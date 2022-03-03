Highlights: Mavericks 122-113 Warriors in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Teams key performers
Teams stats
FG%: 52.9% x 54.3%
FTs: 15-20 x 10-13
Rebounds: 42 x 43
Assists: 29 x 26
Blocks: 1 x 5
Turnovers: 9 x 15
Game over
Timeout Golden State
Stepped out of bounds
Luka Doncic
Time on the clock
Tied game!
On the floater
Jump Ball
End of the third quarter
In transition
Timeout Golden State
Rebodunk
Timeout Dallas
Second half begins
Key performances so far
Golden State: Stephen Curry (13 pts), Andrew Wiggins (11 pts). From bench: Jordan Poole (16 pts)
Teams stats
FG%: 57.5% x 45.5%
FTs: 11-16 x 8-10
Rebounds: 22 x 26
Assists: 18 x 10
Blocks: 1 x 3
Halftime
Dallas defense
Timeout on the floor
Great assist
Warriors timeout
Air ball
End of 1st quarter
Sterling Brown
Otto Porter Jr.
2 + 1
Timeout Warriors
From deep
Ball goes up
Little delay
Mavericks starting five
Your first five on the floor tonight. @ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/NO8wrsOgG4 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 4, 2022
Warriors starters
Tonight's starters vs. Dallas ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KOe1hozTLg— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 4, 2022
Good evening
Start time at 8:30pm (ET)
Tune in here Mavericks vs Warriors Live Score
How to watch Mavericks - Warriors Live Stream?
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Mavericks - Warriors match for NBA?
Argentina: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass,
Brazil: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Canada: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (Friday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Latest games between Mavericks vs Warriors
Golden State was victorious on the other one at home.
Probable lineups of Mavericks vs Warriors
Golden State: Point Guard: Steph Curry | Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson | Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward: Moses Moody | Center: Kevon Looney.
Who willreferee the game?
Referee: Eric Dalen
Umpire: Mousa Dagher
Golden State report
Moses Moody (eye) has the same status.
Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are both out with pain on the back. The same goes to James Wiseman (knee).
Damion Lee (quadriceps) is questionable.
Dallas report
Marquese Chriss (knee) and Theo Pinson (finger) are also ruled out for the game.
Trey Burke (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (ankle) are questionable.
The match will be played at the American Airlines Center
The home team has a 20-11 record there so far in the season, while Golden State is currently 17-12 on the road.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Mavericks vs Warriors Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-25), currently in 5th in the West, host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (43-19), 2nd placed in the same conference.
Golden State: Stephen Curry (21 pts, 9 assists). From bench: Jordan Poole (23 pts)