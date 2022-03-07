Highlights and best moments: Utah Jazz 103-111 Mavericks in NBA 2021-22
11:57 PM21 days ago

11:56 PM21 days ago

End of the match!

The game ends at the American Airlines Center. Victory for Dallas Mavericks at home and revenge for the loss against the Jazz five games ago.
11:50 PM21 days ago

4 | 0:43

Three-pointer! Royce O'Neale scores for the Jazz, who reach 100 points.
11:49 PM21 days ago

4 | 0:59

What a dunk by Dorian Finney-Smith! Luka Doncic's pass and the difference is nine points.
11:47 PM21 days ago

4 | 1:00

Last minute of the game... It's seven points difference in favor of the Mavericks.
11:42 PM21 days ago

4 | 3:15

Three-pointer! Jordan Clarkson scores it for the Jazz, who are trying to tighten the game. Eight points away.
11:38 PM21 days ago

4 | 4:01

Mavericks surpass 100 points. Dwight Powell scores.
11:32 PM21 days ago

4 | 6:05

TRIPLE! Luka Doncic scores another one in the game.
11:30 PM21 days ago

4 | 6:39

Three-pointer! Spencer Dinwiddie scores for the Mavericks.
11:28 PM21 days ago

4 | 7:16

Donovan Mitchell scores! The Jazz have been recovering and already the distance between both teams is 10 points.
11:21 PM21 days ago

4 | 10:08

Rudy Gay scores a three-pointer in favor of the Jazz. 14 points of distance.
11:18 PM21 days ago

Last quarter begins

The last period of the match is underway.
11:16 PM21 days ago

End of third quarter

The third period ends. 17 points difference in favor of the Mavericks.
11:16 PM21 days ago

3 | 0:16

Rudy Gay's three-pointer! The Jazz shake it off before the end of the third period.
11:11 PM21 days ago

3 | 0:59

Luka Doncic's three-pointer! The Slovenian now has 29 points in the game.
11:04 PM21 days ago

3 | 3:45

LUKA DONCICI! He scores a triple for the Mavericks.
11:03 PM21 days ago

3 | 4:23

TRIPLE! Now it's Spencer Dinwiddie. The Mavericks continue to widen the gap.
11:01 PM21 days ago

3 | 5:36

TRIPLE! Luka Doncic scores for the Mavericks.
10:59 PM21 days ago

3 | 6:42

Three-pointer! Reggie Bullock scores it for the Mavericks.
10:56 PM21 days ago

3 | 7:00

The teams were more inaccurate at the start of the third period.
10:51 PM21 days ago

3 | 10:50

Three-pointer! Dorian Finney-Smith scores it for the Mavericks, who increase the lead to 13 points.
10:50 PM21 days ago

Third quarter begins

All ok between Doncic and O'Neale, the third period of the game begins.
10:35 PM21 days ago

Halftime

In the middle of an argument between Luka Doncic and Royce O'Neale, the second half ends. The Mavericks managed to recover and leave the lead at 11 points.
10:34 PM21 days ago

2 | 1:23

Triples! The teams bring out their best weapons. The seven-point difference is maintained.
10:33 PM21 days ago

2 | 2:07

Another three-pointer by Bogdanovic! Now it's seven points away.
10:32 PM21 days ago

2 | 2:57

Bogdanovic's three-pointer! The Jazz are trying to wake up.
10:26 PM21 days ago

2 | 3:41

Great finish by Finney Smith after a missed shot by Reggie Bullock that went back to the hoop.
10:24 PM21 days ago

2 | 4:21

Three-pointer by Finney-Smith! Now it's 15 points difference for the Mavericks.
10:23 PM21 days ago

2 | 5:36

Dinwiddie's three-pointer! The Mavericks take a 14-point lead.
10:17 PM21 days ago

2 | 6:56

Three-pointer by Maxi Kleber! The Mavericks are now 13 points ahead.
10:14 PM21 days ago

2 | 10:23

Three-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie! The Mavericks take a nine-point lead.
10:13 PM21 days ago

Second quarter begins

The second period gets underway.
10:08 PM21 days ago

End of the first quarter

The first half of the game ended with a six-point lead for the Mavericks.
10:05 PM21 days ago

1 | 2:08

Luka Doncic! The Slovenian appears again to stretch the lead to eight points.
10:03 PM21 days ago

1 | 3:00

The Mavericks have a six-point lead.
9:58 PM21 days ago

1 | 5:20

Bogdanovic's three-pointer! The Jazz get within three points of the tie.
9:52 PM21 days ago

1 | 7:08

Luka Doncic's three-pointer! The Slovenian's show begins. Eight points of advantage for the Mavericks.
9:51 PM21 days ago

1 | 8:41

Donovan Mitchell's three-pointer! The Jazz are getting closer.
9:50 PM21 days ago

1 | 9:20

Dorian Finney-Smith's triple. The Mavericks take advantage.
9:45 PM21 days ago

1 | 10:00

The Mavs started with two two-point baskets, but the Jazz would get closer with a three-pointer by Bogdanovic.
9:42 PM21 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks is underway.
9:31 PM21 days ago

Starting five - Dallas Mavericks

7- Dwight Powell

10- Dorian Finney-Smith

25- Reggie Bullock

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

77- Luka Doncic

9:25 PM21 days ago

Starting five - Utah Jazz

11- Mike Conley Jr.

23- Royce O'Neale

27- Rudy Gobert

44- Bojan Bogdanovic

45- Donovan Mitchell

9:20 PM21 days ago

Injury Report

Utah Jazz has no injuries for this game.

Jalen Brunson, Frank Ntilikina, Marquese Chriss, Theo Pinson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are the losses the Mavericks will have for this game.

9:10 PM21 days ago

This is how the players of both teams arrived

9:05 PM21 days ago

Last five games - Dallas Mavericks

March 5: 114-113 vs Kings (Won)

March 3: 121-113 vs Warriors (Won)

March 1: 104-109 vs Lakers (Won)

February 27: 101-107 vs Warriors (Won)

February 25: 114-109 vs Utah Jazz (Lost)

9:00 PM21 days ago

Last five games - Utah Jazz

March 6: 103-116 vs Thunder (Won)

March 4: 124-90 vs Pelicans (Lost)

March 2: 127-132 vs Rockets (Won)

February 27: 114-128 vs Suns (Won)

February 25: 114-109 vs Mavericks (Won)

8:55 PM21 days ago

Most Recent Game - Dallas Mavericks

8:50 PM21 days ago

Most Recent Game - Utah Jazz

8:45 PM21 days ago

Tune in here Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks live match, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
8:40 PM21 days ago

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks game will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:35 PM21 days ago

What time is the Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks of March 7th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM
Bolivia: 9:30 PM
Brasil: 10:30 PM
Chile: 10:30 PM
Colombia: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 8:30 PM
USA (ET): 8:30 PM en NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (March 8)
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Paraguay: 11:00 PM
Peru: 9:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 PM

8:30 PM21 days ago

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 23-year-old player is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 27.8 points per game, achieved in 48 games played, where he has an average of 35.6 minutes played per game.
8:25 PM21 days ago

Key player - Utah Jazz

In Utah Jazz the presence of Donovan Mitchell stands out. The 25-year-old player is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 25.9 points per game, achieved in 50 games played, where he has an average of 33.6 minutes played per game.
8:20 PM21 days ago

Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

7- Dwight Powell

10- Dorian Finney-Smith

13- Jalen Brunson

25- Reggie Bullock

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

8:15 PM21 days ago

Last starting five - Utah Jazz

3- Trent Forrest

23- Royce O'Neale

27- Rudy Gobert

44- Bojan Bogdanovic

45- Donovan Mitchell

8:10 PM21 days ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks come into this game with a big momentum boost, after beating one of the favorites (Warriors), to add their fourth win in a row and eighth in the last ten games. They currently rank fifth in the NBA's Western Conference with a .609 percentage, the result of 39 wins and 25 losses.

8:05 PM21 days ago

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have been showing a remarkable improvement in the season and that is reflected in their record in the last ten games, where they achieved eight victories, the most recent one in their visit to Oklahoma City Thunder. They currently rank fourth in the NBA's Western Conference with a .635 percentage, the result of 40 wins and 23 losses.

8:00 PM21 days ago

The game will be played at the American Airlines Center

The Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at the American Airlines Center, located in the Victoria Park neighborhood near downtown Dallas, Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 19,200 spectators.
7:55 PM21 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2021-22 match: Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
