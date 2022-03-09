Highlights: Clippers 115-109 Wizards in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Game over
Clippers ahead
Clippers take a timeout
Misses in sequence
Timeout on the floor
Terance Mann
Rebounds
End of 3rd quarter
Alley-oop
Dribbled and scored
Timeout Clippers
Ruff foul
Second half begins
Halftime
Reggie Jackson
Wizards timeout
Rui Hachimura
Out of bounds
Early timeout
End of 1st quarter
Lose ball
Timeout LA again
1 of 2
Timeout Clippers
From the corner
Air ball
Ball goes up
Little delay
Clippers starters
.@Verizon Starting 5️⃣ vs. Wizards
1️⃣ » @Reggie_Jackson
2️⃣ » @coffeyshop_
3️⃣ » @nicolas88batum
4️⃣ » @MookMorris2
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/xCf6yNIxKH — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 10, 2022
Wizards starters
STARTING 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/NAXwCPR7YZ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 10, 2022
Good evening
Latest games between Clippers vs Wizards
Probable lineups of Clippers vs Wizards
Washington: Raul Neto*, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis
*questionable
Wizards report
Vernon Carey Jr. (hip) is also not playing tonight.
Raul Neto (ankle) is questionable.
Clippers report
Kawhi is probably out for the season, as well as Jay Scrubb (toe); in this case, it is confirmed.
Jason Preston, Norman Powell and Robert Covington are also unavailable indefinitely.
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena
The home team has a 19-14 record there so far in the season, while Washington is currently 12-17 on the road.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Clippers vs Wizards Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the 8th in the West Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) host the Washington Wizards (29-34), currently in 11th in the Western Conference.