Summary and highlights of Orlando Magic 114-116 Philadelphia 76ers IN NBA

Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE GAME: THIS WAS THE BASKET THAT BROUGHT PHILADELPHIA CLOSER TO VICTORY
Extension
Cole Anthony's second consecutive three-pointer to give Orlando Magic a four-point lead
Extension
Cole Anthony's triple to put the home team ahead.
Extension started
Five minutes to go
4Q 00:00
Tyrese Maxey misses the triple and the game goes to overtime;
4Q 00:12
12 seconds to go and there is a time-out on the court
Orlando's three-pointer
4Q 3:56
Joel Embiid's three-pointer to put Philadelphia in front
4Q 7:00
Georges Niang hits a three-pointer to cut the deficit
4Q 7:46
Moritz Wagner's triple to increase the lead for Orlando Magic
4Q 9:53
James Harden hits both free throws to pull his team within eight points
4Q 10:35
Triple by Markelle Fultz that leaves his team with a +10 for his team
4Q 11:03
Basket by Moritz Wagner to put the home team up +6;
3Q 00:00
Six-point lead for Orlando Magic after the end of the third quarter
3Q 1:39
Wendell Carter's dunk after a Philadelhia loss;
3Q 3:34
Mo Bamba's three-pointer to give Orlando Magic a seven-point lead
3Q 4:48
Mo Bamba's dunk to leave Orlando with a one-point lead
2Q 6:59
Moritz Wagner scores and Philadelphia 76ers are already just two points behind Orlando Magic
2Q 7:27
Tobias Harris' three-pointer to put his team four points ahead;
3Q 9:52
Three-pointer by Tyrese Maxey, after Phildelphia moved the ball well;
3Q 12:00
The third quarter began after the players returned from the locker room.
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER
2Q 00:00
James Harden missed the buzzer on the last shot of the second quarter;
2Q O0:44
Basket by Wendell Carter, who hurt his hand after the throw.
2Q 3:47
2+1 for Joel Embiid to bring the Orlando Magic to within 14 points
2Q 5:33
Georges Niang's triple to cut the lead
2Q 7:08
Chuma Okeke basket to put Orlando up +14
2Q 8:30
Gary Harris' three-pointer to give the home team a 14-point lead
2Q 9:25
James Harden misses the triple
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
1Q 00:00
James Harden made both free throws to bring Philadelphia within four points of their opponents
1Q 1:10
Gary Harris' three-pointer to give Orlando a four-point advantage
1Q 2:32
Georges Niang's triple to tie the score at 22
1Q 3:53
Markelle Fultz puts Orlando Magic back ahead for second time in the game
1Q 4:47
Joel Embiid's triple to put Philadelphia back in front
1Q 5:40
Wendell Carter scores again to tie the score
1Q 6:55
Wendell Carter's basket to tie the game
1Q 7:53
Jalen Suggs basket to bring his team within two points of the Philadelphia 76ers.
1Q 8:34
Another basket by Tobias Harris, who has started the game in a fantastic way.
1Q 9:59
Wendell Carter Jr. dunk to put his team only one point behind
1Q 10:56
Triple by Tobias Harris, who started the game by scoring his team's first five points.
THE MATCH BEGAN
The duel starts, the first two points are for the Philadephia 76ers scored by Harris
All set
In a few moments, the NBA game between Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, to be held at the Amway Center, will kick off.
This is the Philadelphia 76ers quintet
Tres bajas
Mosley will be without Bol due to a foot injury and Isaac due to a knee injury. While Rivers can not count for this game after the absence of Green due to knee injury.
Philadelphia 76ers data
Of the last 15 games Philadelphia has played away from home, they have won 12 times;
Orlando Magic Fact
The Orlando Magic have not won three consecutive victories in 2022. After wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans, today could be their third consecutive victory.
This is the Orlando Magic starting lineup
1 hour
In 1 hour starts the match between Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers ?
The match of the NBA between Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia will start 17:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on NBA TV
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the Orlando Magic vs Philadephia 76ers ?
This is the kickoff time for the Orlando Magic vs Philadephia 76ers match on March 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 AM
Bolivia: 17:00 AM
Brazil: 18:00 AM
Chile: 17: 00 AM
Colombia: 16:00 AM
Ecuador: 16:00 AM
USA (ET): 17:00 AM
Spain: 23:00 PM
Mexico: 16:00 AM
Paraguay: 17:00 AM
Peru: 17:00 AM
Uruguay: 17:00 AM
Venezuela: 17:00 AM
England : 22.00 AM
Australia : 07:00 AM
India: 02:30 AM
Philadelphia 76ers' first basket in their game against Brooklyn Nets.
Markelle Fultz scored 14 points and dished out seven assists in his team's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
How are the Philadelphia 76ers coming along?
The Philadelphia team is coming off a loss in its last game against the Brooklyn Nets, who won 100-129. A team that has won six of its last eight games and has won four of its last five games away from Philadelphia. In the standings they are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 40 wins and 25 losses, being in the Play Off zone. They are the best team playing away from home in the Eastern Conference with 21 wins and 11 losses.
How is the Orlando Magic coming along?
The Orlando Magic have two consecutive NBA wins after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans, after snapping a two-game losing streak. They are the worst home team in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and 23 losses. They are úlast in their conference with a record of 15 wins and 50 losses, with a 0'265% winning percentage.
Background
They have already met twice in 2022, so this will be the third time they will meet in 2022. The last time was on January 20 at the Wells Fargo Center, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 123-110 at home. The last seven meetings between these two American teams have been won by the Philadelphia 76ers. The ú Orlando Magic last won at home in December 2019 where they won by one point 98 to 97.
Venue: The match will be played at the Amway Center, which is located in the city of Orlando, opened on October 1, 2019 and has a capacity for 20,000 people.
Preview of the match
Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers meet in game number 66 for Philadelphia and number 69 for Toronto.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.