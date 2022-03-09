Resume and Highlights: Lakers 130-139 Rockets in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the NBA regular season game, tonight Rockets beat Lakers in a game that required overtime.
TE 00:00
Game ends in overtime with Rockets winning 139-130.
TE 25.7
Monk shoots and scores a triple.
TE 1:00
Green shoots and scores a triple.
TE 1:29
Martin scores for Rockets.
TE 4:17
Green shoots and scores a triple.
TE 5:00
Overtime begins.
4Q 00:00
At the end of the fourth period with a tie, we go to overtime.
4Q 01:09
Westbrook scores for Lakers.
4Q 02:22
Green hits a double free throw.
4Q 03:34
Westbrook scores for Lakers.
4Q 04:46
Monk scores for Lakers.
4Q 05:15
Martin shoots and scores three-pointer for Rockets.
4Q 05:49
James adds two for Lakers.
4Q 06:22
Green scores three-pointer for Rockets.
4Q 07:23
James hits a double free throw.
4Q 08:31
James shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 09:47
Sengun scores for Rockets.
4Q 11:14
Christopher shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 0.5
Augustin scores for Lakers.
3Q 01:17
Westbrook scores for Lakers.
3Q 01:24
Nwaba hits a double free throw.
3Q 02:09
Westbrook hits double free throw.
3Q 02:45
Sengun hits double for Rockets.
3Q 03:08
James scores for Lakers.
3Q 04:06
Sengun scores for Rockets.
3Q 04:38
Sengun scores double for Rockets.
3Q 06:00
Gordon scores for Rockets.
3Q 06:33
James assists Monk and scores for Lakers.
3Q 07:04
Reaves hits double free throw for Lakers.
3Q 07:41
Gordon scores for Rockets.
3Q 08:53
Westbrook scores for Lakers.
3Q 10:01
Monk adds for Lakers.
3Q 10:55
Green scores for Rockets.
3Q 11:12
Porter scores for Rockets.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
End of the first half.
2Q 1.3
Reaves shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 1:15
Sengun scores for Rockets.
2Q 1:59
Westbrook scores for Lakers.
2Q 3:18
Westbrook scores for Lakers.
2Q 4:00
Christopher adds two for Rockets.
2Q 4:39
Reaves shoots and scores three-pointer for Lakers.
2Q 6:45
Martin scores for Rockets.
2Q 7:15
Schroder gives Rockets the edge.
2Q 8:26
Christopher scores for Rockets.
2Q 9:55
Mathews shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 10:59
Christopher scores triple for Rockets.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 10.9
Westbrook hits double free throw.
1Q 30.1
Nwaba hits a free throw.
1Q 40.3
Anthony shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 1:39
Augustin shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 2:19
Mathews shoots and scores three-pointer for Lakers.
1Q 3:08
Schroder hits a double free throw.
1Q 3:37
Anthony scores for Lakers.
1Q 4:10
Martin scores for Rockets.
1Q 5:05
Green scores for Rockets.
1Q 5:49
Green anota para Rockets.
1Q 6:44
Gordon shoots and scores three-pointer for Rockets.
1Q 7:46
Monk anota triple para Lakers.
1Q 10:57
James scores double-double for Lakers.
1Q 11:48
Monk scores for Lakers.
1Q 12:00
Start the game
Both teams are already warming up on the field.
This is how the teams are preparing minutes before kickoff:
Rockets vs. Lakers pic.twitter.com/vAd9prKxL7— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 10, 2022
Rockets' losses
In addition to Wood, several other Rockets are questionable to play: Dennis Schroder (ankle); Jae'Sean Tate (ankle); and Garrison Mathews (ankle). One of the Rockets who has played better of late is No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green.
Lakers starting 5
This is how the visiting team comes out:
James, Westbrook, Monk, Johnson y Reaves.
Rockets are already at home
This was the arrival of the local team:
name a drippier group of guys. we’ll wait. @MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/VMG0NxOnmB— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 9, 2022
This was the arrival of LeBron and the Lakers:
Here’s looking at you. pic.twitter.com/M4TPViMJhM— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 9, 2022
Rockets seek not to be the worst
The young Rockets have struggled throughout the season, and are currently tied with Detroit for the fewest wins in the NBA with 16. They managed to snap a 12-game losing streak with an upset win over Memphis on Sunday before getting off to a good start on the second night against Miami.
Two of the best players have history in common
Austin Reaves and Malik Monk, have something in common: they are both from Arkansas, where they played against each other as freshmen in the high school state championship game.
LeBron in question
LeBron is officially listed as questionable after missing Monday's loss at San Antonio due to knee soreness. He last played, scoring 56 points against Golden State on Saturday night, leading the Lakers to a much-needed win.
We continue
Thanks for following along on the Lakers-Rockets game, today's matchup will be a big test for the Lakers in their Playoff aspirations, so stick around for highlights from both teams.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets live, as well as the latest information from the Toyota Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Toyota Center
In 2002 the Houston teams demanded a new venue from the state, as a result the Toyota Center was created with capacity for 18,300 seats, the venue was winner of the Allen award for citizen improvement in 2003, in addition to being the home of the Houston Rockets in the NBA, the Houston Aeros of the AHL also play their home games at the venue.
Watch out for this Rockets player
Christian Wood, young NBA star, despite the fact that his team is in last place in the conference, Wood is one of those players who will not be beaten, the Rockets center averages: 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, the experienced NBA multi-champion, in his arrival to the Lakers gave the fans the hope of being champions again and indeed they were, for this season the team is not going through a great moment, however the King continues to be fundamental for the team being a leader in several areas such as: 29 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.
Los Angeles Lakers Main Lineup
James, Westbrook, Davis, Tucker, Anthony.
Houston Rockets Main Lineup
Christian Wood, Jale Green, Kevin porter Jr, Eric Gordon, Jae´Sean Tate.
Face to face
The Lakers and Rockets will close the series, which was dominated by the Lakers, although the results were not so close, the Los Angeles Rockets will look to sweep the Houston team and add another victory.
Los Angeles Lakers
While the Angelino team has not been able to get a good winning streak, the team led by Frank Vogel has one of the best squads in the NBA, names like Davis, Westbrook, Anthony, Howard and James, the expectation with this team was high at the beginning of the season, however the results have not been good and the criticism has not been long in coming, one of the most pointed players for the bad moment of the Lakers is Westbrook, who even in the trade period was mentioned as one of the players who would leave the institution, currently ranked ninth in the NBA's Western Conference with a 28-36 record, the Los Angeles team can still make up for their inconsistent season and need to put their cards on the table right now to present themselves as a team on fire in the postseason, having among their players the superstar, Lebron James the road will always be easier, however, the Angelino team surprises in the outcome either for better or worse and their Playoff spot is still on the line as they have not shown superiority in any aspect, their season is still on the line and they urgently need a win.
Houston Rockets
A team in constant movement or as the motto of the city of Los Angeles a city in movement, the Rockets team was founded in San Diego but the popularity of the Lakers was so great that the team was sold and moved to the city of Houston, the arrival of the rockets to the new city had very good coincidences since there was the NASA control center, also the baseball team the Houston Astros, the city gave them a new start in the NBA, historically the team has had in its ranks very good players, The 1994 and 1995 seasons have been the only years in which the Houston team could lift the NBA title, the arrival of James Harden to the Rockets put the team on the map and after several seasons the 2021 season their great star would no longer be with them, this season the Rockets have a negative season with 16-49, Rockets just lost to the Heat who is the leader of the Eastern Conference.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lakers vs Rockets game, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The game will take place at the Toyota Center at 8:00 pm ET.