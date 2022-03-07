Highlights: 76ers 121-106 Bulls in NBA
Photo: NBA

Key performances

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (43 pts, 14 rebounds), James Harden (16 pts, 14 assists), Tyrese Maxey (17 pts). From bench: Georges Niang (14 pts)

Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (23 pts, 11 rebounds, 8 assists), Zach LaVine (26 pts, 8 rebounds). From bench: Coby White (19 pts)

Team stats

76ers x Bulls

FG%: 48.8% x 44.8%

FTs: 27-34 x 20-26

Rebounds: 47 x 57

Assists: 29 x 22

Turnovers: 9 x 13

Fouls: 19 x 24

Game over

76ers 121 x 106 Bulls
Zach Lavine

Bulls player drives into inside the lane quickly and converts on the layup
Zach Lavine

Challenge

Sixers challenge foul called on Embiid on block over Lavine and it is successful
Time on the clock

Less than four minutes left
Slammed it

Embiid gets rid of two defenders and dunks hard
Timeout on the floor

8min43s to the end
Denied!

Derrick Jones Jr. blocks James Harden
End of the third quarter

76ers lead by 11
Team work

Good and quick passes exchanged by the Bulls end up with Derrick Jones Jr. converting on the layup
Out

Zach Lavine misses pass inside the lane and sends the ball away by the baseline
Already big night for Embiid

Sixers star already has 30 points in the game
Joel Embiid

Center feels pain on left elbow after play on offense's lane
Timeout

Chicago with early timeout in the quarter. Sixers ahead by ten.
Second half begins

Here we go into the third quarter
Key peformances so far

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (19 pts, 5 rebounds), James Harden (11 pts, 6 assists)

Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (15 pts, 6 rebounds)

Teams stats

76ers x Bulls

FG%: 48.6% x 44%

Rebounds: 22 x 30

Assists: 14 x 11

Fouls: 8 x 13

Halftime

Sixers 59 x 53 Bulls
Fast counter-attack

DeRozan with fast and long pass to Lavine that dunks freely in the lane
9:03 PM21 days ago

Timeout Bulls

Sixers with seven points ahead
Nice steals

Embiid takes the ball off DeRozan's hand with a slap and Danny Green gets it
Timeout on the floor

Phillie leads by six
3PTs

Sixers 6-10 x 3-8 Bulls
End of first quarter

Home team ahead by five
DeRozan and Embiid

Players already reach 11 points each
Timeout Chicago

3min14s left in the first quarter
Joel Embiid

Center with two '2 + 1' plays in a row
Turnover

James Harden misses pass to Tyrese Maxey, Ayo Dosunmu gets it and converts on offense on the layup
Timeout Philadelphia

Bulls ahead by 4
Illegal screen

Tristan Thompson with the foul and turnover
Ball goes up

The game begins
Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time.
Bulls starters

7:42 PM21 days ago

Sixers starting lineup

Good evening

At 7pm (ET), the game will start. Here we go into another night of NBA.
Latest games between 76ers vs Bulls

The two teams met three times in the season so far, all ending up with victories by Philadelphia.

One of the games was held at Sixers home and the other two in Chicago, including the last one, on February 6th. The scoreboard was 119 x 108.

Probable lineups of 76ers vs Bulls

Philadelphia: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid

Chicago: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis

Bulls report

Alex Caruso (wrist), Patrick Williams (wrist) and Lonzo Ball (knee) are ruled out for the game.

Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is questionable.

Sixers report

The home team has no reported players as out or questionable for tonight's game
The match will be played at theWells Fargo Center

The 76ers vs Bulls match will be played at the stadium Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, with a capacity of 19,500 people.

The home team has a 18-13 record there so far in the season, while Chicago is currently 15-15 on the road.

Teams last games

Sixers lost their last match in the league, against the Miami Heat (current leader of the East) on the road, on March 5th. The scoreboard was 82 to 99.

Bulls, meanwhile, come from a losing streak of four games in a row. The last one was against the Bucks, at home, on March 4th. Milwaukee won by 118 to 112.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: 76ers vs Bulls Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the current runner-ups in the East
Philadelphia 76ers (39-24) host the Chicago Bulls (39-25), that are two positions below in the same conference.

