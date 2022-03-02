Highlights: Magic 114-122 Pacers in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 45.4% x 43.6%
Rebounds: 56 x 61
Assists: 22 x 23
Steals: 12 x 12
Blocks: 5 x 7
Turnovers: 18 x 18
Fouls: 28 x 19
Game over
Challenge
Buddy Hield and an offensive one is called on Suggs
For three
Last two minutes
Overtime begins
Overtime!!!
Pacers timeout
Challenge
Time on the clock
Pacers get glose
Timeout on the floor again
Terrence Ross
End of the third quarter
Timeout Indiana
Denied!
Lost it
Pacers take a timeout
Franz Wagner
Second half begins
Key performances so far
Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (12 pts), Malcolm Brogdon (12 pts)
Teams stats
FG%: 51.2% x 48.9%
Rebounds: 20 x 29
Assists: 15 x 12
Steals: 9 x 6
Turnovers: 8 x 12
Halftime
Fouls
Lot of misses
Timeout Indiana
Three free throws
3PTs
End of first quarter
Jump shot
Timeout on the floor
Missed
Timeout Pacers
Mo Bamba
Ball goes up
Little delay
Pacers starters
tonight's @MotorolaUS starting 5⃣: pic.twitter.com/oMlU14iYhJ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 2, 2022
Magic starting five
tonight’s starting 🖐 pic.twitter.com/mY09cE71Wv — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 2, 2022
Good evening
What time is Magic-Pacers match for NBA?
Argentina: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Canada: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 1 AM (Thursday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Latest games between Magic vs Pacers
The other one ocurred two days ago, on February 28th, and the victory had 119 x 103 on the board.
Probable lineups of Magic vs Pacers
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson
Who will referee the game?
Referee: Derrick Collins
Umpire: Lauren Holtkamp
Pacersreport
Lance Stephenson (ankle) and Chris Duarte (toe) are questionable for tonight.
Magic report
Cole Anthony (hip) is probable.
The match will be played at the Amway Center
The home team has a 7-21 record there so far, while Indiana is currently 15-18 on the road.
Tonight for the NBA, the 15th and last in the East Orlando Magic (15-47) host the Indiana Pacers (21-42), currently two positions above them.
Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon (31 pts, 11 rebounds, 8 assists), Tyrese Haliburton (21 pts, 6 assists), Buddy Hield (17 pts, 6 rebounds), Isaiah Jackson (16 pts, 7 rebounds). From bench: Jalen Smith (15 pts, 15 rebounds)