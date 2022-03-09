Highlights: Atlanta Hawks 115-124 Milwaukee Bucks in NBA 2022
Foto: VAVEL

11:57 PM19 days ago

Summary

11:18 PM19 days ago

Thank you for following Atlanta Hawks 115-124 Milwaukee Bucks.

11:17 PM19 days ago

End of match

The game ends and it is victory for the champions at home, with a tremendous Giannis Antetokounmpo who had 43 points and 12 rebounds in the game.
11:12 PM19 days ago

02:00 of the last quarter

Last 2 minutes of the game and Giannis Antetokounmpo has 41 points, carrying all the responsibility for his team.
11:05 PM19 days ago

04:00 of the last quarter

6 points only in favor of the locals and that is why a timeout is called.
11:01 PM19 days ago

06:00 of the last quarter

Giannis Antetokounmpo also reaches the double-double with 38 points and 10 rebounds so far.
10:53 PM19 days ago

08:00 of the last quarter

10 points of advantage for the locals and time out for Atlanta that does not want to lose the game.
10:50 PM19 days ago

10:00 of the last quarter

Bucks pull away again and have a 7-point cushion
10:47 PM19 days ago

12:00 of the last quarter

The last 12 minutes of a game that has been fairly evenly matched so far, the Bucks continue to win.
10:45 PM19 days ago

End of third quarter

At the end of the third quarter, thanks to Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari, the Hawks put themselves in the fight for the victory.
10:41 PM19 days ago

02:00 of the third quarter

Last 2 minutes of the third quarter and Atlanta cut the deficit to less than 10 points.
10:36 PM19 days ago

04:00 of the third quarter

Trae Young improved significantly in the second half and already has 15 points and 7 assists
10:31 PM19 days ago

06:00 of the third quarter

Bobby Portis with a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds so far.
10:25 PM19 days ago

08:00 of the third quarter

Atlanta increased its scoring pace but still can't shake off a 10-point deficit
10:22 PM19 days ago

12:00 of the third quarter

The actions resume at the Fiserv Forum, the champion is taking the victory momentarily.
10:02 PM19 days ago

End of second quarter

Halftime in Milwaukee, the Bucks win it by 14 points with a great Giannis.
9:58 PM19 days ago

02:00 of the second quarter

Another nightmare 2 minutes for Atlanta, who after closing the gap only scored 2 points in this interval.
9:56 PM19 days ago

04:00 of the second quarter

The Hawks need Trae Young who has not had a good game as he has only 2 points.
9:54 PM19 days ago

06:00 of the second quarter

Danilo Gallinari has 10 points and is the best in this department for the visit.
9:49 PM19 days ago

08:00 of the second quarter

The Hawks manage to close the gap a bit but the Bucks respond immediately.
9:44 PM19 days ago

10:00 of the second quarter

Atlanta can't score in first 2 minutes as Bucks' lead increases
9:41 PM19 days ago

12:00 of the second quarter

The actions are resumed in Milwaukee with Giannis who is in an intractable plan, impressive the Greek.
9:38 PM19 days ago

End of first quarter

The first 12 minutes of the match have been in favor of the home team in their entirety.
9:33 PM19 days ago

02:00 of the first quarter

Giannis Antetokounmpo already has 14 points and 4 rebounds in the game, the best on the court.
9:28 PM19 days ago

04:00 of the first quarter

A 10-point lead in favor of the Bucks, who are starting to show the way to victory.
9:23 PM19 days ago

06:00 of the first quarter

Atlanta is having a lot of trouble on defense when trying to stop the giant from Greece
9:17 PM19 days ago

08:00 of the first quarter

Giannis starts to show his potential under the paint and adds points to his account and to his team's advantage
9:13 PM19 days ago

10:00 of the first quarter

The first moments of the game are favorable to the visiting team.
9:10 PM19 days ago

12:00 of the first quarter

Game begins in Milwaukee, Bucks host Atlanta Hawks
8:45 PM19 days ago

All set in Milwaukee

The teams are all set for tonight's game, where the Hawks visit the Bucks in a matchup of teams with very different realities.
8:39 PM19 days ago

The home team ready for the match

The champions are ready to welcome the Hawks at home.
8:30 PM19 days ago

Players out or doubtful for the game

For the Bucks, Hill, Lopez and Connaughton will not be available for the game, while Allen and Wigginton are doubtful.
8:25 PM19 days ago

Tonight's games

Charlotte vs Boston, Detroit vs Chicago, Miami vs Phoenix, Houston vs LA Lakers, Milwaukee vs Atlanta, Minnesota vs Oklahoma, New Orleans vs Orlando, Dallas vs NY Knicks, San Antonio vs toronto, Sacramento vs Denver, Utah vs Portland, LA Clippers vs Washington.
8:20 PM19 days ago

The venue for tonight's game.

Fiserv Forum opened in 2018 at a cost of $524 million for 17,500 spectators for basketball.
8:14 PM19 days ago

Top assists

Jrue Holiday dishes out 6.7 assists per game for the Bucks, while Young is the visitor's best with 9.4 per game.
8:09 PM19 days ago

The best in rebounds

Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' top rebounder with 11.5 rebounds per game, while the visitors count on Clint Capela to average 12.1.
8:04 PM19 days ago

Scoring leaders

Antetokounmpo is the best of the home team with 29.4 units per game, while Trae Young is Atlanta's best scorer with 27.8 points per game.
7:59 PM19 days ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks match in NBA 2022.
7:54 PM19 days ago

7:49 PM19 days ago

Watch out for this Atlanta Hawks player

Trae Young is the best scorer of the Atlanta Hawks with 27.8 points per game and he is also the leader in the assists department with 9.4 per game. 
7:44 PM19 days ago

Watch out for this Milwaukee Bucks player

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leader in points for the Association's champion team with 29.4 units, as well as 11.5 rebounds per game.
The player from Greece is once again finding his best version and will be fundamental for his team to continue fighting for the two-time championship. 
7:39 PM19 days ago

Last V of Atlanta Hawks

12 De´Andre Hunter, 20 John Collins, 15 Clint Capela, 13 Bogdan Bogdanovic, 11 Trae Young.
7:34 PM19 days ago

Last V of Milwaukee Bucks

9 Bobby Portis, 13 Jordan Nora, 22 Kris Middleton, 21 Jrue Holiday, 34 Giannis Antetokounmpo.
7:29 PM19 days ago

Repeat of last year's eastern conference finals

The 2021 NBA season had the same game in its Eastern Conference Finals, with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the series 4 games out of 7 by a 4-2 margin in what would be the preamble to their championship.
7:24 PM19 days ago

Hawks, with many problems

The runner-up of the Eastern Conference has not been able to play its best basketball in the campaign and the irregularity is the order of the day.
Atlanta has 2 more losses than wins and is in the last position to reach the Play in.
7:19 PM19 days ago

Bucks, getting back on track

After a difficult start to the season, the reigning Association champions are back to their best and are already in third place, just three and a half games behind the leaders Miami Heat.
7:14 PM19 days ago

Duel of contrasts in the Eastern Conference

The current champions, Milwaukee Bucks have a record of 40 wins and 25 losses, placing them in third place in the East.
On the other hand, Atlanta has a negative record with 31 wins and 33 losses, in tenth place in the conference.
7:09 PM19 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks!

My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
