Highlights and best moments: Lakers 111-132 Clippers in NBA 2022
Image: VAVEL

1:43 AM25 days ago

1:42 AM25 days ago

Highlights!

1:37 AM25 days ago

GAME OVER!

Lakers 111-132 Clippers
1:35 AM25 days ago

4Q 1:00

Last minute to play and the Clippers will take the victory after a 19-point difference.
1:34 AM25 days ago

Triple!

The MVP of the match: Reggie Jackson.

 

1:33 AM25 days ago

4Q 3:32

It's still on! Reggie Jackson with another triple and the Clippers' victory is imminent.
1:29 AM25 days ago

4Q 5:00

Another basket by Reggie Jackson who already accumulated 34 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.
1:17 AM25 days ago

4Q 8:58

Amir Coffey with three-pointer as Clippers' scoring spree continues
1:10 AM25 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last quarter begins!
1:03 AM25 days ago

The third quarter ends!

Lakers 81-106 Clippers
1:02 AM25 days ago

3Q 1:00

That's 34 points in the third quarter for the Clippers, who have already reached 100 points.
1:01 AM25 days ago

3Q 1:29

3Q 1:29
12:57 AM25 days ago

3Q 3:20

The Lakers' worst run in a third quarter they have only been able to score six points so far.
12:56 AM25 days ago

Great fake

12:53 AM25 days ago

3Q 6:40

Ten points already accumulated by the Clippers in this third quarter. They continue to hold the lead.
12:40 AM25 days ago

3Q 9:44

3Q 9:44
12:37 AM25 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third quarter starts!
12:16 AM25 days ago

HALFTIME!

Lakers 63-66 Clippers.
12:16 AM25 days ago

2Q 1:00

Last minute to play. The Lakers are getting dangerously close.
12:14 AM25 days ago

2Q 3:20

The Clippers continue to increase the lead thanks to another three-pointer. Reggie Jackson already has 10 points in the game.
12:13 AM25 days ago

2Q 5:45

The Lakers look to bounce back and Lebron scores five points in less than a minute.
12:03 AM25 days ago

2Q 7:40

And that's five three-pointers in the second quarter. Now it's Reggie Jackson from the three-point line.
11:54 PM25 days ago

This was the triple

By Clippers.
11:49 PM25 days ago

2Q 10:45

The Clippers' second three-pointer of the quarter came again to extend their lead to 9 points.
11:48 PM25 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second quarter starts!
11:43 PM25 days ago

The first quarter ends!

Lakers 31-36 Clippers
11:43 PM25 days ago

1Q 1:00

One minute to play and the Clippers are already up 31-33.
11:42 PM25 days ago

Great basket!

Great play between Reaves and Monk.
11:39 PM25 days ago

1Q 2:39

Lebron extends the lead after making both of his free throws. It is already 6 points difference.
11:31 PM25 days ago

1Q 4:51

Lakers regain their lead after a basket by Reaves. Lebron's assist and the Lakers already lead 22-19.
11:29 PM25 days ago

1Q 6:04

Lakers and Clippers don't let up and continue to make two-point baskets.
11:25 PM25 days ago

1Q 7:43

Great play between Kendrick Nunn and Lebron James who tie the game after a good three-pointer.
11:19 PM25 days ago

1Q 10:57

First three-pointer of the game scored by the Clippers scored by Mann.
11:18 PM25 days ago

1Q 12:00

The match starts!
11:13 PM25 days ago

Starting five Clippers

Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac
11:08 PM25 days ago

Starting five Lakers

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves.
11:03 PM25 days ago

Warm up

Both Clippers and Lakers are already on the Crypto.com Arena court warming up for the game that is minutes away.

