Best moments and Highlights: Suns 102-99 Magic in NBA
Image: VAVEL

11:06 PM20 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Suns win.

10:27 PM20 days ago

00:00 4Q

The game ends the score is 102-99
10:24 PM20 days ago

00:10 4Q

Cole Anthony makes the 2 free throws
10:20 PM20 days ago

1:51 4Q

Wendell Carter Jr. makes the 2 free throws
10:09 PM20 days ago

4:56 4Q

Magic time out
10:07 PM20 days ago

6:31 4Q

Jae Crowder triples from left
10:05 PM20 days ago

8:02 4Q

Landry Shamet triples from left
10:00 PM20 days ago

9:05 4Q

Landry Shamet makes a triple from the center
9:52 PM20 days ago

11:43 4Q

Gary Harris scores foul and counts.
9:52 PM20 days ago

11:26 4Q

Chuma Okeke makes the 2 free throws
9:50 PM20 days ago

00:00 3Q

The third quarter ends the score is 79-71.
9:49 PM20 days ago

00:03 3Q

JaVale McGee makes both free throws
9:48 PM20 days ago

2:03 3Q

Mikal Bridges makes the 2 free throws
9:47 PM20 days ago

3:30 3Q

Aaron Holiday makes both free throws
9:47 PM20 days ago

3:54 3Q

Aaron Holiday makes both free throws
9:46 PM20 days ago

4:49 3Q

Mikal Bridges makes a triple from the corner
9:26 PM20 days ago

7:29 3Q

Magic time out
9:26 PM20 days ago

7:37 3Q

Landry Shamet makes a triple from the center.
9:23 PM20 days ago

9:24 3Q

Cameron Payne misses 1 of 2 free throws
9:04 PM20 days ago

00:00 2Q

The first half ends the score is 53-43
9:03 PM20 days ago

00:29 2Q

Cameron Payne triples from right
9:00 PM20 days ago

2:57 2Q

Mikal Bridges makes the 2 free throws
8:57 PM20 days ago

3:21 2Q

Landry Shamet makes a triple from the right
8:56 PM20 days ago

4:46 2Q

Deandre Ayton scores sinking
8:42 PM20 days ago

10:42 2Q

Gary Harris triples from left
8:34 PM20 days ago

00:01 1Q

Terrence Ross makes all 3 free throws
8:32 PM20 days ago

3:41 1Q

Deandre Ayton scores foul and counts
8:24 PM20 days ago

4:45 1Q

Suns time out
8:23 PM20 days ago

4:45 1Q

Wendell Carter Jr. makes a triple from the center.
8:21 PM20 days ago

9:58 1Q

Mikal Bridges makes a triple from the corner
8:16 PM20 days ago

11:48 1Q

Deandre Ayton score alley oop
8:16 PM20 days ago

12:00 1Q

The game has started, enjoy it.
7:50 PM20 days ago

All set

Everything is ready in Orlando for the game between Magic and Suns.
7:44 PM20 days ago

Lineup Magic

This is the 5 starters for today vs Suns.
7:37 PM20 days ago

Lineup Suns

This is the 5 starters of Suns.
7:27 PM20 days ago

Injuries Magic

Orlando Magic has some injuries for today.
7:24 PM20 days ago

Injuries Suns

This is the injuries of Suns for the game of today.
7:21 PM20 days ago

The activity of today

Today there will be 6 games the highlight is GS Wariors vs Los Angeles Clippers
7:17 PM20 days ago

Offense attack

The Suns have 7 consecutive games scoring 100 or more points so it will be likely that they will do it today.
7:14 PM20 days ago

Series of the season

This will be the second meeting between the two as the series is led by the Suns 1-0 after winning 132-105.
7:13 PM20 days ago

Odd to win

The Suns come out as heavy favorites for today with a 59.9% chance of winning.
12:18 AM21 days ago

Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:13 AM21 days ago

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

If you want to watch the game Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:08 AM21 days ago

Last games between Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic

3 wins in the last 5 games looks such a favorable outlook for the Suns team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at the Amway Center they have been victories for the Orlando Magic who have not lost since 2019 in House.
12:03 AM21 days ago

Key player of Orlando Magic

Young point guard Cole Anthony will be the Magic's most important player, averaging 17.5 pts per game, 5.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had 19 pts, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape so that the Magic continue to improve their basketball.
Photo: Getty images// Julio Aguilar
Photo: Getty images// Julio Aguilar
11:58 PM21 days ago

Key player of Suns

Superstar and young shooting guard Devin Booker will be the player to charge the Suns offense averaging 25.6 pts per game in addition to 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists
In his most recent game, he had 30 pts, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, so he must stay in shape for the Suns to continue at the top of the NBA.
Photo: Getty images// Jesse Garrabant
Photo: Getty images// Jesse Garrabant
11:53 PM21 days ago

Orlando Magic

For its part, the Orlando Magic (14-49) arrives at this game in the last position of the classification with only 14 victories in 65 games, despite the fact that they arrive at a terrible moment of the season, since they have 3 victories in their last 5 games, in addition to that has 6 losses in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home Orlando Magic is not a solid team at home with only 7 wins in 30 games, in addition to registering 2 wins in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to win against the Suns.
11:48 PM21 days ago

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns (51-13) travel to the Orlando Magic at a great time of the season as they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to only 3 losses in their last 10 games.


On the road, the Phoenix Suns are the best visiting team in the NBA, they have only lost 6 of their 29 games, so solidity away from home is their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 4 away wins and only 2 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult for them to lose today.

11:43 PM21 days ago

The game will played at the Amway Center

The Amyay center is a sports center located in Orlando, Florida. This pavilion is the home of the Orlando Magic of the NBA and has a capacity for 18,500 people.

It had a cost of 480 million dollars and was inaugurated on October 1, 2010.

11:38 PM21 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
