Highlights and Best Moments: Spurs 117-123 Hornets in NBA Season


10:39 PM23 days ago

Highlilghts

10:21 PM23 days ago

10:16 PM23 days ago

End game

Spurs 117-123 Hornets.
10:11 PM23 days ago

4Q 00:33

Cody Martin with the two shots from the free throw line to pull within 4.
10:06 PM23 days ago

4Q 00:55

LaMelo Ball with a double from the free throw line to pull within 4.
10:01 PM23 days ago

4Q 01:15

Dejounte Murray with a double-double and the Spurs close to within two.
9:56 PM23 days ago

4Q 03:40

LaMelo Ball takes advantage of the foul and makes both points from the free throw line.
9:51 PM23 days ago

4Q 04:43

Jakob Poeltl with another double-double to bring the Spurs within two.
9:46 PM23 days ago

4Q 05:07

Tre Jones with a double and they get within two possessions.
9:41 PM23 days ago

4Q 06:24

Cody Martin with a double-double and the Hornets pull within three.
9:36 PM23 days ago

4Q 08:01

P.J. Washington again with the long-range shot to make the triple.
9:31 PM23 days ago

4Q 10:25

LaMelo Ball with both free throws to tie the game 101-101.
9:26 PM23 days ago

4Q 11:07

Zach Collins layup to tie the game at 99.
9:21 PM23 days ago

End of third quarter

Spurs 97-99 Hornets.
9:16 PM23 days ago

3Q 00:01

P.J. Washington with a double to take the lead down the stretch.
9:11 PM23 days ago

3Q 01:52

Joshua Primo with a three-pointer and the Spurs take a six-point lead.
9:06 PM23 days ago

3Q 03:26

After the time out, Keldon Johnson quickly gets to work with the double.
9:01 PM23 days ago

3Q 05:05

Miles Bridges with the three-pointer and the game is tied at 86 points.
8:56 PM23 days ago

3Q 07:18

Terry Rozier shoots from the corner and makes the three-pointer.
8:51 PM23 days ago

3Q 07:59

Long-range shot by Terry Rozier to make the triple.
8:46 PM23 days ago

3Q 08:56

Devin Vassell finds space and gets the shot off for the double.
8:41 PM23 days ago

3Q 10:46

Doug McDermott with the old-fashioned triple: double plus free throw point.
8:36 PM23 days ago

3Q 11:39

Keldon Johnson with a three-pointer to open the second half scoring for the visitors.
8:31 PM23 days ago

3Q 12:00

The second half begins between Hornets and Spurs.
8:26 PM23 days ago

Half time

Spurs 60-62 Hornets.
8:21 PM23 days ago

2Q 00:38

Jakob Poeltl makes only one of two free throws, but the difference is now only one possession.
8:16 PM23 days ago

2Q 02:05

Foul on Doug McDermott, who makes both points from the free throw line.
8:11 PM23 days ago

2Q 04:37

Terry Rozier with the layup and the Hornets already lead by 10 points.
8:06 PM23 days ago

2Q 06:09

P.J. Washington with the triple and the Hornets begin to distance themselves.
8:01 PM23 days ago

2Q 08:02

Montrezl Harrell with a double-double to go ahead by three.
7:56 PM23 days ago

2Q 10:37

Dejounte Murray with the double and the early game so far is very even.
7:51 PM23 days ago

2Q 11:47

Joshua Primo with a double to open the second period slate.
7:46 PM23 days ago

End of first quarter

Spurs 30-31 Hornets.
7:41 PM23 days ago

1Q 01:22

Keldon Johnson with the double to take a minimal lead.
7:36 PM23 days ago

1Q 03:33

Collins with the assist and Keldon Johnson with the double-double.
7:31 PM23 days ago

1Q 04:59

Cody Martin with a double-double and the Hornets regain the lead.
7:26 PM23 days ago

1Q 06:07

Kelly Oubre Jr. with the long-range shot and makes the three-pointer.
7:21 PM23 days ago

1Q 07:50

Doug McDermott with a double-double and the Spurs take the lead by one.
7:16 PM23 days ago

