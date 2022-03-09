Highlights: Knicks 107-77 Mavericks in NBA 2021-2022
Summary!

Upcoming games

The Dallas team will go their own way when they visit Houston on Friday afternoon, while the Knicks will do the same when they visit the Grizzlies on Friday night.
4Q | 4:51

Jason Kidd removes all his starters from the court, it will be a victory for the Knicks.
4Q | 6:51

Time out Mavs, the team was back down by 21 points and the coaching staff stopped the game to carry out one last strategy in search of victory.
And 1!

Immanuel Quickley with the double and the foul:
4Q | 12:00

The last quarter starts.
Bye to the 3rd

The third quarter ends with an 18-point advantage for the Knicks.
3Q | 2:52

Triple by Luka Doncic that cuts the difference to 14. Time out for New York.
3 more!

Luka Doncic's triple for Dallas to continue with options in the game:
3Q | 5:50

Luka Doncic is on fire and already has 24 points to keep the Mavs alive on the court.
3Q | 8:28

Good return from the Mavs, after halftime, the local team cut the difference to 16 points.
3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins.
Halftime

We go into the break with a lead of 27 for the Knicks.
From Deep!

Julius Randle with the 3-pointer to keep the Knicks ahead:
2Q | 4:44

The Knicks double the score to Dallas and force the coaching staff headed by Jason Kidd to request a time out.
Strong!

Luka Doncic leading the Mavs offense, good numbers for him but little help he is receiving from his teammates:
2Q | 7:30

Almost unanswered Mavs offense. The Knicks' 20-point lead and dominance in the paint is very important. Time out of New York to cool down the little good rhythm of Dallas.
What a shot!?

RJ Barrett with the almost impossible shot and two more for the Knicks who dominate the game:
2Q | 12:00

The second quarter starts.
End of the 1st

The first quarter ends at the American Airlines Center, a lead of 14 for the Knicks.
1Q | 2:47

New York's defense is containing the Mavs correctly, however, their offense is unable to clear up even more.
1Q | 6:26

Time out Dallas, the local offense fails to score points and the Knicks take a 9 lead on the scoreboard.
1Q | 8:55

Slow start for the Mavs, meanwhile the Knicks have started to break up and take a 5 lead.
1Q | 12:00

Mitchell Robinson wins the opening jump and the game begins.
About to start

We are minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols.
Mavs starting 5!

These are the 5 starting on the court for Dallas for tonight's game:
Knicks starting 5!

The Knicks confirm that Mitchell Robinson will be available for today's game and will start with the team:
Injury Report

The casualties for this match are as follows:
Mavs: Theo Pinson, Frank Ntikilikina, Marquese Chris and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (Duda), Kemba Walker, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel, Cam Reddish, Luka Samanic and Derrick Rose.
The Knicks arrive!

The Knicks are already at the American Airlines Center for tonight's game:
Lineups of the last game

In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Knicks: Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett.
Mavs: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dwight Powell, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney Smith.
Last duel!

This will be the second duel of the series between both teams, New York took the first and, although it is not a favorite, we will see if it is enough to get the victory. The latest result favors the Knicks by a score of 108 to 85, in a game that did not feature the figure of Dallas. Now, we'll see if the Mavs tie the series.
Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!

We're just under an hour before the Knicks-Mavs game kicks off at the American Airlines Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be streamed through the NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!

The Dallas base is leading the team in offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. The star of the Mavs is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with important possibilities of being considered for the all-star game. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dinwiddie, a new reinforcement of the squad, is the most important for the good moment of Dallas and its immediate future. The departure of Kristaps Porzingis came at the right time for both the player and the team, and the addition of Dinwiddie is working very well.
How does the Mavs get here?

The Dallas Mavericks are going through a great moment, they are going through a positive streak with 5 wins in a row against direct postseason rivals, which has allowed them to climb to fifth place. At the moment, the Mavs march with a record of 40 wins and 25 losses. The injuries of Luka Doncic, who has missed 20% of the games, have been the main reason why the team did not perform as expected. Now with his return, the team has placed itself in postseason positions and we'll see if it's enough for them to get in directly or go to the Play-In. With the arrival of Spencer Dinwiddie, the team has shown a better face and his connection with Doncic will be vital for their aspirations.
Julius Randle, a must see player!

The New York center is the team's absolute leader in all offensive areas with an average of 20.1 points, 10.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. The figure of the Knicks has connected very well with Kemba Walker but, without a doubt, he needs more help to show us the good level that the team showed us last season. However, this effect is more noticeable due to the results of the team, when Randle is good, the Knicks are also. The team has its postseason qualification at risk if these results hold, but they could be a big upset heading into the end of the regular season and get into the next round via Play-In.
How does the Knicks arrive?

The New York team comes after a victory against the Kings by a score of 131 to 115. The team has been using a Big Ball formation with many tall players and, also, they have been affected by contagions forcing the team has to make constant changes in its starting lineup. The Knicks arrive with a record of 27 wins and 38 losses, placing them in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. The team has found mixed results through the connection of Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, the season continues to be a bitter pill for the fans after the great result of last year, we will see if it is enough for the Knicks to get into the playoffs . With the announcement of Kemba's withdrawal, the team seems to have thrown in the towel in search of a place in the playoffs but the possibilities are still there.
Where's the game?

The American Airlines Center located in the city of Dallas will host this duel between two teams with opposite realities, while the Knicks are desperately looking for a place in the Play-In, the Mavericks are fighting to have their ticket to the playoffs secured. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the American Airlines Arena, at 8:30 p.m.
