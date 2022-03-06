Highlights: Lakers 110-117 Spurs in NBA 2021-2022
Summary!

Upcoming games

The San Antonio team will continue their journey when they host Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, while the Lakers will do the same when they visit the Rockets on Wednesday night.
Game is over

The game ends at the AT&T Center, victory for the Spurs.
4Q | 0:37

The Lakers down by 5, time out for LA. Those led by Frank Vogel to look for quick points to squeeze the Spurs.
Steal and 3 more!

Talen Horton-Tucker with the steal and the great finish to keep the Lakers alive:
4Q | 5:39

Talen Horton-Tucker's plug and triple. The difference returns to be 3 points. Time out Spurs.
4Q | 6:58

Spurs run 7-0 and go up by 9. Lakers time out.
What a play!

Carmelo Anthony with the great play to get away and score, taking the offensive leadership of the Lakers and getting closer to his rival:
4Q | 8:47

Dejounte Murray with the layup and we have time off the Lakers. 2 point lead for San Antonio.
4Q | 12:00

The last quarter starts.
End of the third

The third quarter ends, a 3-point lead for the Spurs.
Full Speed!

Malik Monk attacking the basket to put the Lakers within 1 point of a tie:
3Q | 6:20

After review, the fault is confirmed.
3Q | 6:21

Frank Vogel requests a review of Malik Monk's foul on Doug McDermott with the possibility of 3 free throws.
3Q | 7:36

Great comeback for the Lakers who tied the game after the double and foul on Dwight Howard.
Steal and points!

Dejounte Murray with the steal and two-handed dunk as the Spurs will split by double figures:
3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins.
Halftime

After the Spurs' double-digit lead, the Lakers go into halftime down 6.
2Q | 3:27

San Antonio's defensive errors continue and the Lakers cut the difference to 7 points. Time out Spurs.
2Q | 5:25

Several losses of the Spurs and Popovich stops the game to make adjustments and avoid going down on the scoreboard.
Great definition!

Great bucket by Zach Collins to add two more points for the Spurs:
2Q | 9:17

Dejounte Murray gets the steal and the basket, the Spurs go 12 away and force another timeout on the Lakers.
2Q | 12:00

The second quarter begins.
Bye to the 1st

The first quarter ends with an advantage of 9 for the Spurs.
1Q | 5:03

Austin Reaves with the float and puts the game at 1 point difference. Time out Spurs.
1Q | 7:33

Dejounte Murray with the double and time out for the Lakers. Advantage of 3 for the Spurs.
1Q | 9:26

Fierce start from the Spurs looking to get away quickly on the scoreboard, but the Lakers won't let them.
1Q | 12:00

Jakob Poeltl wins the initial jump and the game begins.
Spurs starting 5!

With the same 5 as the last game, this is how the Spurs come out:
Last minute news!

Pre-game protocols begin. The Lakers announced that LeBron James will be absent for today's duel due to physical discomfort, on the part of him, Talen Horton-Tucker if he will be available for today's game.
About to start

We are minutes away from the start of the game and the previous protocols.
Lakers starting 5!

With Dwight Howard back, replacing Stanley Johnson, this is how the Lakers come out:
Important Game

This duel is of great importance for both teams, since the victory can be useful to continue fighting for a place in the Play-In. The Spurs are down 4 straight and a win tonight would put them within 2 wins of the Pelicans for a playoff spot. For their part, the Lakers seek to keep their distance to ensure their place in the Play-In.
Last lineups

In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell.
Lakers: Stanley Johnson, LeBron James, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers arrive!

The Lakers are already at the AT&T Center facilities for tonight's duel:
Injury Report

The casualties for this match are as follows:
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker (Doubt), LeBron James (Doubt), Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn.
Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop, Loonie Walker IV and Devin Vassell.
Last result!

This will be the last duel of the series, being a duel of the same Conference, it becomes of vital importance in the face of the end of the season and in the fight for Play-In tickets. The victory for both teams is important to climb positions for the postseason and close the regular season in a decent way. The last result between both teams was a victory for the Spurs by a score of 138-110, although the series was won by the Lakers 2-1.
Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
Here we go!

We're just under an hour before the Kings-Bulls game kicks off at the United Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs, as well as the latest information from the AT&T Center. Don't miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be streamed through the NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Dejounte Murray, a must see player!

The Spurs guard is leading the team and is already the top scorer and assists player with an average of 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. Murray has managed to establish himself as an important piece of the team and this has led to him being considered for the All-Star Game, albeit as a substitute. However, since the loss of Derrick White, the team has had a hard time regaining its level and has dropped positions in the table, which is making it difficult for them to go to the Play-In. Dejounte he will have to work more with Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl.
Photo: Spurs
Photo: Spurs
How does the Spurs get here?

The Spurs arrive at a time of important generational change and looking for new figures from the hand of Greg Popovich, the team is in twelfth place in the Western Conference with 24 wins and 40 losses. The San Antonio team comes after an easy victory over the Detroit Pistons by a score of 144-109. The Spurs are constantly growing with players like Keldon Johnson, Olympic medalist, Derrick White, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl, players who little by little little they have begun to stand out and seek to become the next figures of the Spurs.
LeBron James, a must see player!

The Lakers star is going through a great moment as the team's leading scorer with an average of 29.4 points per game, in addition to 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The figure of Los Angeles continues to demonstrate his high level at 36 years old, despite missing some games due to injury and others due to Covid protocols. The forward is a fundamental piece for the team, if LeBron is good, the Lakers are better, his contribution is essential for positive results to happen and makes Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook give their best. The Lakers continue with postseason aspirations because LeBron has had excellent games to get the result.
Photo: Lakers
Photo: Lakers
How does the Lakers arrive?

The Lakers arrive at this third duel between both teams with an important victory by a score of 124 to 116 against the Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles team continues without finding a better rhythm and it seems that the season is falling behind and we will not see much of this team. At the moment, the team has a record of 28 wins and 35 losses. Although we cannot speak of a debacle in the Lakers, without a doubt, these are not the results that were expected, we will see if the team can add another victory and achieve an upward slope before the end of the season so that they can be an uncomfortable rival. in postseason. The biggest problem facing the front office is Anthony Davis being injured and Russell Westbrook's problems with the coaching staff. At the moment, the team is in a Play-In position.
Where's the game?

The AT&T Center located in the city of San Antonio will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for a ticket to the Western Conference Play-In. The Lakers are placed ninth, while the Spurs are twelfth. This stadium has a capacity for 18,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the AT&T Center, at 7:30 p.m.
