the center
4:14 1Q
Trae Young scores foul and counts
4:23 1Q
Jayson Tatum scores alley oop
5:31 1Q
Danilo Gallinari scores a triple from the center, the defenses are prevailing at the moment because the score is only 11-10
11:09 1Q
Robert Williams III scores alley oop sunk
Injuries Hawks
Lou Williams Is the injurie of Hawks
Injuries Boston
the Boston Celtics have no casualties for this game
Offense power
In the last 5 games both teams have 100 or more points so we will see a high point game.
Series of the season
This will be the third game of the season, Boston Celtics have a 2-0 lead.
Odd ti win
Boston Celtics are the favorites for this game with a 70% probability of victory while the Hawks have a 30% chance of winning.
Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA
If you want to watch the game Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Live on TV, your options is ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics
2 wins in the last 5 games looks not so favorable for the Boston Celtics team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 4 home games at TD Garden they have been victories for the Boston Celtics.
Key player of Boston Celtics
Young forward and super star Jayson Tatum will be the player to watch for the Celtics, averaging 25.7 pts, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, he will be in charge of the offense
In his most recent game Tatum had 24 pts 5 rebounds and 3 assists so he'll want to stay in good shape.
In his most recent game Tatum had 24 pts 5 rebounds and 3 assists so he'll want to stay in good shape.
Key player of Atlanta Hawks
Superstar point guard Trae Young will be the Hawks' most important player, averaging 27.8 pts per game, 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 41 pts, 4 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for a place in the playoffs.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 41 pts, 4 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for a place in the playoffs.
Boston Celtics
For their part, the Boston Celtics (36-27) arrive at this game in sixth place in the standings with only 27 losses in 63 games, despite the fact that they arrive at a good moment of the season, since they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to which has 8 wins in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to continue in the top positions.
At home Boston Celtics are a solid team at home with only 11 losses in 31 games, in addition to registering 1 loss in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (29-31) travel to Boston Celtics at an irregular time of the season as they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to only 5 losses in their last 10 games.
On the road, the Atlanta Hawks only have 11 wins in their 29 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 3 of their last 10 games have been victories, so it seems difficult for them to win today.
On the road, the Atlanta Hawks only have 11 wins in their 29 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 3 of their last 10 games have been victories, so it seems difficult for them to win today.
The game will played at the TD Garden
The TD Garden is a sports arena located in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. TD Bank north Garden shares the honor of being, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves' Target Center and the Orlando Magic's Amway Arena, the only arenas with a small-part hardwood surface.
The one in Boston is the most characteristic because it is the Celtics known for the tradition of having that classic parquet on the court.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL