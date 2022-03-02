Highlights: Magic 114-122 Pacers in NBA
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

10:53 PMa month ago

Key performances

Magic: Franz Wagner (28 pts, 6 rebounds), Mo Bamba (19 pts, 12 rebounds), Wendell Carter Jr. (13 pts, 18 rebounds)

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon (31 pts, 11 rebounds, 8 assists), Tyrese Haliburton (21 pts, 6 assists), Buddy Hield (17 pts, 6 rebounds), Isaiah Jackson (16 pts, 7 rebounds). From bench: Jalen Smith (15 pts, 15 rebounds)

10:48 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Magic x Pacers

FG%: 45.4% x 43.6%

Rebounds: 56 x 61

Assists: 22 x 23

Steals: 12 x 12

Blocks: 5 x 7

Turnovers: 18 x 18

Fouls: 28 x 19

10:45 PMa month ago

Game over

Magic 122 x 114 Pacers
10:42 PMa month ago

Challenge

Pacers with successful challenge on a foul against
Buddy Hield and an offensive one is called on Suggs
10:35 PMa month ago

For three

Haliburton scores from deep
10:34 PMa month ago

Last two minutes

Each team scores two up to now in the overtime and the board is still tied
10:29 PMa month ago

Overtime begins

Here we go into more five minutes of game
10:26 PMa month ago

Overtime!!!

Mamba hits a two pointer with nine seconds left and we are going to overtime!!
10:22 PMa month ago

Pacers timeout

Visitors take the lead, by one point, with 17 seconds left
10:19 PMa month ago

Challenge

Magic challenges foul called against Mo Bamba and it is unsuccessful
10:13 PMa month ago

Time on the clock

Four last minutes. Pacers take the lead for the first time in a while, by two.
10:03 PMa month ago

Pacers get glose

Magic lead gets cut down to five
9:59 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor again

9min39s to the end
9:58 PMa month ago

Terrence Ross

Magic player with the three point jumper by the right
9:51 PMa month ago

End of the third quarter

Magic ahead by 15
9:43 PMa month ago

Timeout Indiana

Orlando opens big difference of 18 ahead
9:41 PMa month ago

Denied!

Jalen Suggs blocks Buddy Hield
9:34 PMa month ago

Lost it

Pacers throw the ball directly on the opponents' hands and commit a foul to stop the counter-attack
9:29 PMa month ago

Pacers take a timeout

Magic ahead by seven
9:28 PMa month ago

Franz Wagner

Small forward with his third basket for three
9:26 PMa month ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
9:17 PMa month ago

Key performances so far

Magic: Mo Bamba (15 pts), Franz Wagner (12 pts)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (12 pts), Malcolm Brogdon (12 pts)

9:15 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Magic x Pacers

FG%: 51.2% x 48.9%

Rebounds: 20 x 29

Assists: 15 x 12

Steals: 9 x 6

Turnovers: 8 x 12

9:11 PMa month ago

Halftime

Magic 62 x 58 Pacers
9:10 PMa month ago

Fouls

Magic 11 x 10 Pacers
9:08 PMa month ago

Lot of misses

Pacers miss three attempts in a row in one possession
8:59 PMa month ago

Timeout Indiana

Magic lead by 13
8:54 PMa month ago

Three free throws

Cole Anthony gets fouled in the perimeter and gets three FTs. He is good for all of them.
8:49 PMa month ago

3PTs

Magic 4-8 x 1-7 Pacers
8:44 PMa month ago

End of first quarter

Home team is ahead by nine
8:39 PMa month ago

Jump shot

Brogdon adds more two
8:34 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

4min38s left in the first quarter
8:29 PMa month ago

Missed

Oshae Brissett misses from right below the basket
8:24 PMa month ago

Timeout Pacers

Magic already eight points ahead
8:19 PMa month ago

Mo Bamba

Magic player converts for three against good defense
8:14 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

Game begins
8:09 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time. Teams are warming up.
8:04 PMa month ago

Pacers starters

7:59 PMa month ago

Magic starting five

7:54 PMa month ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. Stay tuned with us.
7:49 PMa month ago

Tune in here Magic vs Pacers Live Score

The ball goes up at 7pm (ET) in Orlando. Do not miss a detail of the match Orlando Magic - Indiana Pacers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:44 PMa month ago

How to watch Magic-Pacers Live Stream?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:39 PMa month ago

What time is Magic-Pacers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Magic vs Pacers on March 2nd, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

Canada: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 1 AM (Thursday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8 PM in NBA League Pass

7:34 PMa month ago

Latest games between Magic vs Pacers

The two teams met twice this season already and the Magic won both of them. The first match happened on February 2nd, in Indiana, and Orlando was victorious by 119 to 118.

The other one ocurred two days ago, on February 28th, and the victory had 119 x 103 on the board.

7:29 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Magic vs Pacers

Orlando: Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson

7:24 PMa month ago

Who will referee the game?

Crew Chief: Bill Kennedy

 

Referee: Derrick Collins

Umpire: Lauren Holtkamp

7:19 PMa month ago

Pacersreport

Ricky Rubio (knee), Myles Turner (foot), T.J. Warren (foot) and T.J. McConnell (wrist) remain out.

Lance Stephenson (ankle) and Chris Duarte (toe) are questionable for tonight.

7:14 PMa month ago

Magic report

Bol Bol (foot) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) have no timetable to return. Moritz Wagner (ribs) has been ruled out for the game as well.

Cole Anthony (hip) is probable.

7:09 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Amway Center

The Magic vs Pacers match will be played at the stadium Amway Center, in Orlando, with a capacity of 20,000 people.

The home team has a 7-21 record there so far, while Indiana is currently 15-18 on the road.

7:04 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Magic vs Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the 15th and last in the East Orlando Magic (15-47) host the Indiana Pacers (21-42), currently two positions above them.

VAVEL Logo