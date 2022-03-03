Best moments and Highlights: Bulls 124-130 Hawks in NBA
Image: VAVEL

10:47 PM25 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Hawks win.

10:27 PM25 days ago

00:00 4Q

The match ends the score is 124-130
10:15 PM25 days ago

00:26 4Q

Ayo Dosunmu scores sinking
10:10 PM25 days ago

1:13 4Q

Trae Young triples from left
10:05 PM25 days ago

3:50 4Q

Trae Young makes a triple and the game is tied
9:57 PM25 days ago

6:08 4Q

Bulls Tiempo fuera
9:54 PM25 days ago

8:49 4Q

De'Andre Hunter triples from left
9:50 PM25 days ago

10:51 4Q

Coby White hits a triple from the center.
9:48 PM25 days ago

11:41 4Q

Bogdan Bogdanovic makes a triple from the center.
9:43 PM25 days ago

00:00 3Q

The third quarter ends the score is 92-90
9:38 PM25 days ago

1:37 3Q

Hawks time out
9:32 PM25 days ago

5:23 3Q

DeMar DeRozan makes both free throws
9:31 PM25 days ago

8:26 3Q

Trae Young triples from left
9:30 PM25 days ago

9:31 3Q

Kevin Huerter triples from the right.
9:01 PM25 days ago

00:00 2Q

The second quarter ends the score is 63-56
8:58 PM25 days ago

2:01 2Q

Trae Young makes both free throws
8:52 PM25 days ago

3:26 2Q

Bulls time out
8:47 PM25 days ago

5:39 2Q

Tristan Thompson makes both free throws
8:45 PM25 days ago

5:50 2Q

Gorgui Dieng hits a triple from the right
8:41 PM25 days ago

7:38 2Q

Hawks time out
8:39 PM25 days ago

8:34 2Q

Bogdan Bogdanovic makes a triple from the corner
8:37 PM25 days ago

10:17 2Q

Danilo Gallinari scores alley oop
8:36 PM25 days ago

10:47 2Q

Derrick Jones Jr. scores alley oop
8:32 PM25 days ago

00:00 1Q

The first quarter ends the score is 35-29.
8:31 PM25 days ago

00:32 1Q

Trae Young hits a triple from right.
8:25 PM25 days ago

2:55 1Q

bulls time out
8:24 PM25 days ago

3:35 1Q

Zach LaVine hits a triple from the center.
8:23 PM25 days ago

5:06 1Q

Clint Capela makes both free throws
8:17 PM25 days ago

6:00 1Q

Hawks time out
8:17 PM25 days ago

6:51 1Q

Trae Young hits a triple from the center.
8:16 PM25 days ago

7:26 1Q

Javonte Green hits a triple from the right
8:15 PM25 days ago

8:22 1Q

De'Andre Hunter makes a 3-pointer from the corner
8:14 PM25 days ago

8:56 1Q

Javonte Green hits a triple from left
8:13 PM25 days ago

10:12 1Q

Zach LaVine hits a triple from right.
8:11 PM25 days ago

12:00 1Q

The game has started, enjoy it.
7:52 PM25 days ago

All set

All set at State Farm Arena for this game.
7:47 PM25 days ago

Lineup Hawks

This is the 5 starters of Hawks.

12

Hunter D.

8

Gallinari D.

15

Capela C.

3

Huerter K.

11

Young T.

7:42 PM25 days ago

Lineup Bulls

This is the 5 starters of Bulls.
7:37 PM25 days ago

The MVP

Demar Derozan was chosen the MVP of the month of February and these were his numbers per game:

34.2 points

6.2 reb

5.2 ast

55% FG

40% of 3 points

35+ points when he are 50%+ scoring in 8 games in a row.

7:32 PM25 days ago

Injuries Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have no casualties for this game.
7:27 PM25 days ago

Injuries Hawks

This players are not available for today.
7:22 PM25 days ago

Offense power

In their last 5 games both teams have 100 or more points so it will be a duel of many points today
7:17 PM25 days ago

Series of the season

The Hawks will be looking to avoid being swept after three losses this season to the Bulls, we'll see if they can.
7:12 PM25 days ago

Odd to win

The Hawks are slightly favorites for today's game with a 58.9% chance of victory while the Bulls have a 41.1% chance of winning.
7:07 PM25 days ago

Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:02 PM25 days ago

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

If you want to watch the game Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Live on TV, your options is ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
6:57 PM25 days ago

Last games between Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls

2 wins in the last 5 games looks not so favorable for the Chicago Bulls team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 4 home games at State Farm Arena they have been victories for the Chicago Bulls. 
6:52 PM25 days ago

Key player of Chicago Bulls

Young forward and superstar Demar Derozan will be Bulla's player to watch averaging 25.7 pts 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists he will take charge of the offense.


In his most recent game Derozan had 24 pts 5 rebounds and 3 assists so he'll want to stay in good shape.

Photo: Getty images// Elsa
6:47 PM25 days ago

Ojo con este jugador de Atlanta Hawks

Superstar point guard Trae Young will be the Hawks' most important player, averaging 27.8 pts per game, 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 41 pts, 4 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for a place in the playoffs.

Photo: Getty images// Elsa
6:42 PM25 days ago

Chicago bulls

For their part, the Chicago Bulls (36-27) arrive at this game in sixth place in the standings with only 27 losses in 63 games, despite the fact that they arrive at a good time of the season, since they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to which has 8 wins in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to continue in the top positions.
At home Chicago Bulls are a solid team at home with only 11 losses in 31 games, in addition to registering 1 loss in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Hawks.
6:37 PM25 days ago

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (29-31) travel to Chicago Bulls at an irregular time of the season as they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to only 5 losses in their last 10 games.
On the road, the Atlanta Hawks only have 11 wins in their 29 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 3 of their last 10 games have been victories, so it seems difficult for them to win today.
6:32 PM25 days ago

The game will played at the State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena (formerly Philips Arena) is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Atlanta, Georgia. It opened in 1999 at a cost of $213.5 million, replacing the Omni Coliseum.

It is owned by the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority and operated by the Hawks, owned by Tony Ressler along with a group of investors including Grant Hill.

Photo: Getty images// Todd Krikland
6:27 PM25 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
