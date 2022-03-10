Highlights: Cleveland Cavaliers 105-117 Miami Heat in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Upcoming games
The Cleveland team will go their own way when they visit Chicago on Saturday night, while the Heat will do the same when they host the Timberwolves tomorrow night.
Game is over
The game ends, victory for the Miami Heat.
4Q | 1:20
Cleveland retires its starters and it seems that it will be a victory for Miami.
4Q | 2:43
Max Strus with a pair of consecutive triples to move Miami away on the scoreboard.
4Q | 4:37
Time out in Miami, the team slows down their rival to make adjustments to their approach to the end of the game.
Steals and points!
Jimmy Butler with the couple of steals and couple of important touchdowns for Miami to go ahead:
Two Jimmy steals.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
End of the 3rd
The third quarter ends with a lead of 13 for the Heat.
3Q | 2:54
Miami again leads away by 9 points and forces another time out of Cleveland.
Leading the game!
Great game by Darius Garland, who dominates the scoring table of the game with 18 points:
3Q | 7:21
Jimmy Butler assisted Adebayo and Miami regained the lead on the scoreboard.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter starts.
Halftime
We go into the break with a lead of 1 for the Heat.
2Q | 0:55
Lauri Markkanen with the triple that turns the scoreboard around and the Cavs go ahead.
2Q | 2:42
Cleveland cuts the difference to 3 and forces time out on Miami.
2Q | 7:19
When it looked like the Cavs were closing the gap, the Heat went on an 8-0 run and forced timeout on Cleveland.
Great dunk!
Evan Mobley with a great play, showing why he is a candidate for Rookie of the Year:
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
Bye to the 1st
The first quarter ends with a 10-point lead for Miami.
1Q | 0:56
The game is stopped after Darius Garland will be hit, after a clash with Jimmy Butler.
1Q | 3:46
The Cavs wake up and cut the difference to 6 points forcing coach Eric Spoelstra to call time.
Team Work!
Great Heat play culminating in points and foul on Bam Adebayo:
1Q | 8:44
Time out Cleveland, great start for the Heat that goes up 9-0 and forces the visitors to stop the game.
4Q | 12:00
Bam Adebayo wins the initial jump and the game begins.
About to start
We are minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols.
Miami's starting 5!
With Jimmy Butler back in the starting lineup, here's the Heat:
Cleveland starting 5!
With the same picture as in their last game, this is how the Cavs come out:
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Heat: Jimmy Butler (Doubt), Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris.
Cavs: Caris Levert, Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton.
Getting ready!
Duncan Robinson, the Heat shooter is preparing for today's game:
Last lineups
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Cavs: Dean Wade, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen.
Heat: PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Gabriel Vincent and Duncan Robinson.
Cleveland is here!
The Cavs are already at the FTX Arena facilities for tonight's duel:
Last lineup!
This will be the third and last duel of the series between both teams, the Cavaliers took the first 2 and stayed with the series even though they were not the favorites. We'll see if Miami gets the victory or Cleveland gets a very important victory. The latest result favors the Cavs by a score of 105 to 94.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be streamed through the NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Heat star is going through a great moment leading the team with 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The Miami forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level, added to the ability of other figures, will be of vital importance to see if they are capable of keeping the NBA title. Butler has gotten more and more experience and now he needs to prove it and lead this team to another NBA Finals. Miami is one of the great candidates to win the Eastern Conference title and fight for the NBA title.
How does the Heat get here?
Those from Miami arrive after a defeat against the Phoenix Suns by a score of 90 to 111. The team has recovered part of what was seen in the 2019-2020 season where they stayed with the NBA runner-up, the incorporation of Kyle Lowry brought a better offensive generation to the team. Lowry was the missing piece for the Heat and so, with the talent of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hero and Duncan Robinson, the team is showing a great level and is already in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 44 wins and 23 losses. At the moment, the biggest concern is the injuries of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, who are important players for the team, but their other figures have gotten the result in the games and continue to fight at the top of the conference.
Darius Garland, a must see player!
The Cavs point guard is having a breakout season leading the team with 21.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. After the release of Collin Sexton at the beginning of the season, Garland was expected to come off the bench sharing minutes with the experienced Ricky Rubio, however, this situation did not happen and Ricky Rubio has served as a mentor to Darius Garland. Now, with the recent absence for the rest of the season, Garland is running to be the team's starting point guard and, with the addition of Rajon Rondo, it is expected that he will continue to grow and learn from the best. The point guard's great season did not go unnoticed by the NBA and he was included in the All-Star Game.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland Cavaliers arrive after having a revelation season, the team was not one of the favorites to be placed in playoff positions and, nevertheless, they are achieving it. They are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just five wins behind the Miami Heat. With a record of 38 wins and 27 losses, the Cleveland team should start to show that they are a postseason team and win the important matchups against teams that are in playoff positions. The great young generation of Cleveland has managed to clear all doubts and have become outstanding players in the league, even taking 2 players to the All-Star Game such as Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen. The Cavs arrive after a victory against Indiana by a score of 127-124.
Where's the game?
The FTX Arena located in the city of Miami will host this duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Eastern Conference and looking to improve their position for the Playoffs. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
