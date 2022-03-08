Highlights and Best Moments: Celtics 115-101 Hornets in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the Celtics-Hornets NBA game.
End game

Celtics 115-101 Hornets.
4Q 02:15

Terry Rozier with the triple to make the slate more decorative.
4Q 04:40

Jayson Tatum's flash to make the triple.
4Q 05:26

LaMelo Ball with a double-double to cut the deficit to 16.
4Q 07:01

LaMelo Ball with the layup to try to start some reaction.
4Q 08:27

Jayson Tatum with three-pointer and Celtics surpass 100 points.
4Q 09:19

Jaylen Brown with a double-double to further increase the lead.
4Q 11:42

Robert Williams III layup for the first points of the second quarter.
End of third quarter

Celtics 87-78 Hornets.
3Q 00:13

Daniel Theis with both points from the free throw line.
3Q 01:57

Montrezl Harrell finds space and makes the dunk.
3Q 03:15

Marcus Smart with the layup to pull away three points.
3Q 05:12

Jaylen Brown with the three-pointer and the Celtics calm things down.
3Q 05:24

Miles Bridges with the layup for the home team to take advantage.
3Q 08:59

Miles Bridges scores both shots from the free throw line.
3Q 09:55

Robert Williams III with the old-fashioned triple with a double and the extra point.
3Q 11:44

Miles Bridges' triple scores the first points of the second half.
1Q 12:00

The second half begins between Hornets and Celtics.
Half time

Celtics 52-48 Hornets.
2Q 00:46

P.J. Washington with the triple in the final seconds of the game.
2Q 01:55

Marcus Smart with the layup to put the Celtics over 50 points.
2Q 03:57

Al Horford with the long-range shot for the triple.
2Q 05:23

Derrick White with the three-pointer and cuts the Celtics' streak of no minutes and no points.
2Q 06:43

From the free throw line, Isaiah Thomas makes both points.
2Q 08:08

Isaiah Thomas with a double-double to cut the deficit to six.
2Q 10:12

Al Horford with a double-double and the difference is already 13 points for the visitors.
2Q 11:56

Jayson Tatum with the dunk for the first points of the second half.
End of first quarter

Celtics 29-22 Hornets.
1Q 01:23

Jayson Tatum pops up with the layup to take a slim lead.
1Q 02:51

Grant Williams responds quickly and does the double.
1Q 03:18

Terry Rozier takes advantage of the offensive rebound and gets the basket.
1Q 05:42

P.J. Washington's bomb to get the triple.
1Q 07:21

Jayson Tatum, coming off a great game, makes the dunk and adds two more.
1Q 08:49

Robert Williams III with a double to tie the game at 10.
1Q 09:47

Brown with the assist and Al Horford with the double-double.
1Q 10:17

Offensive rebound and Marcus Smart scores both points.
1Q 11:25

Terry Rozier with the triple to open the game's slate.
1Q 12:00

The game between Celtics and Hornets begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the NBA game between the Hornets and Celtics.
Starting lineup Hornets

Charlotte will take the field with the following five players:
Celtics Starting Lineup

This is Boston's starting lineup for Wednesday:
The best

Jayson Tatum is his team's leading scorer, averaging 26.5 points on the season, and Miles Bridges is the Hornets' leading scorer with 19.9 points per game.
They have arrived

After a few days of rest, the Hornets have arrived at home with the mission of winning:
Hornets: injury report

Charlotte will have some important losses, among them:

Gordon Hayward, SF

James Bouknight, E

Jalen McDaniels, AP

Celtics: injury report

Boston will have a nearly full team for Wednesday with the exception of:

Aaron Nesmith, SF

How are the Hornets coming along?

Mientras que los Hornets llegan con un mal andar con cuatro victorias de los últimos 10 y vienen de perder 132-121 ante los Brooklyn Nets, por lo que son novenos de la conferencia.
How are the Celtics coming along?

Boston is one of the most successful teams, having won eight of its last 10 games, and is already fifth in the NBA Eastern Conference, where it is already five games behind leader Miami.
Great lineup

The NBA scheduled for this Wednesday the amount of eight games and the actions will start from Charlotte with our game:
Start

With two teams that are on the rise, such as the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets, NBA activity begins this Wednesday. We begin with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time for the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets game on March 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:05 AM

Mexico: 6:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Last games

The Celtics have taken the measure of the Hornets with four wins in their last five games, all of which have been in a row, including the most recent time they visited here, which came late last year.

Charlotte Hornets 107-113 Boston Celtics, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 111-122 Boston Celtics, 2022

Boston Celtics 140-129 Charlotte Hornets, 2021 (overtime)

Charlotte Hornets 111-120 Boston Celtics, 2021

Boston Celtics 104-125 Charlotte Hornets, 2021

Key player Charlotte Hornets

In three of the last five games Terry Rozier has shouldered the team to pull out some big-time wins, where he has scored at least 25 points after having a bit of a drop-off in play.
Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency
Key player Boston Celtics

What Jayson Tatum did last time out was simply amazing as he had a season-high 54 points, five rebounds and three assists in a game, while also hitting 16-of-30 shots from the field and 8-of-15 three-pointers.
Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency
Last lineup Charlotte Hornets

25 PJ Washington, small forward; 0 Miles Bridges, small forward; 24 Mason Plumlee, center; 3 Terry Rozier, point guard; 2 LaMelo Ball, point guard.
Last lineup Boston Celtics

0 Jayson Tatum, small forward; 42 Al Horford, small forward; 44 Robert Williams, center; 7 Jaylen Brown, point guard; 35 Marcus Smart, point guard.
Charlotte Hornets: Taking advantage of home court

It seems that the Charlotte Hornets may be slowly coming back and are in the Play-in zone, remembering that last week they got important wins against the San Antonio Spurs and the Cleveland Cavaliers; at home they have a 16-15 record.
Boston Celtics: keep climbing up the standings

The Boston Celtics have been on a winning streak in the last two months and have climbed to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, where they have three wins in a row and are coming off a 126-120 home win over the Brooklyn Nets; as visitors they have a record of 16 wins and 16 losses.
The Kick-off

The Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets match will be played at the Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
