Houston Rockets: Developing Leaders

In the middle of this reconstruction era for the Houston Rockets, there are still multiple positives the organization can take away.

Developing young athletes into leaders is one of the greatest strengths from this era under Stephen Silas.

After eight consecutive trips to the playoffs, which included two Western Conference Finals runs, the team has shifted its goal.

Christian Wood

Center Christian Wood is a player who has embraced the leadership role and is ready to take the next step in his development.

Wood was signed-and-traded with a three-year, $41-million contract from the Pistons to the Houston Rockets last year. Since then, his maturity level as a player has increased and is growing into a leader for the Rockets.

This season, the 26 year-old is averaging 17 points per game while shooting 49% from the field with 10 rebounds.

CHRISTIAN WOOD SENDS IT TO OT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0wqtoT4KxV — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 3, 2022

Leadership

Wood's leadership shows off the court as well.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas revealed Wood rented an entire movie theater for his teammates to watch Batman.

During his pre-game press conference, Stephen Silas raved about Christian Wood's growth as a leader, stating that Wood rented out a movie theater so he and his teammates could watch the new Batman movie. — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) March 7, 2022

''Christian Wood is developing into that guy,'' he said. ''A couple nights ago he rented out a movie theatre so our guys could go see Batman. That’s growth from Christian to do that.”

''It’s a process,'' Silas added on Wood's development. ''The Christian wood that I coached in Charlotte was young and didn’t really have an attention detail.

He was just trying to make it. He found some success in Detroit more and as he’s found more success he has more of a responsibility.

It’s a work in progress he’s still in young and still developing but him doing things the right way is important. His success and his growth is part of the growth of our team.''

The Rockets missed the playoffs last year and are currently last in the Western Conference standings.