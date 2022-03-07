Highlights: 76ers 121-106 Bulls in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Team stats
FG%: 48.8% x 44.8%
FTs: 27-34 x 20-26
Rebounds: 47 x 57
Assists: 29 x 22
Turnovers: 9 x 13
Fouls: 19 x 24
Game over
Zach Lavine
Challenge
Time on the clock
Slammed it
Timeout on the floor
Denied!
End of the third quarter
Team work
Out
Already big night for Embiid
Joel Embiid
Timeout
Second half begins
Key peformances so far
Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (15 pts, 6 rebounds)
Teams stats
FG%: 48.6% x 44%
Rebounds: 22 x 30
Assists: 14 x 11
Fouls: 8 x 13
Halftime
Fast counter-attack
Timeout Bulls
Nice steals
Timeout on the floor
3PTs
End of first quarter
DeRozan and Embiid
Timeout Chicago
Joel Embiid
Turnover
Timeout Philadelphia
Illegal screen
Ball goes up
Little delay
Bulls starters
Vooch is OUT for tonight's game vs. Philadelphia.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/vctFSKrgW7 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 7, 2022
Sixers starting lineup
tonight's starting five:
• @MatisseThybulle
• @Tobias31
• @JoelEmbiid
• @JHarden13
• @TyreseMaxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/5QfZRIAIQA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2022
Good evening
Tune in here 76ers vs Bulls Live Score
Latest games between 76ers vs Bulls
One of the games was held at Sixers home and the other two in Chicago, including the last one, on February 6th. The scoreboard was 119 x 108.
Probable lineups of 76ers vs Bulls
Chicago: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis
Bulls report
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is questionable.
Sixers report
The match will be played at theWells Fargo Center
The home team has a 18-13 record there so far in the season, while Chicago is currently 15-15 on the road.
Teams last games
Bulls, meanwhile, come from a losing streak of four games in a row. The last one was against the Bucks, at home, on March 4th. Milwaukee won by 118 to 112.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: 76ers vs Bulls Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the current runner-ups in the East,
Philadelphia 76ers (39-24) host the Chicago Bulls (39-25), that are two positions below in the same conference.
Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (23 pts, 11 rebounds, 8 assists), Zach LaVine (26 pts, 8 rebounds). From bench: Coby White (19 pts)