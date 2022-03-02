Highlights and best moments: Lakers 111-132 Clippers in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights!
GAME OVER!
Lakers 111-132 Clippers
4Q 1:00
Last minute to play and the Clippers will take the victory after a 19-point difference.
Triple!
The MVP of the match: Reggie Jackson.
4Q 3:32
It's still on! Reggie Jackson with another triple and the Clippers' victory is imminent.
4Q 5:00
Another basket by Reggie Jackson who already accumulated 34 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.
4Q 8:58
Amir Coffey with three-pointer as Clippers' scoring spree continues
4Q 12:00
The last quarter begins!
The third quarter ends!
Lakers 81-106 Clippers
3Q 1:00
That's 34 points in the third quarter for the Clippers, who have already reached 100 points.
3Q 1:29
That's 34 points in the third quarter for the Clippers, who have already reached 100 points.
3Q 3:20
The Lakers' worst run in a third quarter they have only been able to score six points so far.
Great fake
The fake and take.
3Q 6:40
Ten points already accumulated by the Clippers in this third quarter. They continue to hold the lead.
3Q 9:44
Ten points already accumulated by the Clippers in this third quarter. They continue to hold the lead.
3Q 12:00
The third quarter starts!
HALFTIME!
Lakers 63-66 Clippers.
2Q 1:00
Last minute to play. The Lakers are getting dangerously close.
2Q 3:20
The Clippers continue to increase the lead thanks to another three-pointer. Reggie Jackson already has 10 points in the game.
2Q 5:45
The Lakers look to bounce back and Lebron scores five points in less than a minute.
2Q 7:40
And that's five three-pointers in the second quarter. Now it's Reggie Jackson from the three-point line.
This was the triple
By Clippers.
2Q 10:45
The Clippers' second three-pointer of the quarter came again to extend their lead to 9 points.
2Q 12:00
The second quarter starts!
The first quarter ends!
Lakers 31-36 Clippers
1Q 1:00
One minute to play and the Clippers are already up 31-33.
Great basket!
Great play between Reaves and Monk.
1Q 2:39
Lebron extends the lead after making both of his free throws. It is already 6 points difference.
1Q 4:51
Lakers regain their lead after a basket by Reaves. Lebron's assist and the Lakers already lead 22-19.
1Q 6:04
Lakers and Clippers don't let up and continue to make two-point baskets.
1Q 7:43
Great play between Kendrick Nunn and Lebron James who tie the game after a good three-pointer.
1Q 10:57
First three-pointer of the game scored by the Clippers scored by Mann.
1Q 12:00
The match starts!
Starting five Clippers
Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac
Starting five Lakers
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves.
Warm up
Both Clippers and Lakers are already on the Crypto.com Arena court warming up for the game that is minutes away.
Last match data
LeBron was again the best of his team with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Melo and Russell Westbrook added 18 and Dwight Howard, who started in the absence of Anthony Davis, had 14 points and 16 rebounds. For the Clippers, the best were Terance Mann, who scored 19, Luke Kennard, who had 18, and Amir Coffey, who added 12 of his 14 in the fourth quarter.
Lakers injury report
PROBABLE:
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE:
OUT:
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE:
LeBron James (knee)
Avery Bradley (knee)
OUT:
Anthony Davis (ankle)
Kendrick Nunn (knee)
Clippers injury report
Paul George (elbow)
Norman Powell (foot)
Jay Scrubb (toe)
Kawhi Leonard (knee)
Jason Preston (foot)
Norman Powell (foot)
Jay Scrubb (toe)
Kawhi Leonard (knee)
Jason Preston (foot)
The most recent confrontation
Days ago, these two teams met at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers came away with the victory in a spectacular close that was very prolonged. The last 26 seconds of the final quarter lasted 20 minutes of effective time between timeouts and play reviews by the referees. The final score ended in favor of the Clippers (105-102).
The arrival
Both teams have already arrived at Crypto.com Arena for tonight's Angelino classic.
Last meetings
In most recent games between Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. 4 wins in the last 5 games for the Clippers. The Lakers had their last win against the Clippers in August last year by a score of 86-84.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center. This multi-purpose venue hosts the home games of the Lakers and Clippers, which belong to the NBA. The Crypto.com Arena is located in the city of Los Angeles, in California, United States. It is one of the most modern and luxurious NBA arenas in the United States.
We begin!
We are kicking off our coverage of the NBA Angelino Classic. We are just under an hour away from kickoff at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams are in the middle of the Western Conference standings, can the Lakers get back to winning ways or can the Clippers win this classic again? Find out in our coverage.
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers match.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN app and NBA Game Pass
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James | No one more than LeBron to have the spotlight. The Lakers star has recovered from the wrist injury that sidelined him at the beginning of the year and is slowly getting back to his best. The Lakers' leader paired well with Carmelo Anthony and in the last game, he accumulated 26 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.
Key player Los Angeles Clippers
Reggie Jackson | This veteran point guard has been a key player in the Clippers' last few games that have ended in victory. Jackson averages 25.5 pts per game, in addition to 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. In his most recent game against the Rockets he accumulated 17 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.
Last lineup Lakers
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves
Last lineup Clippers
Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac
How do the Los Angeles Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Frank Vogel, are going through a complicated and very different time from what they have experienced in the past. After injuries and absences due to COVID-19, the Lakers are unable to recover and climb up the standings and are stuck in the middle of the Western Conference standings, in ninth place, one spot below tonight's opponent. The Lakers accumulated their 34th loss of the season after a close one against the Mavericks where they lost by a difference of 5 points at home (104-109).
How do Los Angeles Clippers arrive?
The Los Angeles Clippers, led by Tyronn Lue, are currently in eighth place in their conference with 33 wins against 31 losses. The Clippers want to make the playoffs, but they have not been the same dominant team they were last season, so if they want to aspire to great things, they must take advantage of home games like today. The Clippers are on a very good winning streak as they have not lost since February 10. In their most recent game, the Los Angeles Lakers racked up their 33rd win of the season by defeating the Rockets by a score of 113-100.
Kick-off time
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles. The kick-off is scheduled at 10 pm ET.
Regular Season
We continue with the NBA regular season. Tonight, Thursday of the 2021-2022 NBA season continues, it ends with a very attractive game and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Angelino classic, between two teams that live very similar realities. On the one hand, the Los Angeles Clippers are in eighth place in the Western Conference, while their fierce rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, still can't find their way and are in the middle of the table, just below the Clippers.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA match: Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles Clippers Live Updates!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.