Highlights: Kings 115-131 Knicks in NBA

Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 48.8% x 51.1%
FTs: 26-36 x 19-23
Rebouns: 48 x 52
Assists: 23 x 19
Steals: 4 x 7
Blocks: 2 x 6
Turnovers: 11 x 8
Fouls: 16 x 31
Game over
Alley oop
Timeout on the floor
Time on the clock
Julius Randle
Timeout Kings
Domantas Sabonis
End of the 3rd period
Board overturned!
Knicks get close
Deep three
Turnover
Second half begins
Key performances so far
New York: RJ Barrett (15 pts, 6 rebounds), Julius Randle (13 pts). From bench: Immanuel Quickley (11 pts)
Teams stats
FG%: 50% x 36.5%
FTs: 17-21 x 6-9
Rebounds: 30 x 30
Assists: 13 x 4
Blocks: 1 x 3
Fouls: 8 x 16
Halftime
2 and 1
Timeout on the floor
Julius Randle
Timeout New York
Team work
FG%
End of the 1st period
Timeout on the floor
Harrison Barnes
Missed
Timeout Knicks
2 + 1
Ball goes up
Little delay
Kings starting five
Tonight's Starting Lineup
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @JustHolla7
👑 @hbarnes
👑 @TreyLyles
De'Aaron Fox, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Domantas Sabonis
Knicks starters
Same starting five out the gates tonight.
How to watch Kings - Knicks Live Stream?
What time is Kings-Knicks match for NBA?
Argentina: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass,
Brazil: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Canada: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
*Tuesday
Latest games between Kings vs Knicks
Probable lineups of Kings vs Knicks
New York: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson
Who will referee the game?
Referee: Mark Lindsay
Umpire: Ray Acosta
Knicks report
Kemba Walker was dismissed for the remainder of the season; he will probably be traded in the next off season.
Luka Samanic (heel), Quentin Grimes (kneecap), Obi Toppin (hamstring), Nerlens Noel (foot) and Taj Gibson (illness) are also not playing tonight.
Kings report
Jeremy Lamb (hip) is listed as questionable for the game.
The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center
The home team has a 15-18 record there so far in the season, while New York is currently 13-19 on the road.
Tonight for the NBA, the 13th and last in the East
Sacramento Kings (24-42) host the New York Knicks (26-38), currently in 12th in the Western Conference.
New York: Julius Randle (46 pts, 10 rebounds), RJ Barrett (29 pts, 8 rebounds, 6 assists). From bench: Immanuel Quickley (27 pts, 6 rebounds)