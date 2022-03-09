Highlights: Clippers 115-109 Wizards in NBA
Photo: NBA

1:54 AM19 days ago

Game over

Clippers win tight game at the end. Reggie Jackson scores 31 points and Marcus Morris Sr., 27.
1:49 AM19 days ago

Clippers ahead

Batum hits for three. LA leads by two. Timeout Wizards with 31 seconds left
1:43 AM19 days ago

Clippers take a timeout

Wizards lead by three with one minute left
1:39 AM19 days ago

Misses in sequence

Teams deliver possessions in a row with more than one missed attempt in each one
1:32 AM19 days ago

Timeout on the floor

5min30s to the end
1:27 AM19 days ago

Terance Mann

Clippers guard-forward hits for three by the left corner
1:24 AM19 days ago

Rebounds

Clippers 36 x 36 Wizards
1:16 AM19 days ago

End of 3rd quarter

Wizards ahead by two
1:10 AM19 days ago

Alley-oop

Ish Smith passes high and Daniel Gafford dunks for the Wizards
1:02 AM19 days ago

Dribbled and scored

Reggie Jackson passes by a defender and then converts for three
12:57 AM19 days ago

Timeout Clippers

Wizards take the lead and open eight
12:56 AM19 days ago

Ruff foul

Kuzma advances fat by the middle and shocks against Zubac. Defensive foul is called
12:51 AM19 days ago

Second half begins

3rd quarter in action
12:35 AM19 days ago

Halftime

Clippers 57 x 55 Wizards
12:29 AM19 days ago

Reggie Jackson

Jackson with two points on the jumper half distance shot, against good defense
12:24 AM19 days ago

Wizards timeout

Clippers ahead now, by one
12:21 AM19 days ago

Rui Hachimura

Wizards' bench player already has 11 points in the game, being the leading scorer alongside Marcus Morris Sr. from Clippers
12:14 AM19 days ago

Out of bounds

Clippers lose control of the ball and it goes out by the sideline
12:10 AM19 days ago

Early timeout

Clippers with early timeout on the quarter. Wizards start well in the period and extend lead to six
12:05 AM19 days ago

End of 1st quarter

Clippers lead by one
12:04 AM19 days ago

Lose ball

Avdija loses control of the ball in an attempt of pass to the perimeter, it gets deviated by the defense and goes out by the sideline
11:58 PM19 days ago

Timeout LA again

Wizards ahead now, by one
11:56 PM19 days ago

1 of 2

Raul Neto converts 1 from 2 from the line
11:50 PM19 days ago

Timeout Clippers

Home team ahead by two
11:49 PM19 days ago

From the corner

Corey Kispert 3 pointer from the right corner
11:44 PM19 days ago

Air ball

Nicolas Batum tries for three and misses the rim
11:41 PM19 days ago

Ball goes up

The game begins
11:34 PM19 days ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time.
11:23 PM19 days ago

Clippers starters

11:12 PM19 days ago

Wizards starters

10:48 PM19 days ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game, the last one on this night of NBA. Stay tuned.
12:56 PM20 days ago

Tune in here Clippers vs Wizards Live Score

The ball goes up at 10:30pm (ET) in Los Angeles. Do not miss a detail of the match Clippers - Wizards live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:51 PM20 days ago

How to watch Clippers - Wizards Live Stream?

If you want to directly stream the game, your option is: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:46 PM20 days ago

What time is Clippers-Wizards match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Clippers vs Wizards on March 9th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass, 
Brazil: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass

Canada: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM* in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass

*Thursday

12:41 PM20 days ago

Latest games between Clippers vs Wizards

The two teams met only once in this season before tonight. The game was held in Washington, on January 25th, and the visitors won by a tight board of 116 x 115.
12:36 PM20 days ago

Probable lineups of Clippers vs Wizards

Los Angeles: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac

Washington: Raul Neto*, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis

*questionable

12:31 PM20 days ago

Wizards report

Bradley Beal is not expected to return this season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist in February.

Vernon Carey Jr. (hip) is also not playing tonight.

Raul Neto (ankle) is questionable.

12:26 PM20 days ago

Clippers report

The team remains without its two biggest stars, with no timetable to return: Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (elbow).

Kawhi is probably out for the season, as well as Jay Scrubb (toe); in this case, it is confirmed.

Jason Preston, Norman Powell and Robert Covington are also unavailable indefinitely.

 

12:21 PM20 days ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Clippers vs Wizards match will be played at the stadium Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, with a capacity of 20,000 people. 

The home team has a 19-14 record there so far in the season, while Washington is currently 12-17 on the road.

12:16 PM20 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Clippers vs Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the 8th in the West Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) host the Washington Wizards (29-34), currently in 11th in the Western Conference.

