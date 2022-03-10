Highlights and best moments: Warriors 113-102 Nuggets in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
GAME OVER
Warriors 113-102 Nuggets.
4Q 0:35
Denver's defensive breakdown and Morris with the three-pointer and a five-point lead in the final seconds.
4Q 1:00
Kuminga assist and Curry with the two points to win by just a double-double.
4Q 3:00
Both teams have not given up and have already reached 100 points. A great closing of the game is coming.
4Q 5:36
THE GAME IS TIED! Morris makes a double-double basket to tie the game at 98 points.
20,000 points
Curry reaches 20,000 points in his career
Stephen Curry llega a los 20 mil puntos 🏀 en su carrera con su sello... un triple. 🎯
— NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) March 11, 2022
4Q 11:05
Curry's three-pointer to open the final quarter.
4Q 12:00
The last quarter begins
The third quarter ends
Warriors 88-84 Nuggets
3Q 1:00
The Warriors tie it thanks to a basket by Klay Thompson.
3Q 2:00
Last two minutes of the third quarter, the Warriors are within three points and want to tie it.
CURRY!
Stephen scores and the Warriors are still in the hunt for the tie.
🤯🤯🤯 there's only one stephen curry.
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CH7GZ367Qx
3Q 7:36
Nikola Jokic is still on fire and scores from the free throw to extend the lead.
3Q 10:00
The Nuggets continue to be unstoppable and maintain a 10-point lead.
3Q 12:00
The third quarter starts!
HALFTIME!
Warriors 51-60 Nuggets.
2Q 2:00
Last two minutes and the Warriors close the gap to five points.
2Q 6:13
REED! Denver takes advantage of its inertia and continues with the three-pointers, now at the hands of Reed. 12-point lead.
Great assist
And excellent basket by Denver
Gettin' Bizzy on @NBAonTNT
2Q 7:26
And already the Nuggets come back thanks to a triple by Jokic. They win it 39-35.
2Q 10:00
First minutes of the second quarter and the Warriors are not giving up the lead.
2Q 12:00
The second quarter begins.
The first quarter ends!
Warriors 30-29 Nuggets.
1Q 2:00
Last two minutes and the Nuggets are already within three points.
1Q 5:27
Curry again with the three-pointer and Warriors already with the 7-point lead.
1Q 8:34
ANOTHER TRIPLE! Curry scores from the three-point line and they already accumulate 10 points.
1Q 10:02
Denver quickly responds with another three-pointer by Jokic.
1Q 11:06
First three-pointer of the game by Warriors.
1Q 12:00
The match starts!
This is what the stadium looks like
Everything is ready at the Ball Arena for the match that is about to begin.
Great detail!
Last Monday, a little Warriors fan didn't get to meet Stephen Curry and was left in tears, but today Stephen Curry surprised her before the game.
El lunes esta pequeña aficionada no pudo conocer a Stephen Curry ☹️ y se decepcionó.

Hoy, Stephen la sorprendió antes del partido. 🤩

¡ÍDOLO! 🙌
Hoy, Stephen la sorprendió antes del partido. 🤩
¡ÍDOLO! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/T8qE6zmSGJ
Starting five Nuggets
Morris, Rivers, Jokic, Gordon, Green.
Starting five Warriors
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Moody, Looney.
Warm up!
Both teams are already on the court of the Ball Arena doing warm-up exercises prior to the game that is just minutes away from starting.
Next match
In the next game, the Warriors will have a tough visit from the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Nuggets will host the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena.
Absences Warriors
For this game, Golden State will not have any absences, so they will have a full roster to play this game.
Absences Nuggets
Zeke Nnaji and Will Barton are out for injury. Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Jeff Green are all available after recovering.
Data
In the last Warriors-Nuggets game, Moses Moody became the youngest player in Golden State history to reach 30 points in a game at the age of 19. A great night for the young player from San Francisco.
The arrival
Both the Warriors and Nuggets have just arrived at Ball Arena for Thursday night's game.
Last meetings
In the last five games between the Nuggets and Warriors, the Nuggets have dominated with four games won to just one Golden State victory. The Warriors' last win was in October 2021 by a score of 118-116.
The stadium
The Ball Arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, is a sports venue located in the city of Denver, Colorado, United States. This venue has a capacity for 19 thousand spectators and hosts the home games of the Denver Nuggets. Today will be the venue for the game between Warriors and Nuggets.
We begin!
We are less than an hour away from the start of the game between Warriors and Nuggets at the Ball Arena, home of the Denver team. The Nuggets want to take advantage of their winning streak and do it at home, while the Warriors want to stay at the top of the Western Conference. Who will get the win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Key player Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic | Nuggets star Serbian Nikola Jokic's current season has been acceptable and has kept him in sixth place with a positive record of 38-26. Jokic is one of the most outstanding players in the NBA and led the Nuggets to victory in the most recent game, where he accumulated 38 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists.
Key player Golden State
Stephen Curry | After his hand injury, Curry is slowly getting back to his best, although he is still not the Curry we know. The NBA's leader in three-pointers made a good duo with Poole in the last game where he accumulated 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
Last lineup Denver Nuggets
Morris, Rivers, Jokic, Gordon, Reed.
Last lineup Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson.
How do the Denver Nuggets arrive?
The Denver Nuggets, led by Michael Malone, have been able to find consistency this season and want to take advantage of the good streak they are having since in the last 10 games they have played, they have only one loss against the Oklahoma Thunder. The Nuggets accumulated their 40th win of the season after a close game against the Kings where they won by a difference of 6 points (106-100).
How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?
The Warriors, led by Steve Kerr, are overwhelming favorites to enter the playoffs and reach the conference finals, and their numbers this season back them up. However, they have had recent defeats that dropped them from second place. The San Francisco Warriors won their 44th victory after a thrilling game where Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry shined and won 112-97 over the Clippers. The Golden State Warriors are in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 44 wins and 22 losses.
Kick-off time
The Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets match will be played at the Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado. The kick-off is scheduled at 10 pm ET.
Regular Season
We continue with the NBA regular season. Tonight, Thursday of the 2021-2022 NBA season continues, ending with a very attractive game, between two teams that want to access the playoffs. On one side are the Golden State Warriors who are in third place in the Western Conference, while their opponent tonight, Denver Nuggets, has been gradually climbing positions and is in sixth place in their conference.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA match: Golden State Warriors - Denver Nuggets Live Updates!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.