10:58 PM25 days ago

Last match data

LeBron was again the best of his team with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Melo and Russell Westbrook added 18 and Dwight Howard, who started in the absence of Anthony Davis, had 14 points and 16 rebounds. For the Clippers, the best were Terance Mann, who scored 19, Luke Kennard, who had 18, and Amir Coffey, who added 12 of his 14 in the fourth quarter.
10:53 PM25 days ago

Lakers injury report

PROBABLE:
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:
LeBron James (knee)
Avery Bradley (knee)

OUT:
Anthony Davis (ankle)
Kendrick Nunn (knee)

10:48 PM25 days ago

Clippers injury report

Paul George (elbow)
Norman Powell (foot)
Jay Scrubb (toe)
Kawhi Leonard (knee)
Jason Preston (foot)
10:43 PM25 days ago

The most recent confrontation

Days ago, these two teams met at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers came away with the victory in a spectacular close that was very prolonged. The last 26 seconds of the final quarter lasted 20 minutes of effective time between timeouts and play reviews by the referees. The final score ended in favor of the Clippers (105-102).
10:38 PM25 days ago

The arrival

Both teams have already arrived at Crypto.com Arena for tonight's Angelino classic.

10:33 PM25 days ago

Last meetings

In most recent games between Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. 4 wins in the last 5 games for the Clippers. The Lakers had their last win against the Clippers in August last year by a score of 86-84.
10:28 PM25 days ago

The stadium

The Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center. This multi-purpose venue hosts the home games of the Lakers and Clippers, which belong to the NBA. The Crypto.com Arena is located in the city of Los Angeles, in California, United States. It is one of the most modern and luxurious NBA arenas in the United States.

10:23 PM25 days ago

We begin!

We are kicking off our coverage of the NBA Angelino Classic. We are just under an hour away from kickoff at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams are in the middle of the Western Conference standings, can the Lakers get back to winning ways or can the Clippers win this classic again? Find out in our coverage.
10:18 PM25 days ago

Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers match.
10:13 PM25 days ago

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN app and NBA Game Pass

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

10:08 PM25 days ago

Key player Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James | No one more than LeBron to have the spotlight. The Lakers star has recovered from the wrist injury that sidelined him at the beginning of the year and is slowly getting back to his best. The Lakers' leader paired well with Carmelo Anthony and in the last game, he accumulated 26 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. 

10:03 PM25 days ago

Key player Los Angeles Clippers

Reggie Jackson | This veteran point guard has been a key player in the Clippers' last few games that have ended in victory. Jackson averages 25.5 pts per game, in addition to 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. In his most recent game against the Rockets he accumulated 17 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. 

 

9:58 PM25 days ago

Last lineup Lakers

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves
9:53 PM25 days ago

Last lineup Clippers

Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac
9:48 PM25 days ago

How do the Los Angeles Lakers arrive?

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Frank Vogel, are going through a complicated and very different time from what they have experienced in the past. After injuries and absences due to COVID-19, the Lakers are unable to recover and climb up the standings and are stuck in the middle of the Western Conference standings, in ninth place, one spot below tonight's opponent. The Lakers accumulated their 34th loss of the season after a close one against the Mavericks where they lost by a difference of 5 points at home (104-109).
9:43 PM25 days ago

How do Los Angeles Clippers arrive?

The Los Angeles Clippers, led by Tyronn Lue, are currently in eighth place in their conference with 33 wins against 31 losses. The Clippers want to make the playoffs, but they have not been the same dominant team they were last season, so if they want to aspire to great things, they must take advantage of home games like today. The Clippers are on a very good winning streak as they have not lost since February 10. In their most recent game, the Los Angeles Lakers racked up their 33rd win of the season by defeating the Rockets by a score of 113-100.
9:38 PM25 days ago

Kick-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles. The kick-off is scheduled at 10 pm ET.

 

9:33 PM25 days ago

Regular Season

We continue with the NBA regular season.  Tonight, Thursday of the 2021-2022 NBA season continues, it ends with a very attractive game and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Angelino classic, between two teams that live very similar realities. On the one hand, the Los Angeles Clippers are in eighth place in the Western Conference, while their fierce rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, still can't find their way and are in the middle of the table, just below the Clippers.

 

9:28 PM25 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA match: Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles Clippers Live Updates!

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