1Q 08:25

Johnson with the assist and Devin Vassell with the basket.
7:11 PM23 days ago

1Q 10:09

LaMelo Ball with the flash to make the triple.
7:06 PM23 days ago

1Q 10:33

P.J. Washington's bomb to score the triple for the home team.
7:01 PM23 days ago

1Q 11:21

Mason Plumlee with the layup for the first points of the game.
6:56 PM23 days ago

1Q 12:00

The game between Spurs and Hornets begins.
6:51 PM23 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff from the Spectrum Center between the Spurs and Hornets.
6:46 PM23 days ago

Starting lineup Hornets

This is the formation with which Charlotte will take the field:
6:41 PM23 days ago

The location is ready

While the home team arrived individually and ready to meet again with their people and be able to get the victory:
6:36 PM23 days ago

Visit arrived

The San Antonio Spurs have already arrived at the arena with the firm conviction that they can return to winning ways.
6:31 PM23 days ago

Hornets: injury report

Charlotte will have a couple of absentees for its homecoming on NBA Saturday:

James Bouknight, E

Jalen McDaniels, AP

6:26 PM23 days ago

Spurs: injury report

Good news for the Texan franchise because they will be able to use their entire team with no injuries for this game.
6:21 PM23 days ago

How are the Hornets coming along?

The Hornets are tenth in the NBA's Western Conference, barely in the Play-in zone, although they are coming off a 119-98 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
6:16 PM23 days ago

How are the Spurs coming along?

San Antonio is 12th in the Western Conference with three losses in a row, most recently 115-112 to the Sacramento Kings, and is three games behind the 10th-place Pelicans in the Play-in zone.
6:11 PM23 days ago

The Saturday program

These are the six games that will be played this Saturday in the NBA, where we are just over a month away from the end of the regular season:
6:06 PM23 days ago

Start

Intense NBA activity for this Saturday where the actions will start from Charlotte when the Hornets host the Spurs. We start with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
6:01 PM23 days ago

Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA Season 2022.
5:56 PM23 days ago

What time is San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time for the San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets game on March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:05 AM

Mexico: 6:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

5:51 PM23 days ago

Last games

Although the Spurs have the edge in the last five games, winning three games to losing two, the Hornets have won back-to-back games in the most recent two meetings.

Charlotte Hornets 131-115 San Antonio Spurs, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 100-97 San Antonio Spurs, 2021

San Antonio Spurs 122-110 Charlotte Hornets, 2021

San Antonio Spurs 104-103 Charlotte Hornets, 2020

Charlotte Hornets 90-114 San Antonio Spurs, 2020

5:46 PM23 days ago

Key player Charlotte Hornets

Point guard Terry Rozier has had outstanding performances in the last few games, but his performance against the Cavaliers stands out, where he carried the team to victory with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
5:41 PM23 days ago

Key player San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray is on track to have the best season of his career with more games played but, so far, he accumulates the best minutes per game average of his career with 34.6, in addition to 20.1 points per game.
5:36 PM23 days ago

Last lineup Charlotte Hornets

0 Miles Bridges, small forward; 25 PJ Washington, small forward; 24 Mason Plumlee, center; 3 Terry Rozier, point guard; 2 LaMelo Ball, point guard.
5:31 PM23 days ago

Last lineup San Antonio Spurs

25 Jakob Poltl, center; 5 Dejounte Murray, point guard; 3 Keldon Johnson, small forward; 17 Doug McDermott, power forward; 24 Devin Vassell, shooting guard.
5:26 PM23 days ago

Charlotte Hornets: back to life

To the surprise of all and sundry, the Charlotte Hornets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, keeping them in the Play-In zone with a 31-33 record, despite the fact that their performance has been declining in recent weeks; at home they have a record of 15 wins and 15 losses.
5:21 PM23 days ago

San Antonio Spurs: getting back on track

The San Antonio Spurs, despite some changes in the roster, are not getting back on their feet, but despite this, they still have hopes of getting into the Play-In; however, as visitors they do not have a good record with a record of 13 wins and 20 losses.
5:16 PM23 days ago

The Kick-off

The San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets match will be played at the Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:05 pm ET.
5:11 PM23 days ago

