Highlights: Kings 115-131 Knicks in NBA
Key performances

Sacramento: De'Aaron Fox (24 pts, 6 rebounds, 7 assists), Domantas Sabonis (19 pts, 13 rebounds), Harrison Barnes (23 pts)

New York: Julius Randle (46 pts, 10 rebounds), RJ Barrett (29 pts, 8 rebounds, 6 assists). From bench: Immanuel Quickley (27 pts, 6 rebounds)

Teams stats

Kings x Knicks

FG%: 48.8% x 51.1%

FTs: 26-36 x 19-23

Rebouns: 48 x 52

Assists: 23 x 19

Steals: 4 x 7

Blocks: 2 x 6

Turnovers: 11 x 8

Fouls: 16 x 31

Game over

Kings 115 x 131 Kings
Alley oop

RJ Barrett dunks directly after high pass
Timeout on the floor

Knicks lead by 17
Time on the clock

Last four minutes
Julius Randle

New York's PF reaches 38 points
Timeout Kings

Knicks open more than ten ahead
Domantas Sabonis

Center loses the ball on offense and also commits a foul
End of the 3rd period

Knicks ahead by five
Board overturned!

Knicks take the lead, by four!!
Knicks get close

Kings lead gets cut down to six. Home team takes a timeout.
Deep three

Evan Fournier with 3PT shot almost from the logo
Turnover

De'Aaron Fox with bad pass, turns the bal over
Second half begins

3rd period in action
Key performances so far

Sacramento: Domantas Sabonis (13 pts, 10 rebounds), Harrison Barnes (13 pts), De'Aaron Fox (10 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 assists)

New York: RJ Barrett (15 pts, 6 rebounds), Julius Randle (13 pts). From bench: Immanuel Quickley (11 pts)

Teams stats

Kings x Knicks

FG%: 50% x 36.5%

FTs: 17-21 x 6-9

Rebounds: 30 x 30

Assists: 13 x 4

Blocks: 1 x 3

Fouls: 8 x 16

Halftime

Kings 63 x 48 Knicks
2 and 1

De'Aaron Fox with the 2 and 1 play
Timeout on the floor

03min18s until halftime
Julius Randle

Knicks player already reaches three fouls in the game
Timeout New York

Kings lead by 17
Team work

Great ball movement by the Kings ends up with Justin Holiday converting for three
12:17 AM21 days ago

FG%

Kings 48% x 33.3% Knicks
End of the 1st period

Kings with big lead of 16
Timeout on the floor

2min49s left in the first quarter
Harrison Barnes

Barnes hits for three from the right corner
Missed

Damian Jones misses from right below the basket
Timeout Knicks

Kings already ten ahead and NY takes an early timeout. Sabonis has nine points alone.
2 + 1

Domantas Sabonis with the two point conversion and also picking up the foul. FT is good.
Ball goes up

The game begins
Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time.
Kings starting five

Knicks starters

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. The last one of this night of NBA.
Tune in here Kings vs Knicks Live Score

The ball goes up at 10:30pm (ET) in Sacramento. Do not miss a detail of the match Kings - Knicks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Kings - Knicks Live Stream?

What time is Kings-Knicks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Kings vs Knicks on March 7th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass, 
Brazil: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass

Canada: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass

*Tuesday

 

Latest games between Kings vs Knicks

The two teams met only once up to now in the season. It was held on January 31st, in New York, and the home team won by 116 to 96.
Probable lineups of Kings vs Knicks

Sacramento: De'Aaron Fox, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Domantas Sabonis

New York: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson

Who will referee the game?

Crew Chief: Josh Tiven

Referee: Mark Lindsay

Umpire: Ray Acosta

Knicks report

The star Derrick Rose (ankle) was at the Knicks' morning shootaround last Friday, but he still hasn't been cleared for basketball activities.

Kemba Walker was dismissed for the remainder of the season; he will probably be traded in the next off season.

Luka Samanic (heel), Quentin Grimes (kneecap), Obi Toppin (hamstring), Nerlens Noel (foot) and Taj Gibson (illness) are also not playing tonight.

Kings report

Terence Davis (wrist) underwent surgery on early February and is out for another two months, at least.

Jeremy Lamb (hip) is listed as questionable for the game.

The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Kings vs Knicks match will be played at the stadium Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, with a capacity of 17,608 people.

The home team has a 15-18 record there so far in the season, while New York is currently 13-19 on the road.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA match: Kings vs Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the 13th and last in the East 
Sacramento Kings (24-42) host the New York Knicks (26-38), currently in 12th in the Western Conference.

