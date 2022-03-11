Best moments and Highlights: Angeles Clippers 106-112 Atlanta Hawks in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

11:47 PM17 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Hawks win.

11:43 PM17 days ago

00:00 4Q

The match ends the score is 106-112
11:43 PM17 days ago

4:16 4Q

Reggie Jackson lays down
11:42 PM17 days ago

7:30 4Q

Onyeka Okongwu scores sinking
11:42 PM17 days ago

9:10 4Q

Nicolas Batum makes a triple from the center
11:41 PM17 days ago

2:42 3Q

Danilo Gallinari hits a triple from the right
11:40 PM17 days ago

5:28 3Q

John Collins makes the 2 free throws
11:39 PM17 days ago

9:11 3Q

Amir Coffey makes a triple from the center
11:38 PM17 days ago

00:08 2Q

Clint Capela scores alley oop sink
11:38 PM17 days ago

3:27 2Q

Luke Kennard makes both free throws
11:37 PM17 days ago

5:43 2Q

Nicolas Batum makes a triple from the corner
11:36 PM17 days ago

8:12 2Q

Ivica Zubac scores sinking
11:36 PM17 days ago

10:57 2Q

Luke Kennard triples from right
11:35 PM17 days ago

00:02 1Q

Danilo Gallinari scores sinking
11:34 PM17 days ago

1:33 1Q

Danilo Gallinari makes a triple from the corner
11:33 PM17 days ago

4:41 1Q

De'Andre Hunter makes all 2 free throws
11:32 PM17 days ago

10:00 1Q

Marcus Morris Sr. makes all 2 free throws
8:35 PM17 days ago

All set

All is ready for the game between hawks and Clippers today
8:34 PM17 days ago

Lineup Clippers

The Clippers has this 5 starters for today.
8:34 PM17 days ago

Lineup Clippers

The Clippers has this 5 starters for today.
8:31 PM17 days ago

Lineup Hawks

De André hurter, clint Capela, trae Young, John Collins, André bodganovic is the 5 starters of today.
8:12 PM17 days ago

Injuries Clippers

Los Ángeles Clippers no has injuries for today.
8:07 PM17 days ago

Injuries Hawks

Hawks no has injuries for today
8:02 PM17 days ago

Series of the season

This will be the second game between hawks and Clippers the series is led by Clippers 1-0
7:57 PM17 days ago

Odd to win

Today's favorite is the Hawks with a 72.1% chance of victory while the Clippers have a 27.9% chance of winning.
7:52 PM17 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:47 PM17 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

If you want to watch the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:42 PM17 days ago

Last games between Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks

3 wins in the last 5 games looks so favorable for the Clippers team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at State Farm Arena they have been victories for the Atlanta Hawks who have not lost since 2018 at home.
7:37 PM17 days ago

Key player of Clippers.

Veteran point guard Reggie Jackson will be the Clippers' most important player, averaging 17.0 pts per game, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had 31 pts, 3 rebounds and 7 assists, so he will have to stay in shape so that the Clippers continue to improve their basketball.

7:32 PM17 days ago

Key player of Atlanta Hawks

Superstar and young point guard Trae Young will be the player to charge the Hawks offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists

In his most recent game, he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for playin.

7:27 PM17 days ago

Atlanta Hawks

For their part, the Atlanta Hawks (31-34) arrive at this game in tenth position in the standings with only 34 defeats out of 65 games despite the fact that they arrive at a bad time of the season as they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to they have 5 losses in their last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home the Atlanta Hawks are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Clippers.
7:22 PM17 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers (35-33) travel to the Atlanta Hawks at a great time of the season as they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to only 3 losses in their last 10 games. On the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are the top 6 visiting team in the NBA and have only lost 19 of their 34 games, so solidity away from home is their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 3 away wins and only 5 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult for them to lose today.
7:17 PM17 days ago

The game will played at the State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena serves as the home venue for the National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Atlanta Hawks.

It opened in 1999 at a cost of $213.5 million, replacing the Omni Coliseum

Photo: Getty images// Todd Krikland
Photo: Getty images// Todd Krikland
7:12 PM17 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
