Best moments and Highlights: Atlanta Hawks 98-107 Boston Celtics in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:27 PMa month ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Boston win.

11:11 PMa month ago

00:00 4Q

The match ends, the score is 98-107.
11:11 PMa month ago

00:35 4Q

Danilo Gallinari scores sinking
11:10 PMa month ago

1:16 4Q

Robert Williams III scores sinking
11:09 PMa month ago

3:47 4Q

Grant Williams triples from right
11:08 PMa month ago

7:09 4Q

Bogdan Bogdanovic makes the 2 free throws
11:03 PMa month ago

10:16 4Q

Al Horford scores alley oop layup to tie the game
11:02 PMa month ago

00:00 3Q

The third quarter ends the score is 78-82
11:01 PMa month ago

3:55 3Q

Derrick White scores foul and counts
11:00 PMa month ago

4:50 3Q

Clint Capela scores sinking and increases the lead to 4 points
10:59 PMa month ago

8:15 3Q

Jayson Tatum makes both free throws
10:57 PMa month ago

00:00 2Q

The second quarter ends the score is 65-51
10:57 PMa month ago

1:00 2Q

Clint Capela scores sinking
10:56 PMa month ago

2:52 2Q

Trae Young makes both free throws
10:53 PMa month ago

3:33 2Q

Marcus Smart makes the 2 free throws
10:52 PMa month ago

7:09 2Q

Bogdan Bogdanovic makes the 2 free throws
10:50 PMa month ago

9:41 2Q

Al Horford triples from right
10:49 PMa month ago

00:00 1Q

The first quarter ends the score is 28-19.
10:49 PMa month ago

00:01 1Q

Delon Wright makes all 3 free throws
10:47 PMa month ago

1:42 1Q

Marcus Smart makes a triple from the center
10:35 PMa month ago

4:14 1Q

Trae Young scores foul and counts
10:20 PMa month ago

4:23 1Q

Jayson Tatum scores alley oop
10:09 PMa month ago

5:31 1Q

Danilo Gallinari scores a triple from the center, the defenses are prevailing at the moment because the score is only 11-10
10:08 PMa month ago

11:09 1Q

Robert Williams III scores alley oop sunk
8:23 PMa month ago

Injuries Hawks

Lou Williams Is the injurie of Hawks
8:18 PMa month ago

Injuries Boston

the Boston Celtics have no casualties for this game
8:13 PMa month ago

Offense power

In the last 5 games both teams have 100 or more points so we will see a high point game.

8:08 PMa month ago

Series of the season

This will be the third game of the season, Boston Celtics have a 2-0 lead.
8:03 PMa month ago

Odd ti win

Boston Celtics are the favorites for this game with a 70% probability of victory while the Hawks have a 30% chance of winning.
7:58 PMa month ago

Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:53 PMa month ago

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

If you want to watch the game Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Live on TV, your options is ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:48 PMa month ago

Games between Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

2 wins in the last 5 games looks not so favorable for the Boston Celtics team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 4 home games at TD Garden they have been victories for the Boston Celtics.
7:43 PMa month ago

Key player of Boston Celtics

Young forward and super star Jayson Tatum will be the player to watch for the Celtics, averaging 25.7 pts, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, he will be in charge of the offense
In his most recent game Tatum had 24 pts 5 rebounds and 3 assists so he'll want to stay in good shape.
Photo: Getty images// Maddie Malhotra
Photo: Getty images// Maddie Malhotra
7:38 PMa month ago

Key player of Atlanta Hawks

Superstar point guard Trae Young will be the Hawks' most important player, averaging 27.8 pts per game, 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 41 pts, 4 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for a place in the playoffs.
Photo: Getty images// Tim Nwachukwu
Photo: Getty images// Tim Nwachukwu
7:33 PMa month ago

Boston Celtics

For their part, the Boston Celtics (36-27) arrive at this game in sixth place in the standings with only 27 losses in 63 games, despite the fact that they arrive at a good moment of the season, since they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to which has 8 wins in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to continue in the top positions.

At home Boston Celtics are a solid team at home with only 11 losses in 31 games, in addition to registering 1 loss in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Hawks

7:28 PMa month ago

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (29-31) travel to Boston Celtics at an irregular time of the season as they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to only 5 losses in their last 10 games.
On the road, the Atlanta Hawks only have 11 wins in their 29 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 3 of their last 10 games have been victories, so it seems difficult for them to win today.
7:23 PMa month ago

The game will played at the TD Garden

The TD Garden is a sports arena located in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. TD Bank north Garden shares the honor of being, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves' Target Center and the Orlando Magic's Amway Arena, the only arenas with a small-part hardwood surface.

The one in Boston is the most characteristic because it is the Celtics known for the tradition of having that classic parquet on the court.

Photo: Getty images// Maddie Meyer
Photo: Getty images// Maddie Meyer
7:18 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo