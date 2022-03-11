Highlights and Best Moments: Raptors 127-115 Nuggets in NBA
Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the Toronto Raptors-Denver Nuggets NBA game.
Final

Toronto Raptors 127-115 Denver Nuggets.
4Q 01:13

Thaddeus Young with a double-double and the Raptors already up by 12 with 72 seconds left.
4Q 03:56

Chris Boucher with a double to extend the gap to eight points.
4Q 06:13

Chris Boucher with a double to take a four-run lead for the visitors.
4Q 08:57

Thaddeus Young with a double-double and the game was tied, now at 104.
4Q 09:44

Chris Boucher with the two free throws and Toronto reaches 100 points.
4Q 10:56

Bones Hyland with triple and the Nuggets surpass 100 points.
4Q 11:23

Scottie Barnes with the three-pointer and the first points of the final period.
End of third quarter

Raptors 93-99 Nuggets.
3Q 00:27

Pascal Siakam with the tape over the final stretch of the game.
3Q 02:29

Bryn Forbes finds space and makes the double.
3Q 04:00

Will Barton's counterattack to make the dive.
3Q 06:30

Nikola Jokic with the two free throw points and Denver for the first time takes the lead of the game.
3Q 06:54

Jeff Green with a double-double and the game was tied at 76 points.
3Q 08:24

Jeff Green with a double and the difference is now only one.
3Q 10:15

Precious Achiuwa's triple to take a five-unit lead.
3Q 10:55

Nikola Jokic scored the first two points of the second half with a free throw.
3Q 12:00

The second half begins between Raptors and Nuggets.
Half time

Raptors 65-63 Nuggets.
2Q 01:01

Siakam with the assist and Precious Achiuwa with the triple.
4Q 02:24

Austin Rivers with the triple to bring Denver within one possession again.
2Q 03:53

Precious Achiuwa with a double to pull within six.
2Q 05:02

Monte Morris with the jump and get the double.
2Q 07:22

Bones Hyland's three-pointer to tie the game at 40.
2Q 08:45

Bones Hyland with the triple and Denver is now only one point behind.
2Q 09:55

The Nuggets tighten the scoreboard with DeMarcus Cousins' two-point shot.
2Q 11:25

Chris Boucher with the double and the first points of the second period.
End of first quarter

Raptors 28-25 Nuggets.
1Q 00:50

Chris Boucher finds the space and makes the double.
1Q 02:03

Scottie Barnes with a double-double to regain a three-point lead.
1Q 04:13

Nikola Jokic appears to get off the mark and makes the double.
1Q 05:01

Jeff Green repeats the dose and gets two more to his personal account.
1Q 06:00

Jeff Green with a double to get within one possession.
1Q 08:10

Pascal Siakam's bomb to score the triple and take the lead.
1Q 09:40

Jokic with the assist and Will Barton with the double-double.
1Q 11:39

Nikola Jokic with a double-double and the first points of the night.
1Q 12:00

The game between Raptors and Nuggets of the NBA begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the Nuggets-Raptors NBA game.
Nuggets Starting Lineup

Denver will start with the following five players on the court:
Special moment

Jokic approached one of the great fans to live and interact with her in a special moment.
Raptors lineup

These are the five players who will start for Toronto:
Nuggets: injury report

While Denver will have some losses, they are:

Bones Hyland, BA

Aaron Gordon, AP

Zeke Nnaji, AP

Raptors: injury report

Toronto will have a full roster for this Saturday, with the exception of one of its stars:

Fred VanVleet, E

How are the Nuggets coming along?

Denver is sixth in the NBA's Eastern Conference and has won eight of its last 10, but is coming off a 113-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
8:38 PM16 days ago

How are the Raptors coming along?

Toronto is seventh in the NBA's Eastern Conference and has won just five of its last 10, although two of those have been in a row.
The billboard

This is the NBA Saturday schedule for this Saturday where eight games will be played:
Start

The Denver Nuggets will look to make their home stand count against an inspired Denver Nuggets. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the NBA game.
Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time for the Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets game on March 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 10:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 11:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 10:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 3:05 AM

Mexico: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 11:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 9:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 11:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Last games

The Colorado team has the advantage in the last five games by winning three, highlighting that two of them have been in a row, including the only game they have already played this year:

Denver Nuggets 110-109 Toronto Raptors, 2022.

Toronto Raptors 111-121 Denver Nuggets, 2021

Denver Nuggets 111-135 Toronto Raptors, 2021

Denver Nuggets 109-117 Toronto Raptors, 2020

Toronto Raptors 118-133 Denver Nuggets, 2020

Key player Denver Nuggets

There is no doubt that Denver is one with Nikola Jokić and another without him, the Serbian has become the soul of the team and in the last week he did not lower his average of more than 30 points per game, a situation that he will have to maintain to lead them to victory.
Image: Marca
Key player Toronto Raptors

Due to injuries he has not been able to have regularity in the last month, however, it seems that Fred VanVleet is back and healthy and, with him on the court, he is a talented player that changes the face of the offense of the Canadian team.
Photo: Marca
Last lineup Denver Nuggets

50 Aaron Gordon, small forward; 9 Davon Reed, small forward; 15 Nikola Jokic, center; 25 Auston Rivers, point guard; 11 Monté Morris, point guard.
Last lineup Toronto Raptors

43 Pascal Siakam, forward; 4 Scottie Barnes, forward; 24 Khem Birch, center; 33 Gary Trent Jr, point guard; 23 Fred VanVleet, point guard.
Denver Nuggets: remain unbeatable

The Denver Nuggets are the best team on a roll, winning 9 of their last 10 and that has helped them jump into sixth place in the Western Conference, holding a 2.5 and a half game lead over the Timberwolves and, at home, they have a positive record of 20 wins to 11 losses.
7:43 PM16 days ago

Toronto Raptors: tighten the pace

With four wins in their last 10 games, the Toronto Raptors, who are in seventh place in the NBA Eastern Conference, will have to pick up the pace where the main objective is still to qualify directly for the postseason and avoid the Play-In.
The Kick-off

The Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets match will be played at the Pepsi Center, in Denver, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
