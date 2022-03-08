Highlights and Best Moments: Trail Blazers 85-123 Jazz in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the NBA Trail Blazers and Jazz telecast.
End game

Tral Blazers 85-123 Jazz.
4Q 02:30

Trendon Watford with the triple and makes the slate more decorative.
4Q 05:10

With both teams already with substitutes, Jared Butler makes a three-pointer to increase the lead.
4Q 06:40

Eric Paschall takes advantage of the foul and makes both points from the free throw line.
4Q 07:49

Udoka Azubuike with a double and the difference is still 41 points.
4Q 08:49

Danuel House Jr. with the free throw and Jazz reaches 100 points.
4Q 10:56

CJ Elleby with the three-pointer for the first points of the final period.
End of third quarter

Trail Blazers 49-96 Jazz.
3Q 00:40

Trendon Watford with a double to increase the lead.
3Q 02:34

Trent Forrest with both shots from the free throw line.
3Q 03:01

Hassan Whiteside with a double-double to extend the lead.
3Q 04:05

Trent Forrest with a double to further increase the gap.
3Q 06:29

Bojan Bogdanovic with another three-pointer and the difference is now 41 in a real thrashing of the Jazz.
3Q 08:18

Another three-pointer by Bojan Bogdanovic, the second in a row.
3Q 08:52

Bojan Bogdanovic with a three-pointer to surpass 70 points.
3Q 11:47

Brandon Williams with a double-double and the first points of the second half.
3Q 12:00

The second half begins between Jazz and Trail Blazers.
Half time

Trail Blazers 35-63 Jazz.
2Q 01:37

Rudy Gobert with the dunk and the difference is now 28 points.
2Q 02:44

Mitchell with the assist and Rudy Gobert with the two points.
2Q 04:16

Donovan Mitchell finds space and makes the layup to contribute two more.
2Q 06:43

Donovan Mitchell hit a three-pointer to make it a 20-point game.
2Q 07:39

Jordan Clarkson with the layup to make up the difference of 17.
2Q 09:44

Ben McLemore with a double-double and the visitor's reaction begins.
2Q 11:48

Keon Johnson with a double-double and put up the first points of the second quarter.
End of first quarter

Trail Blazers 15-33 Jazz.
1Q 00:35

Mike Conley with a three-pointer and the difference is already almost 20 points in the first quarter.
1Q 01:46

Rudy Gobert is fouled, but makes only one of two penalty shots.
1Q 02:59

Rudy Gobert with the dunk after finding space on his way to the hoop.
1Q 03:28

Royce O'Neale with a double-double and the Jazz already surpassed 20 points.
1Q 05:34

Trent Forrest with Portland's second layup of the night.
1Q 06:59

Donovan Mitchell finds space and makes the layup.
1Q 07:34

Royce O'Neale with the first triple of the night.
1Q 09:05

The home team quickly answered with Bojan Bogdanovic.
1Q 09:23

After almost three minutes of action, Drew Eubanks with a double opens the board.
1Q 12:00

The game between Jazz and Trail Blazers begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the NBA game between Trail Blazers and Jazz.
Already warming up

The Trail Blazers are already on the field warming up and fine-tuning the final details prior to kickoff.
Why is Simons out?

Simmns will not play tonight because of patellar tendinopathy in his left knee.
The hosts arrived

Utah Jazz arrived a few moments ago at Vivint Arena to get back to winning ways.
Jazz: injury report

Good news for Quin Snyder's team, who will have a full roster for tonight's homecoming.
Trail Blazers: injury report

These are the Portland players who will not see action tonight:

Eric Bledsoe, E

Justise Winslow, AP

Anfernee Simons, E

The leaders

Simons is Portland's leading scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game, while Donovan Mitchell averages 25.7 points per game for the Jazz.
How does trail Blazers arrive?

While Portland has won only four of their last 10 and are in 11th place in the NBA's Eastern Conference, they are a game and a half behind the Pelicans.
How does Jazz arrive?

The Jazz are on a winning streak of seven of their last 10 games, although in their most recent away game they lost 111-103 to the Dallas Mavericks.
Start

The curtain closes on this intense Wednesday day in the NBA from Utah when the Jazz do the honors against the Trail Blazers. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game on March 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:05 AM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 11:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 12:05 AM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Chile: 11:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 10:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 10:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Spain: 4:05 AM

Mexico: 9:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 12:05 AM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Peru: 10:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 12:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Last games

The Jazz have the edge in the series as they have won four of the last five games, including their most recent home game in November of last year.

Utah Jazz 120-105 Portland Trail Blazers, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 107-129 Utah Jazz, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 105-98 Utah Jazz, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 103-122 Utah Jazz, 2021

Utah Jazz 120-100 Portland Trail Blazers, 2021

Key player Utah Jazz

After a long period of inactivity due to injury, Frenchman Rudy Gobert is back on the court, although he has struggled to get into a rhythm, he continues to have outstanding defensive performances.
Photo: NBA
Key player Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons has become a scoring machine with at least 30 points in 4 of the last eight games, however, he needs more collective support so that those goals can be reflected in victories.
Photo: NBA
Last lineup Utah Jazz

44 Nojan Bogdanovic, forward; 23 Royce O'Neale, forward; 27 Rudy Gobert, center; 45 Donovan Mitchell, point guard; 3 Trent Forrest, point guard.
Last lineup Portland Trail Blazers

16 C.J. Elleby, forward; 21 Keljin Blevins, forward; 24 Drew Eubanks, center; 1 Anfernee Simons, point guard; 6 Keon Johnson, point guard.
Utah Jazz: Getting back on track

Between injuries and injuries, the Utah Jazz were once in second place and have fallen to fourth, so they must take advantage of all their remaining home games to get the win and try to close the gap with both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors.
Portland Trail Blazers: Dreaming of the Play-in

Of the teams that are out at the moment, the Portland Trail Blazers are the ones that have the best hopes of qualifying, being just a couple of games behind the New Orleans Pelicans, however, they have to start getting wins wherever they can and, in their last away game, they will be looking to take the win home.
The Kick-off

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Utah, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
