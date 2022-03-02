Highlights and Best Moments: Knicks 108-123 76ers in NBA


Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast where once again the 76ers defeated the Knicks in the NBA.
End game

Knicks 108-123 76ers.
4Q 01:12

Matisse Thybulle with two more and the difference is already 16, sentencing the victory.
4Q 02:52

Julius Randle with a double-double to put the Knicks over 100 points.
4Q 03:37

Tyrese Maxey with a three-pointer and the difference is already 13 points.
4Q 04:52

Joel Embiid with one more double-double to his personal tally.
4Q 06:27

Harris foul and Julius Randle capitalizes with two more points.
4Q 07:01

Alec Burks with the triple, but the difference is 12 points at the moment.
4Q 08:56

Tyrese Maxey with a double-double and the 76ers reach 100 points.
4Q 09:46

RJ Barrett with the old-fashioned triple and tightens the score to just five units.
4Q 10:31

Barrett with the assist and Mitchell Robinson with the two-point shot.
4Q 11:27

Immanuel Quickley with a double-double and the first points of the final period.
End of third quarter

Knicks 81-93 76ers.
3Q 00:16

RJ Barrett with a double to cut the deficit.
3Q 01:41

Tyrese Maxey with the three-pointer and the Sixers who were down by 7, now already win it by 10 in a big third quarter of play.
3Q 03:08

Georges Niang's mid-range bomb for the three-pointer that explodes the Wells Fargo Center.
3Q 04:16

On a free kick, Tyrese Maxey extended the lead for the first time to five for the home team.
3Q 05:21

Julius Randle with a double and the game is tied again.
3Q 06:46

Joel Embiid with the triple and the difference is now only one.
3Q 07:40

Randle with the assist and Evan Fournier with the rebound.
3Q 08:58

Tyrese Maxey is fouled and scores two points from the free throw line.
3Q 09:57

Mitchell Robinson with a double to take the lead to three.
3Q 11:02

Joel Embiid with a three-pointer and the difference is now only one point.
3Q 11:44

Joel Embiid with the foul and shot to make three and the first points of the second half.
3Q 12:00

The second half begins between Knicks and 76ers.
Half time

Knicks 62-55 76ers.
2Q 01:02

Lapidary counterattack for the double bearded James Harden.
2Q 03:21

Julius Randle with a double-double to increase the lead.
2Q 04:58

James Harden takes space and takes the shot to make the three-pointer.
2Q 06:11

James Harden with the layup and the Sixers reach 40 points.
2Q 08:16

Immanuel Quickley with a double from the free throw line.
2Q 08:26

James Harden with the layup to cut the deficit to 9.
2Q 09:10

Harden with the assist and Shake Milton with the double-double.
8:24 PMa month ago

Cam Reddish with the double and the difference is now already 15 points.
8:19 PMa month ago

RJ Barrett with an old-fashioned double to add three more points.
8:14 PMa month ago

End of first quarter

Knicks 33-25 76ers.
1Q 00:10

Last seconds that Taj Gibson takes advantage of to make the double.
8:04 PMa month ago

From a defensive rebound the transition is generated that ends with Julius Randle's double.
7:59 PMa month ago

A superb reaction from the home team and Matisse Thybulle's triple tied the game at 20.
7:54 PMa month ago

James Harden with the old-fashioned triple off a double-plus-punishing shot.
7:49 PMa month ago

RJ Barrett with the triple and forces the 76ers to burn a timeout.
7:44 PMa month ago

Julius Randle makes only one of two free throws.
7:39 PMa month ago

Mitchell Robinson with the dunk and the visitor already exceeds 10 points.
7:34 PMa month ago

Foul on Joel Embiid and he takes advantage of shots from the free throw line to tie the game at 4.
7:29 PMa month ago

Mitchell Robinson with a double-double for the first points of the second half.
7:24 PMa month ago

The game between Knicks and 76ers of the NBA begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the NBA game between Knicks and 76ers. Stay tuned for more details.
For the record

James Harden is six three-pointers away from becoming the third-best three-pointer in NBA history - will he make it this afternoon?
76ers Lineup

While Philadelphia will take the field as follows:
Knicks Starting Lineup

This is the starting lineup the Knicks will take the field with on Wednesday:
The favorite

The home side, the 76ers, are heavy favorites to win this Wednesday, as according to ESPN's website, their odds are at 80%, compared to 20% for the visitors.
76ers: injury report

Good news in Pennsylvania because the Sixers will have a full roster for the second straight game against the Big Apple.
6:49 PMa month ago

Knicks: injury report

New York will have some significant absences for this game:

Quentin Grimes, E

Nerlens Noel, C

Derrick Rose, BA

How are the Knicks coming along?

Meanwhile, the Knicks boast the worst streak in the NBA's Eastern Conference with five straight losses, including Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
6:39 PMa month ago

How are the 76ers coming along?

The 76ers have won three in a row, their last loss coming on February 15 when they lost to the Boston Celtics.
Start

The rematch will come in quick fashion after they met just Sunday. The New York Knicks are looking for revenge at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the NBA game.
Tune in here New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time for the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game on March 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 9:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

Bolivia: 8:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

Brazil: 9:35 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 8:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

Colombia: 7:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

Ecuador: 7:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

United States (ET): 7:35 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:35 AM

Mexico: 6:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

Paraguay: 9:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

Peru: 7:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

Uruguay: 9:35 PM on NBA Game Pass and Star +

Last games

In a very tight matchup, the 76ers have the advantage of three wins to just two losses, including last Sunday's loss on the road, and will be looking for their second in the series this year.

Philadelphia 76ers 125-109 New York Knicks, 2022

New York Knicks 103-96 Philadelphia 76ers, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 99-112 New York Knicks, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 101-100 New York Knicks, 2021 (overtime)

New York Knicks 96-99 Philadelphia 76ers, 2021

Key player Philadelphia 76ers

The most famous beard in the NBA today, James Harden, in the few games he has played has looked good with his teammates and is coming off an outstanding triple-double performance with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists.


Key player New York Knicks

If he doesn't score, assists or earn rebounds, but Julius Randle is the soul of the team and is one of the players who usually gets more minutes, however, they must help him to take away work and appear with more opportunity to collaborate for scoring on the board.


Last lineup Philadelphia 76ers

12 Tobias Harris, small forward; 22 Matisse Thybulle, small forward; 21 Joel Embiid, center; 1 James Harden, point guard; 0 Tyrese Maxey, point guard.
Last lineup New York Knicks

9 Rowan Alexander, small forward; 30 Julius Randle, small forward; 23 Mitcheel Robinson, center; 13 Evan Fournier, point guard; 18 Alec Burks, point guard.
Philadelphia 76ers: Don't get complacent

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the heels of both the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat, which is why they need to continue their winning streak, which now stands at three and, by the way, beat the Big Apple team again; the factor to follow is not to be overconfident, as last Sunday they were overconfident at times and that made it difficult to win.
New York Knicks: revenge

With five consecutive losses, the New York Knicks will try to get out of the bad streak and, at the same time, get revenge against their rival who just defeated them last Sunday and at home; one of the keys will be to keep the game as close as possible, in addition to the fact that they will have to press on the final stretch.
The Kick-off

The New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:35 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
