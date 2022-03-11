Best moments and Highlights: Angeles Clippers 106-112 Atlanta Hawks in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Watch the best plays of Hawks win.
00:00 4Q
The match ends the score is 106-112
4:16 4Q
Reggie Jackson lays down
7:30 4Q
Onyeka Okongwu scores sinking
9:10 4Q
Nicolas Batum makes a triple from the center
2:42 3Q
Danilo Gallinari hits a triple from the right
5:28 3Q
John Collins makes the 2 free throws
9:11 3Q
Amir Coffey makes a triple from the center
00:08 2Q
Clint Capela scores alley oop sink
3:27 2Q
Luke Kennard makes both free throws
5:43 2Q
Nicolas Batum makes a triple from the corner
8:12 2Q
Ivica Zubac scores sinking
10:57 2Q
Luke Kennard triples from right
00:02 1Q
Danilo Gallinari scores sinking
1:33 1Q
Danilo Gallinari makes a triple from the corner
4:41 1Q
De'Andre Hunter makes all 2 free throws
10:00 1Q
Marcus Morris Sr. makes all 2 free throws
All set
All is ready for the game between hawks and Clippers today
Lineup Clippers
The Clippers has this 5 starters for today.
.@Verizon Starting 5️⃣ vs. Hawks— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 12, 2022
1️⃣ » @Reggie_Jackson
2️⃣ » @coffeyshop_
3️⃣ » @nicolas88batum
4️⃣ » @MookMorris2
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/S0FbEVQjLj
Lineup Hawks
De André hurter, clint Capela, trae Young, John Collins, André bodganovic is the 5 starters of today.
Injuries Clippers
Los Ángeles Clippers no has injuries for today.
Injuries Hawks
Hawks no has injuries for today
Series of the season
This will be the second game between hawks and Clippers the series is led by Clippers 1-0
Odd to win
Today's favorite is the Hawks with a 72.1% chance of victory while the Clippers have a 27.9% chance of winning.
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA
If you want to watch the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Last games between Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks
3 wins in the last 5 games looks so favorable for the Clippers team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at State Farm Arena they have been victories for the Atlanta Hawks who have not lost since 2018 at home.
Key player of Clippers.
Veteran point guard Reggie Jackson will be the Clippers' most important player, averaging 17.0 pts per game, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had 31 pts, 3 rebounds and 7 assists, so he will have to stay in shape so that the Clippers continue to improve their basketball.
Key player of Atlanta Hawks
Superstar and young point guard Trae Young will be the player to charge the Hawks offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists
In his most recent game, he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for playin.
Atlanta Hawks
For their part, the Atlanta Hawks (31-34) arrive at this game in tenth position in the standings with only 34 defeats out of 65 games despite the fact that they arrive at a bad time of the season as they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to they have 5 losses in their last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home the Atlanta Hawks are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Clippers.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers (35-33) travel to the Atlanta Hawks at a great time of the season as they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to only 3 losses in their last 10 games. On the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are the top 6 visiting team in the NBA and have only lost 19 of their 34 games, so solidity away from home is their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 3 away wins and only 5 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult for them to lose today.
The game will played at the State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena serves as the home venue for the National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Atlanta Hawks.
It opened in 1999 at a cost of $213.5 million, replacing the Omni Coliseum
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL