Highlights: Atlanta Hawks 115-124 Milwaukee Bucks in NBA 2022

End of match
The game ends and it is victory for the champions at home, with a tremendous Giannis Antetokounmpo who had 43 points and 12 rebounds in the game.
02:00 of the last quarter
Last 2 minutes of the game and Giannis Antetokounmpo has 41 points, carrying all the responsibility for his team.
04:00 of the last quarter
6 points only in favor of the locals and that is why a timeout is called.
06:00 of the last quarter
Giannis Antetokounmpo also reaches the double-double with 38 points and 10 rebounds so far.
08:00 of the last quarter
10 points of advantage for the locals and time out for Atlanta that does not want to lose the game.
10:00 of the last quarter
Bucks pull away again and have a 7-point cushion
12:00 of the last quarter
The last 12 minutes of a game that has been fairly evenly matched so far, the Bucks continue to win.
End of third quarter
At the end of the third quarter, thanks to Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari, the Hawks put themselves in the fight for the victory.
02:00 of the third quarter
Last 2 minutes of the third quarter and Atlanta cut the deficit to less than 10 points.
04:00 of the third quarter
Trae Young improved significantly in the second half and already has 15 points and 7 assists
06:00 of the third quarter
Bobby Portis with a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds so far.
08:00 of the third quarter
Atlanta increased its scoring pace but still can't shake off a 10-point deficit
12:00 of the third quarter
The actions resume at the Fiserv Forum, the champion is taking the victory momentarily.
End of second quarter
Halftime in Milwaukee, the Bucks win it by 14 points with a great Giannis.
02:00 of the second quarter
Another nightmare 2 minutes for Atlanta, who after closing the gap only scored 2 points in this interval.
04:00 of the second quarter
The Hawks need Trae Young who has not had a good game as he has only 2 points.
06:00 of the second quarter
Danilo Gallinari has 10 points and is the best in this department for the visit.
08:00 of the second quarter
The Hawks manage to close the gap a bit but the Bucks respond immediately.
10:00 of the second quarter
Atlanta can't score in first 2 minutes as Bucks' lead increases
12:00 of the second quarter
The actions are resumed in Milwaukee with Giannis who is in an intractable plan, impressive the Greek.
End of first quarter
The first 12 minutes of the match have been in favor of the home team in their entirety.
02:00 of the first quarter
Giannis Antetokounmpo already has 14 points and 4 rebounds in the game, the best on the court.
04:00 of the first quarter
A 10-point lead in favor of the Bucks, who are starting to show the way to victory.
06:00 of the first quarter
Atlanta is having a lot of trouble on defense when trying to stop the giant from Greece
08:00 of the first quarter
Giannis starts to show his potential under the paint and adds points to his account and to his team's advantage
10:00 of the first quarter
The first moments of the game are favorable to the visiting team.
12:00 of the first quarter
Game begins in Milwaukee, Bucks host Atlanta Hawks
All set in Milwaukee
The teams are all set for tonight's game, where the Hawks visit the Bucks in a matchup of teams with very different realities.
The home team ready for the match
The champions are ready to welcome the Hawks at home.
Thanasty. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aNGrSemzNZ— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 10, 2022
Players out or doubtful for the game
For the Bucks, Hill, Lopez and Connaughton will not be available for the game, while Allen and Wigginton are doubtful.
Tonight's games
Charlotte vs Boston, Detroit vs Chicago, Miami vs Phoenix, Houston vs LA Lakers, Milwaukee vs Atlanta, Minnesota vs Oklahoma, New Orleans vs Orlando, Dallas vs NY Knicks, San Antonio vs toronto, Sacramento vs Denver, Utah vs Portland, LA Clippers vs Washington.
The venue for tonight's game.
Fiserv Forum opened in 2018 at a cost of $524 million for 17,500 spectators for basketball.
Top assists
Jrue Holiday dishes out 6.7 assists per game for the Bucks, while Young is the visitor's best with 9.4 per game.
The best in rebounds
Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' top rebounder with 11.5 rebounds per game, while the visitors count on Clint Capela to average 12.1.
Scoring leaders
Antetokounmpo is the best of the home team with 29.4 units per game, while Trae Young is Atlanta's best scorer with 27.8 points per game.
Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score in NBA 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks match in NBA 2022.
What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks of 9th March in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 09:00 AM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 AM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 08:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 08:00 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20:00 PM in NBA TV
Spain: 2:00 AM (10th March)
Mexico: 7:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 AM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 08:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 AM in NBA League Pass
Watch out for this Atlanta Hawks player
Trae Young is the best scorer of the Atlanta Hawks with 27.8 points per game and he is also the leader in the assists department with 9.4 per game.
Watch out for this Milwaukee Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leader in points for the Association's champion team with 29.4 units, as well as 11.5 rebounds per game.
The player from Greece is once again finding his best version and will be fundamental for his team to continue fighting for the two-time championship.
Last V of Atlanta Hawks
12 De´Andre Hunter, 20 John Collins, 15 Clint Capela, 13 Bogdan Bogdanovic, 11 Trae Young.
Last V of Milwaukee Bucks
9 Bobby Portis, 13 Jordan Nora, 22 Kris Middleton, 21 Jrue Holiday, 34 Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Repeat of last year's eastern conference finals
The 2021 NBA season had the same game in its Eastern Conference Finals, with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the series 4 games out of 7 by a 4-2 margin in what would be the preamble to their championship.
Hawks, with many problems
The runner-up of the Eastern Conference has not been able to play its best basketball in the campaign and the irregularity is the order of the day.
Atlanta has 2 more losses than wins and is in the last position to reach the Play in.
Bucks, getting back on track
After a difficult start to the season, the reigning Association champions are back to their best and are already in third place, just three and a half games behind the leaders Miami Heat.
Duel of contrasts in the Eastern Conference
The current champions, Milwaukee Bucks have a record of 40 wins and 25 losses, placing them in third place in the East.
On the other hand, Atlanta has a negative record with 31 wins and 33 losses, in tenth place in the conference.
