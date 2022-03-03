Highlights: Mavericks 122-113 Warriors in NBA
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

11:58 PM25 days ago

Teams key performers

Dallas: Luka Doncic (41 pts, 10 rebounds, 9 assists), Dorian Finney-Smith (18 pts). From bench: Spencer Dinwiddie (17 pts, 7 assists)

Golden State: Stephen Curry (21 pts, 9 assists). From bench: Jordan Poole (23 pts)

11:54 PM25 days ago

Teams stats

Mavericks x Warriors

FG%: 52.9% x 54.3%

FTs: 15-20 x 10-13

Rebounds: 42 x 43

Assists: 29 x 26

Blocks: 1 x 5

Turnovers: 9 x 15

11:52 PM25 days ago

Game over

Mavericks 122x113 Warriors
11:51 PM25 days ago

Timeout Golden State

Mavericks open nine ahead with 24 seconds left
11:48 PM25 days ago

Stepped out of bounds

Klay Thompson with the turnover
11:45 PM25 days ago

Luka Doncic

Point guard pushes the defender with his back, makes the spin and converts from half distance
11:42 PM25 days ago

Time on the clock

Last five minutes
11:39 PM25 days ago

Tied game!

Warriors tie the board after two three pointers from Moody. Mavericks take a timeout.
11:37 PM25 days ago

On the floater

Jordan Poole converts from half distance with the floater
11:30 PM25 days ago

Jump Ball

Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson fight for the ball in the air. Dallas gets it.
11:21 PM25 days ago

End of the third quarter

Dallas lead by eight
11:17 PM25 days ago

In transition

Jordan Poole drives fast on offense and goes to the layup with no contest
11:10 PM25 days ago

Timeout Golden State

Ten point difference remains in favor of Dallas
11:07 PM25 days ago

Rebodunk

Kevon Looney dunks directly on the rebound
11:01 PM25 days ago

Timeout Dallas

Home team takes an early timeout in the quarter. Its lead is now by ten
10:59 PM25 days ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
10:49 PM25 days ago

Key performances so far

Dallas: Luka Doncic (26 pts, 6 rebounds), Dorian Finney-Smith (13 pts)

Golden State: Stephen Curry (13 pts), Andrew Wiggins (11 pts). From bench: Jordan Poole (16 pts)

10:46 PM25 days ago

Teams stats

Mavericks x Warriors

FG%: 57.5% x 45.5%

FTs: 11-16 x 8-10

Rebounds: 22 x 26

Assists: 18 x 10

Blocks: 1 x 3

10:42 PM25 days ago

Halftime

Mavericks 68 x 54 Warriors
10:41 PM25 days ago

Dallas defense

Stephen Curry with trouble to find space to shoot for three
10:36 PM25 days ago

Timeout on the floor

2min44s until halftime
10:32 PM25 days ago

Great assist

Luka Doncic with fast and high pass to Dwight Powell in the lane. He converts and also picks up a foul. FT is also good.
10:19 PM25 days ago

Warriors timeout

Dallas lead now by 15
10:18 PM25 days ago

Air ball

Reggie Bullock's three pointer try doesn't even hit the rim
10:10 PM25 days ago

End of 1st quarter

Mavericks with 11 points ahead
10:05 PM25 days ago

Sterling Brown

Mavericks guard-forward converts on the reverse layup
10:00 PM25 days ago

Otto Porter Jr.

Warriors player misses one of two free throws
9:53 PM25 days ago

2 + 1

Dwight Powell converts on the layup and also picks up the foul. Free throw is good.
9:49 PM25 days ago

Timeout Warriors

Dallas ahead by seven
9:44 PM25 days ago

From deep

Doncic with deep three, almost from the logo
9:42 PM25 days ago

Ball goes up

Game begins
9:33 PM25 days ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time.
9:30 PM25 days ago

Mavericks starting five

9:29 PM25 days ago

Warriors starters

Klay Thompson is playing 
8:41 PM25 days ago

Good evening

It's NBA night in Dallas. Stay tuned to know all the details of the game.

Start time at 8:30pm (ET)

5:52 PM25 days ago

Tune in here Mavericks vs Warriors Live Score

The ball goes up at 8:30pm (ET) in Dallas. Do not miss a detail of the match Mavericks - Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:47 PM25 days ago

How to watch Mavericks - Warriors Live Stream?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:42 PM25 days ago

What time is Mavericks - Warriors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Mavericks vs Warriors on March 3rd, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass, 
Brazil: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Canada: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 7:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (Friday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass

5:37 PM25 days ago

Latest games between Mavericks vs Warriors

The two teams met three times already this season. Mavericks have the advantage with two victories, one at home and one on the road.

Golden State was victorious on the other one at home.

5:32 PM25 days ago

Probable lineups of Mavericks vs Warriors

Dallas: Point Guard: Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard: Luka Doncic | Small Forward: Reggie Bullock | Power Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith | Center: Dwight Powell.

Golden State: Point Guard: Steph Curry | Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson | Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward: Moses Moody | Center: Kevon Looney.

5:27 PM25 days ago

Who willreferee the game?

Crew Chief: Tony Brothers

Referee: Eric Dalen

Umpire: Mousa Dagher

5:22 PM25 days ago

Golden State report

Klay Thompson is not confirmed for the game with an illness, but is 'probable'.

Moses Moody (eye) has the same status.

Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are both out with pain on the back. The same goes to James Wiseman (knee).

Damion Lee (quadriceps) is questionable.

5:17 PM25 days ago

Dallas report

Tim Hardaway Jr. remains out of action, as he is since early February, after undergoing surgery to address a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

Marquese Chriss (knee) and Theo Pinson (finger) are also ruled out for the game.

Trey Burke (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (ankle) are questionable.

5:12 PM25 days ago

The match will be played at the American Airlines Center

The Mavericks vs Warriors match will be played at the stadium American Airlines Center, in Dallas, with a capacity of 20,000 people.

The home team has a 20-11 record there so far in the season, while Golden State is currently 17-12 on the road.

5:07 PM25 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Mavericks vs Warriors Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-25), currently in 5th in the West, host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (43-19), 2nd placed in the same conference.

VAVEL Logo