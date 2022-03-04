Highlights and Best Moments: 76ers 82-99 Heat in NBA
Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the game between the 76ers and the Heat, who continue to lead the conference.
End game

76ers 82-99 Heat.
4Q 00:30

Haywood Highsmith with the two points from the free throw line to seal the win.
4Q 01:46

Bam Adebayo with double and the difference is 14.
4Q 03:06

Max Strus with a long distance triple and increases the difference to 12 for the home team.
4Q 03:04

Caleb Martin with the dunk for the Heat.
4Q 06:42

Herro with the assist and Bam Adebayo with the reattack.
4Q 07:22

Gabe Vincent with the flash from just outside the box to add three more in a close game.
4Q 09:36

Georges Niang with a double and the visitors close to within two possessions.
4Q 10:37

Max Strus with the three-pointer and the first points of the last period.
End of third quarter

76ers 68-73 Heat.
3Q 01:54

Joel Embiid with a double-double and the Sixers close to within six points.
3Q 02:46

Georges Niang with the ball recovery and makes the double.
3Q 04:51

Georges Niang with a double for the visitors.
3Q 06:55

Tyler Herro with a double-double and Miami regains its 10-point lead.
3Q 07:01

Jimmy Butler with a double-double to regain some confidence for Miami.
3Q 07:59

Tyrese Maxey with a double-double and the Sixers close to within five.
3Q 09:05

Joel Embiid with the two points from the free throw line.
3Q 06:00

Tyrese Maxey with the triple and the difference is now only 6.
3Q 11:13

Joel Embiid with a double-double and the first points of the second half.
3Q 12:00

Start of the second half between 76ers and Heat.
Half time

76ers 40-54 Heat.
2Q 00:14

Tyler Herro with the floater in the final seconds.
2Q 01:58

P.J. Tucker with double-double and Heat reach 50 points.
2Q 02:34

Tyler Herro with the layup for Miami.
2Q 04:08

Tyrese Maxey running out the play clock and makes the double.
2Q 05:15

And from a deficit of 16, now it is only 10 for the visitors thanks to Shake Milton's double-double.
2Q 07:27

Tyrese Maxey with the triple and Miami burns a timeout.
2Q 07:48

Recovery and quick offensive deployment for Tobias Harris' three-pointer.
2Q 09:36

Paul Millsap with a double-double to begin to close the wide gap.
2Q 10:45

Max Strus is left alone and takes advantage of it to get the shot and the three points.
2Q 11:17

Tyler Herro scored the first points of the second quarter with a free throw.
End of first quarter

76ers 14-22 Heat.
1Q 00:14

Danny Green with the three-pointer in the final seconds of the half.
1Q 02:38

Joel Embiid with the layup to close the gap.
1Q 03:34

Butler with the assist and Bam Adebayo with the double-double.
1Q 05:48

Joel Embiid scores both free throws.
1Q 07:41

Duncan Robinson's bomb to make the triple.
1Q 08:29

Gabe Vincent with the first double for the home side.
1Q 10:20

Jimmy Butler notches second straight double-double for Miami.
1Q 11:37

NBA game between 76ers and Heat begins.
1Q 12:00

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the 76ers-Heat NBA game.
Fine-tuning details

The Sixers are finishing their warm-up phase and will declare themselves ready to face top-ranked Miami:
Heat Starting Lineup

This is the Miami lineup that will start in the first quarter:
76ers Starting Lineup

These are the five players who will take the field for Philadelphia:
Heat: injury report

Miami will have many casualties for this game, some are still listed as probable:

Kyle Lowry, BA

P.J. Tucker, AP

Markieff Morris, AP

Caleb Martin, SF

Max Strus, E

76ers: injury report

Philadelphia will have a nearly full team for this game, with the exception of one of its stars:

James Harden, E

7:29 PM23 days ago

Penultimate game

With only a few games left in the regular season, this will be the penultimate game between these two franchises and the last one will take place on March 21 at the Sixers' home.
How are the Heat coming along?

Meanwhile, the Heat lead the conference with a two-game advantage over the Sixers and are coming off a 113-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday.
7:19 PM23 days ago

How are the 76ers coming along?

Philadelphia comes in as the Eastern Conference's hottest team with five straight wins, including a pair both at home and away against the New York Knicks.
Start

In the quest for the top of the conference, the NBA put on an authentic matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game on March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 10:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 2:05 AM

Mexico: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 10:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 10:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Last games

The Sixers hold a slight edge in their last five games, winning three games to losing two, although the most recent meeting in Philadelphia resulted in a heartbreaking loss.

Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 Miami Heat, 2022

Miami Heat 101-96 Philadelphia 76ers, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 94-106 Miami Heat, 2021

Miami Heat 108-125 Philadelphia 76ers, 2021

Miami Heat 134-137 Philadelphia 76ers, 2021 (overtime)

Key player Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo's performance this season has been the clear example that his talent and career are starting to take off, where he is having his best numbers both in minutes played per game and points scored, despite missing a few games this season due to injury.
Key player Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid in four of the last six games has scored at least 30 points and it seems that the duo along with Harden can bring good dividends to the Sixers, who aim to have a historic season and now, at least, reach the conference finals.
Last lineup Miami Heat

77 Omer Yurtseven, center; 31 Max Strus, center; 13 Bam Adebayo, power forward; 55 Duncan Robinson, shooting guard; 2 Gabe Vincent, point guard.
Last lineup Philadelphia 76ers

12 Tobias Harris, small forward; 22 Matisse Thybulle, small forward; 21 Joel Embiid, center; 1 James Harden, point guard; 0 Tyrese Maxey, point guard.
Miami Heat: Homecoming

Miami Heat will face a good opportunity to gain an advantage in the Eastern Conference because they will have seven straight games at home, so they will have a chance to rest and avoid traveling, something they could take advantage of to get back on track.
Philadelphia 76ers: to stay close to the leaders

The arrival of James Harden seems to have been great for the Philadelphia 76ers, where the team has been on a roll and is getting closer and closer to the leaders of the Bulls and Heat, which is why this game is extremely difficult to cut the lead.
The Kick-off

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat match will be played at the FTX Arena, in Miami, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
