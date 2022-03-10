Highlights and best moments: Warriors 113-102 Nuggets in NBA
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

2:13 AM18 days ago

Highlights

2:11 AM18 days ago

Thank you!

Thanks for following this match on VAVEL USA. Until the next time!  
1:46 AM18 days ago

GAME OVER

Warriors 113-102 Nuggets.
1:36 AM18 days ago

4Q 0:35

Denver's defensive breakdown and Morris with the three-pointer and a five-point lead in the final seconds.
1:35 AM18 days ago

4Q 1:00

Kuminga assist and Curry with the two points to win by just a double-double.
1:31 AM18 days ago

4Q 3:00

Both teams have not given up and have already reached 100 points. A great closing of the game is coming.
1:30 AM18 days ago

4Q 5:36

THE GAME IS TIED! Morris makes a double-double basket to tie the game at 98 points.
1:25 AM18 days ago

20,000 points

Curry reaches 20,000 points in his career

Stephen Curry llega a los 20 mil puntos 🏀 en su carrera con su sello... un triple. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hGffaqNFbm

— NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) March 11, 2022

1:23 AM18 days ago

4Q 11:05

Curry's three-pointer to open the final quarter.
1:19 AM18 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last quarter begins
1:18 AM18 days ago

The third quarter ends

Warriors 88-84 Nuggets
1:13 AM18 days ago

3Q 1:00

The Warriors tie it thanks to a basket by Klay Thompson.
1:06 AM18 days ago

3Q 2:00

Last two minutes of the third quarter, the Warriors are within three points and want to tie it.
12:55 AM18 days ago

CURRY!

Stephen scores and the Warriors are still in the hunt for the tie.
12:52 AM18 days ago

3Q 7:36

Nikola Jokic is still on fire and scores from the free throw to extend the lead.
12:42 AM18 days ago

3Q 10:00

The Nuggets continue to be unstoppable and maintain a 10-point lead.
12:38 AM18 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third quarter starts!
12:20 AM18 days ago

HALFTIME!

Warriors 51-60 Nuggets.
12:17 AM18 days ago

2Q 2:00

Last two minutes and the Warriors close the gap to five points.
12:05 AM18 days ago

2Q 6:13

REED! Denver takes advantage of its inertia and continues with the three-pointers, now at the hands of Reed. 12-point lead.
12:03 AM18 days ago

Great assist

And excellent basket by Denver

 

12:01 AM18 days ago

2Q 7:26

And already the Nuggets come back thanks to a triple by Jokic. They win it 39-35.
11:53 PM18 days ago

2Q 10:00

First minutes of the second quarter and the Warriors are not giving up the lead.
11:49 PM18 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second quarter begins.
11:44 PM18 days ago

The first quarter ends!

Warriors 30-29 Nuggets.
11:41 PM18 days ago

1Q 2:00

Last two minutes and the Nuggets are already within three points.
11:34 PM18 days ago

1Q 5:27

Curry again with the three-pointer and Warriors already with the 7-point lead.
11:22 PM18 days ago

1Q 8:34

ANOTHER TRIPLE! Curry scores from the three-point line and they already accumulate 10 points.
11:20 PM18 days ago

1Q 10:02

Denver quickly responds with another three-pointer by Jokic.
11:19 PM18 days ago

1Q 11:06

First three-pointer of the game by Warriors.
11:18 PM18 days ago

1Q 12:00

The match starts!
11:17 PM18 days ago

This is what the stadium looks like

Everything is ready at the Ball Arena for the match that is about to begin.

11:00 PM18 days ago

Great detail!

Last Monday, a little Warriors fan didn't get to meet Stephen Curry and was left in tears, but today Stephen Curry surprised her before the game. 
10:57 PM18 days ago

Starting five Nuggets

Morris, Rivers, Jokic, Gordon, Green.

10:55 PM18 days ago

Starting five Warriors

Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Moody, Looney.
10:49 PM18 days ago

Warm up!

Both teams are already on the court of the Ball Arena doing warm-up exercises prior to the game that is just minutes away from starting.

10:46 PM18 days ago

Next match

In the next game, the Warriors will have a tough visit from the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Nuggets will host the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena.
10:44 PM18 days ago

Absences Warriors

For this game, Golden State will not have any absences, so they will have a full roster to play this game.
10:33 PM18 days ago

Absences Nuggets

Zeke Nnaji and Will Barton are out for injury. Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Jeff Green are all available after recovering.
10:30 PM18 days ago

Data

In the last Warriors-Nuggets game, Moses Moody became the youngest player in Golden State history to reach 30 points in a game at the age of 19. A great night for the young player from San Francisco.
10:19 PM18 days ago

The arrival

Both the Warriors and Nuggets have just arrived at Ball Arena for Thursday night's game.

10:16 PM18 days ago

Last meetings

In the last five games between the Nuggets and Warriors, the Nuggets have dominated with four games won to just one Golden State victory. The Warriors' last win was in October 2021 by a score of 118-116.
10:11 PM18 days ago

The stadium

The Ball Arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, is a sports venue located in the city of Denver, Colorado, United States. This venue has a capacity for 19 thousand spectators and hosts the home games of the Denver Nuggets. Today will be the venue for the game between Warriors and Nuggets.

10:03 PM18 days ago

We begin!

We are less than an hour away from the start of the game between Warriors and Nuggets at the Ball Arena, home of the Denver team. The Nuggets want to take advantage of their winning streak and do it at home, while the Warriors want to stay at the top of the Western Conference. Who will get the win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
2:18 AM19 days ago

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets match.
2:13 AM19 days ago

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN app and NBA Game Pass

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

2:08 AM19 days ago

Key player Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic | Nuggets star Serbian Nikola Jokic's current season has been acceptable and has kept him in sixth place with a positive record of 38-26. Jokic is one of the most outstanding players in the NBA and led the Nuggets to victory in the most recent game, where he accumulated 38 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists.

2:03 AM19 days ago

Key player Golden State

Stephen Curry | After his hand injury, Curry is slowly getting back to his best, although he is still not the Curry we know. The NBA's leader in three-pointers made a good duo with Poole in the last game where he accumulated 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. 

 

1:58 AM19 days ago

Last lineup Denver Nuggets

Morris, Rivers, Jokic, Gordon, Reed.
1:53 AM19 days ago

Last lineup Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson.
1:48 AM19 days ago

How do the Denver Nuggets arrive?

The Denver Nuggets, led by Michael Malone, have been able to find consistency this season and want to take advantage of the good streak they are having since in the last 10 games they have played, they have only one loss against the Oklahoma Thunder. The Nuggets accumulated their 40th win of the season after a close game against the Kings where they won by a difference of 6 points (106-100).
1:43 AM19 days ago

How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?

The Warriors, led by Steve Kerr, are overwhelming favorites to enter the playoffs and reach the conference finals, and their numbers this season back them up. However, they have had recent defeats that dropped them from second place. The San Francisco Warriors won their 44th victory after a thrilling game where Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry shined and won 112-97 over the Clippers. The Golden State Warriors are in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 44 wins and 22 losses.
1:38 AM19 days ago

Kick-off time

The Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets match will be played at the Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado. The kick-off is scheduled at 10 pm ET.
1:33 AM19 days ago

Regular Season

We continue with the NBA regular season.  Tonight, Thursday of the 2021-2022 NBA season continues, ending with a very attractive game, between two teams that want to access the playoffs. On one side are the Golden State Warriors who are in third place in the Western Conference, while their opponent tonight, Denver Nuggets, has been gradually climbing positions and is in sixth place in their conference.
1:28 AM19 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA match: Golden State Warriors - Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo